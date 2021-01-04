All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The benefits of tea tree oil in shampoo boast healing and restorative rejuvenation for the scalp, particularly for those that are prone to excessive oiliness and itchy dryness. Renowned for their balancing properties, the best tea tree oil shampoos effectively cleanse the scalp of follicle-clogging impurities, buildups and toxins, which contribute to inflammation, irritation and the overproduction of oil. Formulated with a blend of detoxifying, purifying and antibacterial ingredients, these invigorating shampoos stimulate the scalp and create a healthier environment for the follicles, promoting stronger, thicker and shinier strands for all hair types.

Additionally, the best tea tree oil shampoos relieve common hair-care woes such as dandruff, itching and flaking by utilizing the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of the essential oil, plus calming ingredients such as peppermint, chamomile, eucalyptus and more. Some formulas also contain emollients that will help replenish moisture in the scalp and strengthen the skin barrier to ensure lasting hydration.

If you’re looking to banish oil and combat dandruff for good, keep reading to discover the best tea tree oil shampoos that deliver a deep, revitalizing cleanse.

Aēsop Equalising Shampoo

Creating a luxuriously thorough cleanse, the Aēsop Equalising Shampoo restores balance to the scalp using a blend of tea tree oil, fennel fruit and eucalyptus leaf. These gentle astringents absorb excess oil without irritating or aggravating the scalp, promoting healthier, shinier hair in the long run.

Aēsop Equalising Shampoo

OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

Performing a deep cleanse of the scalp using an invigorating formulation of tea tree and peppermint, the OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo removes residue and buildup without stripping away natural oils, creating rejuvenated and healthier strands.

OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo

Ideal for those experiencing scalp discomfort, the Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo gently cleanses hair to remove follicle-clogging agents while relieving symptoms of irritation and inflammation. Tea tree oil is combined with soothing aloe, reparative beta-glucan, strengthening quinoa protein and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to balance moisture and maintain optimal health.

Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

An invigorating treatment for oily and sensitive scalps, the Tea Tree Special Shampoo gently washes away impurities while leaving strands feeling refreshed and thoroughly cleansed. With tea tree as its main ingredient, it restores balance to oily scalps while soothing them with a combination of peppermint and lavender essential oils.

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo for Dandruff

Designed to treat symptoms of dry, itchy scalps, the Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo for Dandruff rids the scalp of impurities while restoring its natural luster and shine. Not only does this tea tree oil-fortified shampoo remove traces of buildup and dandruff, it prevents them from reoccurring using a blend of detoxifying, exfoliating, hydrating and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, argan oil and activated charcoal.

Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo for Dandruff

Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree Oil and Vetiver Shampoo

Boasting an eco-friendly formula, the Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree Oil and Vetiver Shampoo purifies and deeply cleanses the scalp to reveal healthier hair with the help of detoxifying Australian tea tree oil. In addition to volumizing your strands, its sultry vetiver scent energizes the senses for a revitalizing experience.

Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree Oil and Vetiver Shampoo

Yes To Naturals Scalp Relief Tea Tree & Sage Oil Shampoo

Featuring a soothing blend of tea tree and sage oils, the Yes To Naturals Scalp Relief Tea Tree & Sage Oil Shampoo provides a much needed moment of calm for dry, itchy scalps by relieving symptoms of irritation and discomfort. Fortified with salicylic acid to gently exfoliate away dead skin cells, it prevents future dryness by infusing deep, long-lasting moisture.

Yes To Naturals Scalp Relief Tea Tree & Sage Oil Shampoo

CHI Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

Formulated with antioxidants to help maintain scalp health, the CHI Tea Tree Oil Shampoo unclogs pores and removes buildup while adequately replenishing the scalp’s moisture levels. Combining tea tree and peppermint oils to refresh and invigorate the hair follicles, it provides the perfect balance to relieve symptoms of dryness and inflammation, offering a soothing and restorative treatment.

CHI Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Forest Mint Shampoo

Created for men experiencing oily scalps and looking for relief, the Rocky Mountain Barber Company Forest Mint Shampoo enriches the scalp with a blend of tea tree, peppermint and eucalyptus oils to reduce scalp irritation and balance sebum production. Suitable for all hair types, it repairs the hair follicles without stripping the scalp or creating further damage.

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Forest Mint Shampoo

ArtNaturals Luxe Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

Performing a deep detoxification of the scalp and hair, the ArtNaturals Luxe Tea Tree Oil Shampoo delivers a hydrating cleanse that removes all traces of impurities, oil and toxins while eliminating symptoms of irritation and inflammation. Tea tree oil comes together with moisturizing aloe vera, stimulating rosemary, renewing rosehip and nourishing licorice to soothe and rejuvenate stressed-out scalps while restoring shine to dull strands.

ArtNaturals Luxe Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

Hask Tea Tree & Rosemary Shampoo

Revive your scalp with the Hask Tea Tree & Rosemary Shampoo, a gentle-yet-powerful formula that invigorates the scalp by cleansing away buildup and impurities while promoting the proper nourishment and hydration of your scalp and strands.

Hask Tea Tree & Rosemary Shampoo