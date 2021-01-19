All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Upgrading your home candlescape with one of the best soy candles is not only a wise move for your senses, but for the environment as well. Providing an eco-friendlier experience to that of traditional paraffin wax candles, these sustainable candles are made with vegan and natural soybeans that create a healthier, higher-quality aroma to be inhaled.

In addition to delivering a cleaner burn, the best soy candles also ensure that you’ll be able to get the most use out of your chosen candle. With burn times ranging from 35 to 90 hours, scented soy candles fill your home with potent, lasting fragrance, allowing you to reap their calming, relaxing and restorative aromatherapy benefits longer than paraffin wax.

Whether you’re in need of the perfect gift or want to elevate your home ambiance, keep scrolling to explore the best soy candles that will please every scent preference.

Lulu Candles Scented Soy Candle in Fresh Linen

For those who prefer a refreshing, clean scent, Lulu Candles’ Scented Soy Candle in Fresh Linen is made from high-quality, eco-friendly soy wax and delivers a clean and long-lasting burn, all without the use of harsh chemicals and toxins.

Lulu Candles Soy Scented Candle in Fresh Linen $15 Buy Now

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Lemon Verbena

Boasting aromatherapy benefits with its essential oil-infused blend, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Lemon Verbena energizes and uplifts while ensuring a 35-hour burn time thanks to its soy and vegetable wax.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Lemon Verbena $16 Buy Now

Capri Blue Candle Tin in Volcano

Housed in a decorative tin and featuring tropical fragrance notes of sugared oranges, lemons and limes, Capri Blue’s Candle Tin in Volcano is made from a hand-poured soy wax blend and delivers 38 hours of burn time.

Capri Blue Candle Tin in Volcano $16 Buy Now

Le Labo Palo Santo 14 Candle

Reminiscent of an aromatic forest with its warm and woodsy notes of cedarwood and incense, Le Labo’s Palo Santo 14 Candle features hand-poured vegan soy wax and guarantees a 60-hour burn time for optimal sensory enjoyment.

Le Labo Palo Santo 14 Candle $75 Buy Now

Follain Candle No. 1

Comprised of calming lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and vanilla fragrance notes, Follain’s Candle No. 1 is fashioned from hand-poured, sustainable soy and vegetable wax and produces a clean, long-lasting burn every time.

Follain Candle No. 1 $38 Buy Now

Milkhouse Creamery Scented Soy Candle in Oatmeal, Milk & Honey

Crafted with 100 percent paraffin-free soy wax, Milkhouse Creamery’s Scented Soy Candle in Oatmeal, Milk & Honey is an oversize two-wick candle enriched with pure beeswax to deliver more than 65 hours of burn time.

Milkhouse Creamery Scented Soy Candle in Oatmeal, Milk & Honey $25 Buy Now

Settlewell Concrete Jar Candle in Orchid + Salt

Hand-poured into a mason jar-inspired concrete vessel, Settlewell’s Concrete Jar Candle in Orchard + Salt creates a lovely floral aroma with its sea salt, lily of the valley and jasmine blend. Made from high-quality soy wax, this top-rated candle ensures 50 hours of even burn time.

Settlewell Concrete Jar Candle in Orchard + Salt $30 Buy Now

Public Goods Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle

Delicately fragranced to ensure a gentle, calming aroma, the Public Goods Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle is made from natural, hand-poured soy wax to create a perfectly even, long-lasting burn. Lavender and vanilla are also joined by notes of fir needles, tonka bean, eucalyptus and coconut for an aromatic and relaxing scent.

Public Goods Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle $6 Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle

Designed to cleanse and calm, the Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle imparts a subtle ambiance-enhancing scent that instantly soothes and relaxes your senses. Made from vegan soy wax, this candle delivers a soul-invigorating 60-hour burn time.

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle $38 Buy Now

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sunbloom

Wildflowers, lily, yarrow and tonka bean come together in P.F. Candle Co.’s Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sunbloom, a hand-poured soy wax candle that ensures more than 40 hours of burn time and features a reusable apothecary-inspired amber glass jar.

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sunbloom $20 Buy Now

Grove Co. Homemade Soy Candle

A blend of nostalgic vanilla, sweet brown sugar and sandalwood, the Grove Co. Homemade Soy Candle is made using vegan soy wax and naturally fragranced with essential oils so you can enjoy more than 40 hours of burn time.

Grove Co. Homemade Soy Candle $17 Buy Now

Homesick Let’s Toast Candle

Made from natural soy wax, the Homesick Let’s Toast Candle features fruity fragrance notes of mandarin, grapefruit, orange, apple, pineapple and Champagne grapes for a scent worthy of a celebration. Guaranteeing a 60- to 80-hour burn time, this candle makes for a thoughtful gift for any occasion.

Homesick Let's Toast Candle $34 Buy Now

Apotheke Charcoal Candle

Designed with a distinguished matte black charcoal-infused wax, the Apotheke Charcoal Candle boasts a refined scent profile comprised of cedarwood, sandalwood, smoky amber and oud. Made from soy wax, it guarantees a burn time of 60 to 70 hours.

Apotheke Charcoal Candle $38 Buy Now

Archipelago Botanicals Signature Soy Wax Candle in Bergamot Tobacco

Offering 90 hours of burn time with its premium soy-beeswax blend, Archipelago Botanicals’ Signature Soy Wax Candle in Bergamot Tobacco features fragrance notes of Italian bergamot, lemongrass, patchouli and crushed nutmeg to transport your senses.

Archipelago Botanicals Signature Soy Wax Candle in Bergamot Tobacco $30 Buy Now