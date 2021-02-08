All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With spring on the horizon, now is the perfect time to update your nail polish collection with the best spring nail colors in anticipation of winter’s conclusion. Drawing inspiration from the season’s longer days, warmer weather and overall feelings of renewal and rejuvenation, spring 2021 nail trends are expected to be comprised of sweet pastels and vibrant neons that instantly liven up and embolden your manicure with their rich color. But that doesn’t mean that there will be any shortage of bold reds, elegant browns or sophisticated navy blues.

Not only do the best spring nail colors elevate your nails, but they also boast long-wearing formulas that are virtually chip-proof and peeling-resistant to ensure a salon-quality application and shine. Some are even formulated with nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, jojoba oil, keratin and biotin in order to strengthen your nails to keep them healthy while you’re rocking your favorite nail color.

Keep scrolling to explore the best spring nail colors that will make excellent additions to your collection, regardless of your manicure style.

Essie Spring Trend 2021 Nail Color in Light as Linen

One of the brand’s newest arrivals, Essie’s Spring Trend 2021 Nail Color in Light as Linen is a milky brown shade that adds a shimmer to your manicure with its refined red pearls, creating the perfect, spring-friendly nude.

Essie Spring Trend 2021 Nail Color in Light As Linen $9 Buy Now

Givenchy Le Vernis Nail Polish in N05 Fuchsia Irresistible

Charming and vibrant in all of the right ways, Givenchy’s Le Vernis Nail Polish in N05 Fuchsia Irresistible delivers a couture manicure thanks to its lasting and lustrous finish.

Givenchy Le Vernis Nail Polish in N05 Fuchsia Irresistible $24 Buy Now

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 167 Ballerina

Offering an elegant and refined pale pink shade, Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 167 Ballerina not only elevates your manicure with its richly pigmented formula, but ensures the health and nourishment of your nails with every wear.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 167 Ballerina $28 Buy Now

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Sweet Emotion

A polish collection staple that can be worn year-round, Deborah Lippmann’s Gel Lab Pro in Sweet Emotion is a vintage rose crème that complements every manicure style with its versatile hue. It’s also enriched with nail-healthy ingredients like biotin and keratin to ensure that your nails are nourished when they’re dressed up.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Sweet Emotion $20 Buy Now

Smith & Cult Color Nail Polish in Fauntleroy

It wouldn’t be a spring manicure without a lavender polish, and Smith & Cult’s Color Nail Polish in Fauntleroy fits the bill with its muted tone and salon-quality shine.

Smith & Cult Color Nail Polish in Fauntleroy $18 Buy Now

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Busy Beeline

Designed to dry within a minute of application, Essie’s Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Busy Beeline is a soft, buttery yellow that adds a subtle pop of color and delivers a gel-like shine.

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Busy Beeline $9 Buy Now

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Fresh Start

Chip-proof and peeling-resistant, Orly’s Breathable Treatment + Color in Fresh Start is a pastel mint crème shade that is infused with argan oil, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin C to create a long-lasting and nail-strengthening manicure.

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Fresh Start $10 Buy Now

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Rubble

A stylish rosy brown, CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Rubble doubles as the perfect neutral and a nail-strengthener thanks to its keratin, jojoba oil and vitamin E-enriched formula.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Rubble $11 Buy Now

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Hail Cherry

Embolden your nails with Sally Hansen’s Insta Dri Nail Color in Hail Cherry, a punchy red that elevates your manicure game with its vibrance and shine.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Hail Cherry $6 Buy Now

Nailtopia Nail Lacquer in Juice Cleanse

Bio-sourced and plant-based, Nailtopia’s Nail Lacquer in Juice Cleanse offers a sustainable and eco-friendly polish alternative while elevating your nails with its trendy pastel green hue.

Nailtopia Nail Lacquer in Juice Cleanse $10 Buy Now

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Washington

Boasting a 5-free formula that excludes dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde resin and camphor, Tenoverten’s Nail Polish in Washington is a sheer white polish that is equal parts trendy and classic.

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Washington $12 Buy Now

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Garden Rose

Inspired by blooming spring flowers, Flora 1761’s Nail Lacquer in Garden Rose is a warm, sophisticated pink that applies evenly and smoothly for a salon-quality finish and wear.

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer in Garden Rose $16 Buy Now

Sundays Nail Polish in No.31: Cloud Gray

A subtle gray that’s grounded in blue hints, Sundays Nail Polish No.31: Cloud Gray marks the finishing touch for any spring ensemble and offers a long-wearing and glossy-shine formula.

Sundays Nail Polish in No.31: Cloud Gray $18 Buy Now

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Ghost Ranch

Channeling the earthiness of desert red rocks and southwestern sunsets, J.Hannah’s Nail Polish in Ghost Ranch is a modern reddish-brown that creates a graceful and elegant manicure while ensuring a long-lasting, chip-resistant wear.

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Ghost Ranch $19 Buy Now

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Brolly

For those who prefer to don darker hues over traditional pastels in the spring, Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Brolly is a smoky navy blue crème that supports healthier, stronger nails with every application.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Brolly $18 Buy Now