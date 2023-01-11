The 17 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin, According to Dermatologists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

All experts in the realm of skin care will agree: SPF is the most important step in every beauty routine — no exceptions. Regardless of your skin type, tone, or texture, sunscreen is vital for preventing hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, and even skin cancer. In fact, daily use of a facial sunscreen with a minimum SPF 15 may reduce your risk of developing melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, by a whopping 50 percent, according to a 2011 randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

That said, those with acne-prone skin often have to play a game of “which is worse” when it comes to SPF, typically debating whether a lack of sunscreen, and the resulting burn, is worse than the painful breakouts they’ll endure if they apply that sun protectant. If you’ve pondered this burn-versus-breakout dilemma before, you’re certainly not alone. But don’t forget: Regardless of your skin type, SPF is non-negotiable year-round. Going without it can have long-term damaging effects on your skin that are far worse than a breakout.

Ahead, we’re sharing the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin, approved by dermatologists. Plus, keep reading for expert tips, including what to look for in sunscreens for acne-skin and how to apply it.

Top Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin for 2023

Related Stories:

The Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin

The Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin

The Best Concealers for Acne

The Best Face Masks for Acne-Prone Skin

The Best Acne Serums

The Best Pillowcases for Acne

The Best Skin Care Products for Hormonal Acne

Sign up for the WWD Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Melé Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen The Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen is so good, it was recommended by two of the dermatologists we interviewed for this article. “This is the best sheer moisturizer with SPF 30, which has no mineral oil and contains a type of willow bark extract that I find helpful for those with acne,” says New York City dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian. “It is an ultra light formula that rubs into the skin without leaving you feeling sticky or greasy,” confirms New York City dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, adding that the product also delivers antioxidant effects with vitamin E and niacinamide to calm, soothe, and brighten the skin. Courtesy of Amazon Melé Dew the Most Sheer Moisturizer SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen $13 Buy Now AT AMAZON

PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 Anyone with acne is likely familiar with PanOxyl’s talents for clearing up pimples. The popular drugstore brand has an all-in-one daily moisturizer for oily skin types that works wonders on breakouts and blemishes, no matter the severity. The PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 is a winning option because it absorbs breakout-triggering excess oils while defending the skin against harmful UV rays. As a bonus, it also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture within the skin. “I love sunscreens [with] hyaluronic acid because it’s calming and good at hydrating skin, which is useful for those on an acne regimen since those have a tendency to dry out the skin,” explains Dr. Nazarian. Courtesy of PanOxyl PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 $9 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Isdin Isdinceutics Mineral Brush Powder Sunscreen News flash: Sunscreen isn’t a one-and-done beauty step. You need to reapply your SPF multiple times a day — especially if you’re outdoors or you work near a window. This Isdin Isdinceutics Mineral Brush Powder Sunscreen makes reapplication easier than ever. “This is great for my patients with acne who are concerned about flaring with reapplication of sunscreen over sweaty skin and makeup,” says Dr. Waldorf. “It’s a translucent powder with a matte finish that can be applied over makeup or on bare skin.” Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica, and iron oxides within the formula protect against the big three aggressors: free radical damage from pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. To use, simply sweep the brush in circular motions along your entire face to ensure the powder is evenly distributed. Courtesy of ISDIN Isdin Isdinceutics Mineral Brush Powder Sunscreen $55 Buy Now AT AMAZON Isdin Isdinceutics Mineral Brush Powder Sunscreen $55 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Primer Yes, this product pick is pricey, but it’s more than just sunscreen. In addition to protecting you from the sun’s harmful rays, this Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen is oil-free, delivers a matte finish, extends the wear time of makeup, and even offers anti-aging benefits. Cherry blossom, lemon balm, and white tea extract provide antioxidant effects to prevent discoloration, while carnosine helps to soften the look of wrinkles and firm the skin. It can be used either alone over moisturizer or under foundation as a sun-shielding primer. I’ve worn it before a day out, and I can attest to how it grips my makeup in place like no other. Courtesy of Chantecaille Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Primer $102 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Primer $102 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Black Girl Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 One of the biggest battles people face when it comes to sunscreen is the chalkiness and ashy finish that it can leave on deeper skin tones. This non-comedogenic option solves for all those concerns. Black Girl Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 dries completely clear, and it checks off the boxes for the eco-conscious shoppers: In addition to protecting your skin from the sun, this pick is also natural (ingredient call-outs include jojoba, avocado, and carrot juice), cruelty-free, vegan, and reef-safe. Courtesy of Ulta Black Girl Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 $16 Buy Now AT ULTA

SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50 SkinCeuticals is a dermatologist-favorite skin care brand. After all, their products tend to deliver on results time and time again — and the SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50 is no different. This all-mineral SPF protects and decreases shine on the skin with every use. In fact, the aerated silica technology is able to absorb up to 15 times its weight in oil, providing you with a matte finish, even in the most hot and humid climates. The translucent color spheres also even out your skin tone and and blur the look of any texture once you apply it. Courtesy of SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50 $36 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50 $36 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen A great option for everyday protection, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen will keep your skin shine-free all day long. It contains both silica and perlite to absorb excess oil and reduce shine long-term. In fact, a clinical study performed by the brand found that this pick reduced shine and oil by 46%, even in extreme heat and humidity (specifically in 98.6 °F and 80% humidity). And if you’re extra active during the day (or simply live in a hot climate), you can rest assured you won’t sweat this formula off — it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Courtesy of La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen $20 Buy Now AT ULTA La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen $20 Buy Now at amazon

Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30 Consider this pick a triple threat: Dermalogica’s Oil Free Matte SPF 30 acts as a sun protectant, while also improving skin health and providing a beautiful, airbrush-like finish on the skin. Complete with a skin-boosting blend of niacinamide, biotin, and caffeine, your complexion will be both protected and nourished at the same time. Reviewers of this product admit to being repeat customers due to the fact that it “feels great” on the skin and “isn’t greasy like most sunscreens.” Courtesy of Dermalogica Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30 $55 Buy Now AT ULTA Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30 $55 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30 Those on a budget will likely be drawn to the Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Absorbing Moisturizer. This lightweight option uses micropearl technology to reduce shine while also providing a full 24 hours of hydration. It’s also paraben-free, phthalate-free, unscented, sulfate-free, and dye-free, so sensitive skin types can use this without the fear of a reaction. Courtesy of Cetaphil

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Stick Sunscreen reapplication is a breeze with the Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Stick. Providing both UVA and UVB protection, this option is ideal for on-the-go touch ups. It also contains vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe the skin after every use. While that’s all great news, my favorite aspect of this product has to be the summery scent that comes with it. It truly smells like the beach in a stick. Courtesy of Sun Bum Sun Bum Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Stick $13 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Can Sunscreen Cause Acne? Yes, the wrong sunscreen can lead to acne breakouts, confirms New York City dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner. But it’s time to realize that those thick, greasy sunscreens that your parents made you use years ago aren’t the same as the options available today. “It’s all about the ingredients,” explains New York City dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian. “Certainly some sunscreens may have a higher likelihood of causing acne, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t wonderful options available for people who have acne-prone skin.” Dr. Nazarian adds that the key to using SPF without risking breakouts is to make sure you’re choosing your products thoughtfully and always inspecting the ingredient label before purchasing. Always look for formulas that are non-comedogenic and oil-free, which is typically listed on the product’s packaging. If you’re experiencing an active breakout, choose a formula that contains acne-fighting ingredients — you can find sunscreens that contain ingredients that are on par with what’s inside some of the best acne serums. Those who deal with acne on the regular should also be using specifically formulated products to soothe blemishes. Beyond cycling in the best spot treatments and pimple patches, you can manage your breakouts with acne-prone skin moisturizers, great foundations for covering breakouts, and concealers that can cover any blemish. But all of these products play second fiddle to the most important formula in your routine: Sunscreen.

What To Look For In the Best Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin

Luckily, those with acne-prone skin don’t have to choose between clear skin or sun protection — as long as you know how to shop. To make it easier, we’ve outlined the best rules to follow while scanning the sunscreen aisles:

Look for non-comedogenic products : “The term non-comedogenic is reserved for products that have been tested and shown not to cause acne or clog pores,” explains Dr. Nazarian. “Although, oftentimes this is done with internal testing, and not externally verified.” Additionally, many products will label themselves as non-comedogenic if they are using ingredients that have been shown individually to naturally have a low risk of triggering acne. Regardless, non-comedogenic is a term to eye out.

: “The term non-comedogenic is reserved for products that have been tested and shown not to cause acne or clog pores,” explains Dr. Nazarian. “Although, oftentimes this is done with internal testing, and not externally verified.” Additionally, many products will label themselves as non-comedogenic if they are using ingredients that have been shown individually to naturally have a low risk of triggering acne. Regardless, non-comedogenic is a term to eye out. Choose oil-free sunscreens: “Look for options without lanolin, cocoa butter, mineral oil, coconut oil [and others,]” adds Dr. Nazarian. Formulas without these ingredients tend to feel more lightweight and breathable on your skin.

“Look for options without lanolin, cocoa butter, mineral oil, coconut oil [and others,]” adds Dr. Nazarian. Formulas without these ingredients tend to feel more lightweight and breathable on your skin. Search for formulas that contain acne-fighting ingredients: “Many sunscreens designed for oily or acne-prone skin actually contain ingredients that help absorb oil and minimize the appearance of pores,” says Dr. Zeichner. “These include ingredients like silica, certain silicon cross polymers, or other botanicals like clay or ash.”

“Many sunscreens designed for oily or acne-prone skin actually contain ingredients that help absorb oil and minimize the appearance of pores,” says Dr. Zeichner. “These include ingredients like silica, certain silicon cross polymers, or other botanicals like clay or ash.” Don’t fret over choosing between mineral or chemical sunscreens: “Both mineral and chemical sunscreens are absolutely fine for acne-prone skin,” confirms Dr. Nazarian. “The mineral blockers tend to be a little bit more occlusive and heavy, and can often trap heat, so choose one that has a more cosmetically elegant feel and doesn’t feel too thick on your skin, such as the lotions or serums, rather than the creams or ointments.”

The Best Way to Apply Sunscreen to Acne-Prone Skin

As long as you’re applying sunscreen in the first place, you’re doing it right. That said, there are a few dermatologist-approved application tips that can help ensure your skin is safer than ever from sunscreen-caused breakouts:

First, follow your normal skin care routine in the morning. “After patting dry, you should apply an oil-free antioxidant serum,” says Dr. Nazarian. These brightening serums will help fight damaging free radicals during the day, preventing the effects of future sun damage. “Then, you should apply your oil-free sunscreen,” adds Dr. Nazarian. This should be done at least 15 minutes before heading outside, as that’s how long it takes for your skin to absorb the product and be fully protected. After your SPF has absorbed, you can apply your makeup and start your day. Sunscreen should be applied every two hours, but if you’re sweating throughout the day, Dr. Waldorf has a tip: “The big problem for my patients with acne is applying sunscreen after sweating, especially if they wear foundation — the foundation pools around the pores and aggravates acne,” she explains. “So, I recommend carrying some pre-moistened makeup remover towelettes in a ziplock to cleanse the face after sweating, even if you’re not at home. By doing this, it’s easy to reapply sunblock with or without foundation, and reduce the chances of more breakouts from occurring.”

Meet the Experts

Dr. Joshua Zeichner: A leading dermatologist in the country, Dr. Zeichner is the Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Dr. Zeichner is also the medical advisor for the skincare brand Jori, which focuses on treating acne-prone skin.

Dr. Heidi Waldorf: After years of practicing all aspects of dermatology, Dr. Waldorf is an expert in aesthetic concerns ranging from skin rejuvenation to noninvasive fat reduction. With a steady stream of loyal patients in her local area, Dr. Waldorf also travels to speak at major aesthetic surgery meetings across the world, especially in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian: As one of the top dermatologists in New York City, Dr. Nazarian treats patients with a range of aesthetic concerns, from cosmetic procedures to skin cancer treatment. She also has written many published articles in medical journals and dermatology textbooks, making her a widely respected doctor among patients and fellow experts alike.

Meet the Author

Julie Ricevuto is a beauty and wellness journalist. She’s written for leading outlets like Allure Magazine, The Today Show, Glamour Magazine, and more. Julie brings the latest cosmetic news to the forefront, along with how-tos, scientific study breakdowns, and expert interviews. When she’s not working, you can find her training for her next marathon or restaurant-hopping in search of the best pasta dish in New York City.