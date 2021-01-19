Upgrading your home candlescape with one of the best soy candles is not only a wise move for your senses, but for the environment as well. Providing an eco-friendlier experience to that of traditional paraffin wax candles, these sustainable candles are made with vegan and natural soybeans that create a healthier, higher-quality aroma to be inhaled.
In addition to delivering a cleaner burn, the best soy candles also ensure that you’ll be able to get the most use out of your chosen candle. With burn times ranging from 35 to 90 hours, scented soy candles fill your home with potent, lasting fragrance, allowing you to reap their calming, relaxing and restorative aromatherapy benefits longer than paraffin wax.
Whether you’re in need of the perfect gift or want to elevate your home ambiance, keep scrolling to explore the best soy candles that will please every scent preference.
Lulu Candles Scented Soy Candle in Fresh Linen
For those who prefer a refreshing, clean scent, Lulu Candles’ Scented Soy Candle in Fresh Linen is made from high-quality, eco-friendly soy wax and delivers a clean and long-lasting burn, all without the use of harsh chemicals and toxins.
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Lemon Verbena
Boasting aromatherapy benefits with its essential oil-infused blend, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Lemon Verbena energizes and uplifts while ensuring a 35-hour burn time thanks to its soy and vegetable wax.
Capri Blue Candle Tin in Volcano
Housed in a decorative tin and featuring tropical fragrance notes of sugared oranges, lemons and limes, Capri Blue’s Candle Tin in Volcano is made from a hand-poured soy wax blend and delivers 38 hours of burn time.
Le Labo Palo Santo 14 Candle
Reminiscent of an aromatic forest with its warm and woodsy notes of cedarwood and incense, Le Labo’s Palo Santo 14 Candle features hand-poured vegan soy wax and guarantees a 60-hour burn time for optimal sensory enjoyment.
Follain Candle No. 1
Comprised of calming lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and vanilla fragrance notes, Follain’s Candle No. 1 is fashioned from hand-poured, sustainable soy and vegetable wax and produces a clean, long-lasting burn every time.
Milkhouse Creamery Scented Soy Candle in Oatmeal, Milk & Honey
Crafted with 100 percent paraffin-free soy wax, Milkhouse Creamery’s Scented Soy Candle in Oatmeal, Milk & Honey is an oversize two-wick candle enriched with pure beeswax to deliver more than 65 hours of burn time.
Settlewell Concrete Jar Candle in Orchid + Salt
Hand-poured into a mason jar-inspired concrete vessel, Settlewell’s Concrete Jar Candle in Orchard + Salt creates a lovely floral aroma with its sea salt, lily of the valley and jasmine blend. Made from high-quality soy wax, this top-rated candle ensures 50 hours of even burn time.
Public Goods Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle
Delicately fragranced to ensure a gentle, calming aroma, the Public Goods Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle is made from natural, hand-poured soy wax to create a perfectly even, long-lasting burn. Lavender and vanilla are also joined by notes of fir needles, tonka bean, eucalyptus and coconut for an aromatic and relaxing scent.
Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Designed to cleanse and calm, the Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle imparts a subtle ambiance-enhancing scent that instantly soothes and relaxes your senses. Made from vegan soy wax, this candle delivers a soul-invigorating 60-hour burn time.
P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sunbloom
Wildflowers, lily, yarrow and tonka bean come together in P.F. Candle Co.’s Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sunbloom, a hand-poured soy wax candle that ensures more than 40 hours of burn time and features a reusable apothecary-inspired amber glass jar.
Grove Co. Homemade Soy Candle
A blend of nostalgic vanilla, sweet brown sugar and sandalwood, the Grove Co. Homemade Soy Candle is made using vegan soy wax and naturally fragranced with essential oils so you can enjoy more than 40 hours of burn time.
Homesick Let’s Toast Candle
Made from natural soy wax, the Homesick Let’s Toast Candle features fruity fragrance notes of mandarin, grapefruit, orange, apple, pineapple and Champagne grapes for a scent worthy of a celebration. Guaranteeing a 60- to 80-hour burn time, this candle makes for a thoughtful gift for any occasion.
Apotheke Charcoal Candle
Designed with a distinguished matte black charcoal-infused wax, the Apotheke Charcoal Candle boasts a refined scent profile comprised of cedarwood, sandalwood, smoky amber and oud. Made from soy wax, it guarantees a burn time of 60 to 70 hours.
Archipelago Botanicals Signature Soy Wax Candle in Bergamot Tobacco
Offering 90 hours of burn time with its premium soy-beeswax blend, Archipelago Botanicals’ Signature Soy Wax Candle in Bergamot Tobacco features fragrance notes of Italian bergamot, lemongrass, patchouli and crushed nutmeg to transport your senses.