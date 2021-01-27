All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Advancing your body care routine with the best stretch mark creams will not only help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, but improve the overall health and tone of your skin. Formulated with ultra-hydrating emollients to deliver lasting moisture to the cells, these topical remedies repair and strengthen the skin barrier while promoting cell renewal to improve collagen and elastin production.

In addition to increasing the skin’s resilience, the best stretch mark creams contain conditioning, antioxidant-rich ingredients such as vitamin E, coconut oil and rosehip seed oil to enhance the skin’s overall tone and texture, helping to reveal smoother, firmer, tighter-looking skin. Suitable for all skin types, these nourishing formulas can be used on the thighs, buttocks, breasts, hips, arms and belly for those who have recently lost or gained weight or are experiencing loss of firmness and elasticity. Since most stretch mark creams and oils are geared toward pregnant people, they also boast soothing and calming properties as well in order to provide the proper tightness and itch relief that the skin requires as it expands.

Whether you’re expecting or just want to enhance your skin’s appearance, keep scrolling to explore the best stretch mark creams and oils that make excellent additions to your regimen.

View Gallery Related Gallery Valentino Couture Spring 2021

Glow 9 Organics Belly Butter

Anchored with a conditioning blend of cocoa and shea butter, the Glow 9 Organics Belly Butter is designed to promote skin elasticity and resilience during pregnancy, helping to minimize the appearance of stretch marks while relieving itchiness and dryness. Unscented to suit those who are sensitive to smell, it’s also formulated with nourishing organic macadamia nut, grapeseed oil and sweet almond oil to leave your skin healthy and glowing.

Glow 9 Organics Belly Butter $25 Buy Now

Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy

Dermatologist-recommended and safe to use during pregnancy, the Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy cream is comprised of botanically derived extracts and potent emollients to ensure the proper hydration, nourishment and repair of your skin. Key ingredients include scar-fading cepalin, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and skin-strengthening centella asiatica.

Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy $40 Buy Now

Belli Elasticity Belly Oil

Packed with vitamin E, sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, gotu kola and lavender oil, the Belli Elasticity Belly Oil pampers your skin with rich moisture and nourishment while improving its firmness and elasticity. Perfect for reducing the appearance of stretch marks on the belly, breasts, buttocks, hips and thighs, this pregnancy-safe, dermatologist-recommended body oil improves the skin’s radiance and softness thanks to its restorative and texture-smoothing formula.

Belli Elasticity Belly Oil $34 Buy Now

Munchkin Milkmakers All-Natural Moisturizing Belly Balm

Boasting a mess-free balm-like texture and a convenient stick design, the Munchkin Milkmakers All-Natural Moisturizing Belly Balm is an ultra-hydrating formula enriched with natural coconut oil and shea butter to calm, moisturize and increase your skin’s resilience. Safe to be used during and after pregnancy, it instantly quenches dry, itchy skin while keeping stretch marks at bay.

Munchkin Milkmakers All-Natural Moisturizing Belly Balm $15 Buy Now

Clarins Body Partner Stretch Mark Expert

Offering a gentle and plant-based stretch marks solution, the Clarins Body Partner Stretch Mark Expert cream is powered by the brand’s PhytoStretchComplex, which improves the skin’s firmness and elasticity using a combination of rejuvenating centella asiatica and brightening banana extracts. To alleviate tightness and correct uneven tone and texture, it also uses licorice-derived glycyrrhetinic acid and hazelnut oil to smooth, condition and nourish your skin. Fast-absorbing and boasting a silky-smooth texture, it provides instant relief and is safe enough to be used during pregnancy.

Clarins Body Partner Stretch Mark Expert $62 Buy Now

Mama Mio The Tummy Rub Butter

Available in a supersized jar, Mama Mio’s The Tummy Rub Butter increases your skin’s stretch mark defense by delivering skin-tightening and elastin-boosting plant-based actives directly to the cells. Its top-rated formula contains a high-quality blend of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and vitamin E to nourish, condition and soothe away dryness, itchiness, redness and other sources of unwanted texture and tone.

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter $49 Buy Now

The Organic Pharmacy Stretch Mark Oil

When applied to damp skin, The Organic Pharmacy’s Stretch Mark Oil instantly revitalizes and transforms dry, itchy skin with its intensely moisturizing and nourishing formula. Made with organic and naturally antioxidant-rich ingredients such as jojoba oil, rosehip oil and vitamin E, this top-rated body oil stimulates elastin so you can enjoy firmer, smoother and softer skin that’s free of stretch marks and other sources of discoloration.

The Organic Pharmacy Stretch Mark Oil $55 Buy Now

Mutha Body Butter

Created to deliver an all-natural solution for pregnancy-induced stretch marks, the Mutha Body Butter boasts a melt-into-your-skin buttery texture that instantly envelops your body in skin-softening moisture. As it hydrates your skin with avocado oil and organic shea and mango butters, this luxury stretch mark cream infuses the skin with a healthy dose of fatty acids, carotene and vitamins A, C, D and E to reduce inflammation, stimulate cell turnover and improve your skin’s firmness and tone.

Mutha Body Butter $95 Buy Now

Soapwalla Resilience Body Oil

Rejuvenate every inch of your body with the Soapwalla Resilience Body Oil, a nutrient-rich formula that fades the appearance of stretch marks and scars while nurturing your skin. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy by design, this top-rated body oil soothes stressed-out skin as it replenishes hydration and nourishment, enhancing its health, firmness and radiance. Delicately fragranced with rose geranium and chamomile essential oils, this stretch mark solution also doubles as a calming aromatherapy moment for your senses.

Soapwalla Resilience Body Oil $48 Buy Now

Erbaviva Stretch Mark Trilogy

Stocked with all of the body care essentials, the Erbaviva Stretch Mark Trilogy helps you achieve tighter and toner-looking skin using a blend of organic coco butter and elastin-boosting sea buckthorn extract. Pregnancy-safe and enriched with rose, sandalwood and sunflower essential oils, the trio contains the brand’s Stretch Mark Oil, Stretch Mark Cream and Belly Butter.

Erbaviva Stretch Mark Trilogy $72 Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Providing a rich source of vitamins A and E, the Bio-Oil Skincare Oil penetrates deep into the skin to instantly quench dryness and support its natural cell renewal process, promoting firmness and elasticity and improving your skin’s resilience. Perfect for stretch marks, scars and injuries, it helps fade discoloration while locking in hydration to prevent future moisture loss.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $8 Buy Now

Earth Mama Belly Butter

Formulated with organic herbs and emollients, the Earth Mama Belly Butter wraps the skin in rich moisture and nourishment while fading the appearance of emerging stretch marks. Free of mineral oil, petroleum, mineral oil and artificial fragrance, this pregnancy-safe stretch mark cream aids in the production of elastin for a toner, firmer and more radiant skin.

Earth Mama Belly Butter $14 Buy Now

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Cream for Stretch Marks

Targeting stretch marks with its nourishing cocoa butter-enriched formula, the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Cream for Stretch Marks creates tighter, smoother-looking skin by promoting collagen and elastin production. Packed with argan oil and shea butter, it provides a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to support overall healthier and nourished skin from the inside out.

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Cream for Stretch Marks $8 Buy Now