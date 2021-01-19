All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present is proving to be a challenge, give your loved one the gift of self care courtesy of the best spa gift baskets. Stocked with the finest bath and body products to ensure a luxurious soak, these curated bath gift sets include everything from restorative bath soaks and fizzy bath bombs to exfoliating body scrubs and nourishing body lotions to create the perfect at-home spa day. These products are also scented using calming essential oils such as lavender so you can rejuvenate your mind using the benefits of aromatherapy.

Delivering ultimate relaxation and convenience, the best spa gift baskets also include useful tools such as spa slippers, spa headbands, bath towels and loofahs so you can achieve the full spa experience. Some also come equipped with skin care treatments, foot soaks, hand creams and perfumes to cater to your body from head-to-toe. Plus, they’re all packaged in decorative baskets to create a truly special gift for that special someone.

Below, explore the best spa gift baskets and bath sets that bring the spa to your bathroom.

Lovestee Bath and Body Gift Basket

Stocked with everything for the perfect bubble bath, the Lovestee Bath and Body Gift Basket includes the brand’s Luxury Bubble Bath, Luxury Shower Gel, Luxury Body Butter, Luxury Bath Salts, Heart-Shaped Bath Fizzer and Bath Puff, each scented with its Love of Rose fragrance and housed in a romantic gift box.

Lovestee Bath and Body Gift Basket $40 Buy Now

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Wish List Set

Showcasing the brand’s fan-favorite Cherry Blossom fragrance, the L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Wish List Set elevates your self care routine with its pampering bath and body product lineup. Inside, you’ll find a full-sized bottle of the Cherry Blossom Bath & Shower Gel, plus travel-sized versions of the Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap, Shimmering Lotion, Hand Cream and Eau de Toilette.

L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Wish List Set $59 Buy Now

The Honest Co. Jessica’s Deluxe Nighttime Routine Set

A curated set inspired by brand founder Jessica Alba’s bath, body and skin care favorites, The Honest Co. Jessica’s Deluxe Nighttime Routine Set includes The Honest Co.’s Bubble Bath, Me Moment Bath Soak, Shampoo + Body Wash duo, Conditioner, Face + Body Lotion duo, Glow On Body Oil and Gloss-C Lip Gloss. It also features a cat ear spa headband and reusable mask so you can get the full experience.

The Honest Co. Jessica's Deluxe Nighttime Routine Set $120 Buy Now

Public Goods Calm & Relax Set

Upgrade your bath and shower routine with the Public Goods Calm & Relax Set, a curated gift set comprised of the brand’s natural sulfate-free Shampoo and Conditioner and soothing Lavender Oil, plus a Turkish cotton bath towel and the Ayata Bath Strip to cover all of your exfoliating needs.

Public Goods Calm & Relax Set $55 Buy Now

Farm Fresh Spa Experience

Comprised of handcrafted bath and body products from a local Alabama farm, the Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin features the Lavender Goat’s Milk Bath Tea soak, Bath Truffle, Wedding Cake Whipped Shea Creme body lotion and Hint of Mint Lip Balm, each designed to create an incredibly relaxing spa experience.

Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin $32 Buy Now

Lovery Bath Gift Basket Set

Scented with lavender and jasmine essential oils, the Lovery Bath Gift Basket Set features the brand’s Calming Bubble Bath, Luxurious Shower Gel, Moisturizing Body Butter, Energizing Bath Salt, Therapeutic Lavender Massage Oil and two Extra-Large Fizzy Bath Bombs to deliver a spa-quality bath experience. For added pampering, it also includes an exfoliating loofah scrubber and cosmetic bag.

Lovery Bath Gift Basket Set $37 Buy Now

Wine Country Gift Baskets Spa Gift Basket

Designed to transform your bathroom into a spa, the Wine Country Gift Baskets Spa Gift Basket ensures you’ve got everything you need for the perfect self care soak. Inside this Cru De Provence-curated gift set, you’ll find the brand’s lavender-vanilla scented Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Body Scrub, Bath Caviar, Foot Soak, Body Soufflé and Bar Soap. To deliver the full spa experience, it also features a pair of mesh slippers and a lavender canvas bag.

Wine Country Gift Baskets Spa Gift Basket $75 Buy Now

Pure by Rachelle Parker Spa Gift Basket

Perfect for clean beauty lovers, the Pure by Rachelle Parker Spa Gift Basket showcases the brand’s naturally formulated bath and body products, which are each enriched with nourishing avocado oil. The eight-piece gift set includes the Body Lotion, Shower Gel, Bubble Bath and Body Scrub, plus a four-pack of bath bombs.

Pure by Rachelle Parker Spa Gift Basket $36 Buy Now

Green Cannon Spa Relaxing Spa Gift Basket

Comprised of the brand’s French vanilla-scented bath and body care line, the Green Cannon Spa Relaxing Spa Gift Basket features the at-home spa essentials, including the Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Bath Salts, Body Mist, Body Lotion, Body Butter and a decorative flower bath pouf.

Green Cannon Spa Relaxing Spa Gift Basket $70 Buy Now

Spa Luxetique Lavender Bath Set

Formulated with natural ingredients that promote the overall nourishment of your mind and body, the Spa Luxetique Lavender Bath Set is a 12-piece gift basket comprised of the brand’s Lavender Massage Oil, two Bath Bombs, Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Lotion, Body Scrub, Body Butter, Bath Salt and Hand Cream. It also comes equipped with a bath puff, dry hair cap and purple towel to enhance your at-home spa experience.

Spa Luxetique Lavender Bath Set $37 Buy Now