Wearing sunscreen every single day is nonnegotiable — we’re talking rain or shine, even when you barely leave the house. After all, harmful UV rays go right through the windows, which can cause burns that leave lasting damage and even lead to skin cancer. Plus, sunscreen is the best anti-ager out there, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, brown spots and hyperpigmentation. But, for those with sensitive skin, finding the right formula can be trickier, especially if you’re prone to irritation or breakouts. To find the best sunscreen for sensitive skin, it’s best to steer clear of ingredients like fragrances, preservatives, essential oils and chemical filters, which can trigger dryness, flaking or redness.

It’s also better to opt for a mineral (aka physical) over a chemical sunscreen — look for “titanium dioxide” or “zinc oxide” on the label — since those tend to go easier on sensitive skin as they provide a physical shield from harmful rays while chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays. For those who are acne-prone, look for a noncomedogenic formula, so it won’t clog pores. If you have extra-dry skin, seek out hydrating and soothing ingredients, such as colloidal oatmeal or ceramides. You can always do a patch test before applying to check for any reaction. Regardless of which formula you choose, make sure it has at least broad spectrum SPF 30. Shop these best sunscreens for sensitive skin to get started.

1. Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

One of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, the 100% mineral formula is infused with bisabolol and allatoin to calm inflammation and deeply moisturize, plus it delivers a 200% boost of antioxidant protection. The new Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 spotlights Avène’s Multi-Defense Shield technology to guard skin from UV rays, pollution and blue light. It’s also spiked with niacinamide to soothe skin and redness while boosting overall skin tone. Designed to work for all skin tones, the sheer formula blends right in.

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 $32.00 Buy Now

2. MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Sunscreen

Incredibly lightweight, you won’t even know you’re wearing MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Sunscreen. Its invisible matte finish means it also doubles as a primer before makeup, since it helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Non-irritating and oil-free, the sunscreen can also be worn on the body. The water-resistant formula won’t clog pores and is even safe for kids 6 months and older. Made with naturally derived and EcoCert zinc oxide, it’s a formula you can feel good about.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Creme SPF 50 Sunscreen $39 Buy Now

3. Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Spray

A spray sunscreen can be hard to find for sensitive skin, but the Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Spray is formulated just for that type. Made with an earth-friendly propellant, it’s a cinch to apply this mineral UVA/UVB broad spectrum formula that is paraben- and fragrance-free. Water resistant up to 80 minutes, it dries completely clear.

Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Spray $19 Buy Now

4. StriVectin Advanced SPF Full Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 100% Mineral Sunscreen Vanishing Tint

Having earned the seal of approval from the Skin Cancer Foundation, it’s clear the StriVectin Advanced SPF Full Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 100% Mineral Sunscreen Vanishing Tint delivers. In addition to providing UVA/UVB protection, it guards skin from pollution and blue light, plus brings a boost of vitamin D. The mineral formula is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, and feels super-comfy on skin, as it’s never greasy. It’s also available in an illuminating and vanishing tint finish.

StriVectin Advanced SPF Full Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 100% Mineral Sunscreen Vanishing Tint $39 Buy Now

5. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Beloved by derms, EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 has earned its cult following for its impeccable formula. Specifically designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin to calm and soothe, it’s even gentle enough for those with rosacea. The oil-free zinc oxide facial sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays from the sun. The mineral-based formula goes on silky smooth.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $37 Buy Now

6. Image Skincare Prevention + Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30

Newly revamped, the best-selling Image Skincare Prevention + Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30 does double duty as a moisturizer and broad-spectrum sunscreen. The 100% mineral formula taps zinc oxide to protect skin from harmful rays, while its DNA protection complex guards skin from free radical damage, keeps oiliness in check, and nourishes, hydrates and soothes. Super blendable, it goes right into skin and has an invisible finish.

Image Skincare Prevention + Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30 $44.00 Buy Now

7. Eminence Organics Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40

Founded on the traditions of Hungarian skincare, Eminence is all about the natural ingredients that make up their organic products, including the new Eminence Organics Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40. The lightweight daily moisturizer with mineral-based SPF also protects skin from blue light and pollution. It’s spiked with aloe to soothe irritation and hydrate, linden tea for moisture and rejuvenation, shea butter to repair dry skin, microencapsulated tea tree oil to clarify and calm, and vanilla for its relaxing scent.

Eminence Organics Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40 $68.00 Buy Now

8. Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

A favorite for sensitive skin, Cetaphil is recommended by dermatologists over and over again. The new Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is formulated for sensitive skin and designed to be gentle on the microbiome. The lightweight, sheer, 100% mineral active sunscreen is made for daily use on the face and body, deeply hydrating skin while reflecting UVA and UVB rays. Prebiotics and vitamin E nourish skin, with the latter delivering antioxidants to protect it from free radicals and environmental stressors.

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $9 Buy Now

9. Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

For those with ultra-sensitive skin, baby sunscreen is a simple solution. Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion works on all ages to offer 100% mineral-based protection from UVA and UVB rays. Safe to use on the face and body, it absorbs easily and never feels greasy. The plant-based formula has natural zinc oxide, coconut oil, shea butter and cocoa butter to deeply moisturize and nourish all skin types. To keep it safe for sensitive skin, it’s gluten- and dye-free, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion $17 Buy Now

10. Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen

Keep sensitive skin safe by slathering on the Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen before heading outside. Boasting SPF 60+ mineral protection to deep skin safe from aging UVA and skin burning UVB rays, the formula is made with 100% naturally-sourced physical sunscreen active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Designed to be used on the face and body, it’s hypoallergenic and free of fragrance and oil to avoid irritation, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen $9 Buy Now