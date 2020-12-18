Bolstering your styling routine with the best thickening hair products is an effective way to enhance fine and thin hair types. Formulated with volumizing agents to amplify the density of the strands, these innovative styling products create instant expansion in the hair for thicker, fuller-looking tresses. In certain cases, they will also possess texturizing, shine-boosting and oil-absorbing capabilities to further increase your hairstyling efforts.
For those suffering from thinning hair, incorporating one of these best thickening hair products to your hair-care routine will also help you see improvement in thickness and fullness as well. These thickening shampoos, conditioners, serums and treatments are designed to promote hair growth by delivering nourishing ingredients to the follicles, while improving the health of the scalp to foster natural regrowth. Once the damage has been repaired, thinning strands will become rejuvenated and strengthened, resulting in increased thickness, fullness and volume over time.
Featuring a combination of styling and hair care picks, keep reading to find the best thickening hair products that will transform your strands.
1. Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray
A heat protectant and body builder all-in-one, the Oribe Thickening Spray creates volume and thickness while offering long-lasting hold. Additionally, it uses a blend of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts to protect strands from oxidative stress and pollution, while also strengthening them with keratin amino acids.
2. R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Style Foam
Designed to take your strands to new heights, the R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Style Foam instantly increases the hair’s density and thickness without the stickiness and crunch of traditional mousses. Kiwi fruit and aloe vera extracts combine with vitamin E to boost shine, moisture and strength.
3. Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion
Suitable for all hair types, the Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion thickens hair as it softens and smooths away frizz. Unlike traditional hair sprays and mousses, its lightweight texture allows hair to maintain its natural movement and texture while also increasing its shine and fullness.
4. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo
Enriched with nourishing ocean silk and the brand’s innovative thickening technology, the Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo is designed to support the hair fibers in order to create healthy thickness without damaging the strands. Doubling as a heat protectant and UV defender, this shampoo also imparts lasting moisture to the hair and promotes a healthy shine.
5. SexyHair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder
Made with an untraceable translucent powder that liquefies once it touches the hair, the SexyHair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder is easily absorbed and provides instant lift and thickness. Also an effective texture spray, this innovative formula delivers a salon-quality volume and shine.
6. Aveda Thickening Tonic
Designed for instant results, the Aveda Thickening Tonic expands the strands from the roots to the ends to increase thickness and fullness. Featuring a blend of certified-organic amla fruit and wheat, this top-rated styling product offers long-lasting hold and volume.
7. Boldify Hair Thickening Conditioner
Fortified with biotin and a natural DHT-blocking complex to prevent fall out and damage, the Boldify Hair Thickening Conditioner promotes overall healthier and thicker hair by delivering deep moisture that nourishes and strengthens. Using a blend of aloe vera and rosemary extracts, this top-rated conditioner increases shine and volume as it repairs and defends hair from damage.
8. Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray
Created to replicate salon-quality thickness and shine at home, the Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray amplifies the hair while texturizing and refreshing it. Perfect for when you need to extend your blowout, it uses crystal clear microporous minerals to mattify and separate the strands to add fullness and absorb light oils.
9. Josh Rosebrook Lift Hair Texture and Volume
Weightless and effective by design, the Josh Rosenbrook Lift Hair Texture and Volume creates instant volume and fullness with organic yucca plant extract. But unlike other styling products, it also encourages scalp health and regrowth using a synergistic blend of horsetail, lavender, sage, thyme, rosemary and peppermint. Together, these ingredients gently stimulate the hair follicle while increasing moisture and creating stronger-looking hair.
10. David Mallett Spray No. 2 Le Volume
Crafted to revitalize and rejuvenate lifeless strands, the David Mallett Spray No. 2 Le Volume creates a fuller style by providing instant volume and lift while encouraging the hair’s natural movement and texture. It also leaves the hair with a glossy shine and offers a long-lasting hold.
11. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
Perfect for those with thinning hair, The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is a concentrated formula that is designed to encourage healthy hair growth. With caffeine as one of its main ingredients, this affordable hair thickening serum not only stimulates growth but it also increases density volume for thicker, stronger, fuller-looking strands.
12. Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste
Featuring volumizing rassoul clay and a revitalizing blend of essential oils, the Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste is nothing like your average shampoo. This unique paste turns into a foamy lather that is designed to expand hair’s body and volume while gently cleansing away oil from your scalp to prolong your next wash. In addition to increasing volume, this top-rated formula also helps extend color treatments and creates a lustrous shine.
13. Eufora Thickening Serum
Crafted with fine and thinning hair types in mind, the Eufora Thickening Serum promotes healthy growth using a blend of hair-healthy ingredients. Formulated for a weightless effect on the strands, this serum is fortified with the brand’s ProAmino Cell Complex to strengthen and repair hair, while Butyl Avocadate controls sebum production, neem seed oil reduces irritation and dryness, licorice root prevents itching and flaking and citrus and peppermint oils oxygenate the scalp.
14. Mountain Top Hair Thickening Scalp Serum
The Mountain Top Hair Thickening Scalp Serum invigorates the scalp and promotes hair growth using a combination of caffeine, cayenne and catalase. In addition to restoring the hair’s fullness and thickness, Sacha Inchi seed oil delivers rich moisture to the strands to prevent dryness, breakage and split ends. It also features a potent blend of argan oil, biotin, DHT blockers and saw palmetto to increase your hair’s overall strength, shine and health.
15. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo
Stop thinning hair in its tracks with the OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo. Designed to stimulate hair growth while also promoting thicker, stronger strands, it features a powerful blend of biotin and collagen that fortifies damaged strands with essential vitamins, minerals and proteins. Together, these hair-healthy ingredients create fuller-looking hair.
16. Briogeo Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Spray
Catering to those with fine, thin and limp hair, the Briogeo Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Spray is a dual-action styling product that instantly enhances the hair’s fullness. Containing clarifying agents that soak up oils, this volumizing spray coats every hair to increase its thickness while infusing the scalp and follicles with ginger, ginseng and biotin to create healthier, stronger strands.