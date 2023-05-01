The 21 Best TikTok Beauty Products Trending Right Now, Tested by Editors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty TikTok is a major shopping destination for discovering new products and top beauty trends, as well as learning new application techniques for hair styling and makeup application. We’ve been testing the most popular products on the app to determine which makeup, skin care, and hair care products are worth the buy.

On TikTok, millions of users post amateur product reviews, demos, and shopping hauls across all beauty categories. These videos are resonating with beauty lovers: According to a 2022 survey, TikTok beauty content has influenced 89 percent of the apps’ total users to purchase a product from short form video recommendations, with 75 percent reporting satisfaction with their purchase. #Makeup on TikTok has racked up a whopping 417.4 billion views, with general beauty views garnering 178.9 billion, and chatty routine-style #GetReadyWithMe videos at over 15 billion views. Amazon even has a secret TikTok-favorite page of products that have taken off on the app.

Beyond amateurs, the TikTok community has attracted a range of professionals who reveal their expert tips and tricks on the app, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s makeup artist Mary Phillips, Pati Dubroff, who Sofia Richie tapped for her wedding makeup, and Melissa Murdick, the makeup artist behind many of Selena Gomez’s most popular beauty looks. Other beauty experts, like leading dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, are also on TikTok to bust beauty myths and share at-home tips.

TikTok is an invaluable tool for shopping inspiration. TikTok makeup products gain overnight fame for their apparent and impressive results, such as Rare Beauty’s highly pigmented Soft Pinch Liquid Blush that requires only a tiny drop of product for an impactful effect. Drunk Elephant’s wildly popular D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops are routinely featured in makeup routine videos by TikTok star Alix Earle, showing how the product creates an instant back-from-vacation glow as a base for her sun-kissed beauty looks.

With so much beauty content to scroll through, narrowing down which viral TikTok beauty products actually live up to the hype is a tricky task — but one that our editors willingly took on. We searched the app to find the top trending beauty products with sky-high ratings, cross checked our thoughts on top products from editor testing and reviews, and looked at customer commentary to narrow our list of beauty goodies worthy of your attention and hard-earned dollars. Check out the shopping guide below for the best TikTok beauty products to shop now.

Related:

Best Beauty Products on Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Review 2023

Shop the Products Our Editors Used To the Last Drop This Month

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush from Rare Beauty is a staple in TikTok’s top GRWM videos. Everyone and their mother seems to have a bottle and love it, with #RareBeautyBlush collecting over 1.2 billion views and counting. This blush went viral for its highly pigmented formula, where only a single dot effectively colors the cheek, and has earned over 4,000 five-star reviews at Sephora. It comes in over a dozen shades in both dewy and matte finishes that seamlessly build and blend for a lit-from-within glow, whether you’re using a makeup brush or sponge. It even has an adorable hidden heart in the doe-foot applicator, as discovered by TikTok-ers this past Valentine’s Day. Editor testing and review notes: “I’m in love with this blush in the shade Happy. While it’s highly pigmented, it’s super easy to correct if I apply too much and it melts seamlessly into the skin. It even blends well over powders and delivers a beautiful glow.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “It gives a beautiful glow from the inside out for brown girlies. I tried Virtue and loved it. It’s very natural and gives you a beautiful glow without overpowering. Try it!” Another said, “This formula is amazing and 100% worth the hype, easy to blend, and a little goes a long way! It is not patchy and doesn’t pick up foundation. It’s my favorite blush because it’s lightweight, can be built up, and is beginner friendly! This blush lasts all day.” Courtesy of Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23 Buy Now At Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Glowy makeup looks are a major trend on TikTok this year, and the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter is the one of the most popular products for building a radiant look from the ground up. It’s not quite a foundation, nor a primer, but rather a versatile and hydrating skin base product with a blurring and brightening effect, inspired by social media photo filters. You can wear it alone to even your skin tone and add a sheen, mix it with foundation, or layer it over your face makeup for more coverage and radiance. The brand itself is a TikTok sensation, with the term Charlotte Tilbury earning viewer counts that reach 2.9 billion. Editor testing and review notes: “A dewy look can be hard to achieve if you have dry skin like me. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter makes me look fresh off of a facial, imparting moisture and light-reflecting shine for healthy and happy skin.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “I love this so much. It gives you an amazing glowy look and has the perfect little bit of coverage. It looks flawless under foundation or with nothing else on top. I’m obsessed.” Another wrote, “I add this to my primer or foundation for an exquisite glowing look and it looks (and feels) marvelous. It’s lightweight and it does a little pore blurring too.” Courtesy of Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $49 Buy Now At Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $49 Buy Now At Sephora Related: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter Editor Testing Review

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides If you want a sun-kissed glow without absorbing harmful UV rays, check out these beloved Bronzing Drops from Drunk Elephant. Used by viral beauty stars on TikTok like Earle, this bronze-toned serum can be mixed with moisturizer for an instant complexion boost and temporary face tanner. It’s also good for the skin, because it protects from pollution and stressors in the air with added antioxidant benefits from vitamin D. It has over 72 million TikTok views for #DrunkElephantBronzeDrops, and the brand is beauty royalty on the app with 1.9 billion views of #DrunkElephant. Editor testing review notes: “I’m a Fitzpatrick 1 skin type — as pale as it gets. So I always struggle to find a bronzer that warms up my skin without looking orange or streaky. These drops are just the thing: I mix them with my moisturizer and massage it onto my skin, and voila, the vampire gets a glow up.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “I was skeptical about this product after seeing it on TikTok, but I absolutely love it!! You barely have to use any product for it to add bronzing to your skin! I can’t wait to use this through the summer!” Another wrote, “I definitely understand the hype now. This is such a fun product. I mix it with my moisturizer when I’m doing a no makeup day and I love the end result! It’s definitely very sheer, but buildable if you’re looking for more color. I really don’t like wearing makeup much in the summer, so I can already tell this is going to be an everyday go-to for me.” Courtesy of Sephora Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides $38 Buy Now At Sephora

Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer The Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer make defining the contours of your face a foolproof task. It comes with a built-in brush, mirror, and tin case for quick touch-ups on the go. Sofia Richie recently used the bronzer in a TikTok glam-session for a super minimal makeup look over her wedding weekend, which had TikTok users coining the application as ‘Quiet Luxury’ in makeup form. Kylie Jenner also recently shouted out the product in as a go-to in her makeup routine. Editor testing and review notes: “This is a key player in my travel beauty routine. The built-in brush allows me to forgo packing my typical bronzer and blush brushes, and I use the Bondi Belle shade for a touch of warmth on my cheeks and in place of eyeshadow on my eyelids. It’s a true workhorse when you want to look polished with fewer products.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “The color of this product is beautiful. It’s the perfect bronzer shade. I love the whole concept with a built-in brush that removes for easy cleaning and it blends perfectly with the product.” Another said, “I was very hesitant to buy this bronzer because I have tried literally every cream bronzer on the market. I can honestly say this has quickly become my go-to! I personally think the Bondi Bae shade is the perfect sun-kissed tone for my light skin and it blends out so easily! I use this everyday for a sun-kissed glow when I’m opting out of contour.” Courtesy of Sephora Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze $35 Buy Now At Revolve Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer $35 Buy Now At Sephora

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara has been a TikTok beauty favorite for years because it creates a super dramatic lash effect for an affordable $5 price tag. #EssenceMascara has 211 million views on TikTok, with users raving about their lashes. And this top mascara has also earned over 227,00 five-star reviews on Amazon. The product promises to define and separate lashes for sculpted length and volume without any clumps. Ditch the falsies — this is one of the best mascaras on the market. Editor testing and review notes: “I’m a huge fan of this mascara and I’m due for a repurchase. I strive for my lashes to look super dark, thick, and long, and this mascara surpasses prestige products I’ve tried in the past. The conic wand shape really helps you coat each little lash and the formula is effortlessly buildable. In the summer, I switch to the waterproof version for maximum staying power.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I’ve tried a lot of mascaras of all price ranges. Essence Lash Princess is by far the best mascara I’ve ever used! It separates the lashes, makes them fuller, and I’ve had so many people ask if my eyelashes were fake while using this product. The price point is amazing for the quality you get! I’ll never use another mascara again.” Another said, “I don’t like lash extensions because they always rips out my natural lashes, so I’m always looking for a good mascara (I have spent some serious money on some). This little tube does better than the ones that cost 10 times the price. At 48, I don’t like to do a full face of makeup so I love to wear this mascara and a touch of lip gloss.” Courtesy of Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Buy Now At Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Buy Now At Ulta

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The Dior Lip Glow Oil is a trending beauty product of 2023 that’s here to stay. As one of the best lip oils, it acts as a lip-quenching glossy balm to bring out the natural color of the lips. The cherry oil-infused treatment comes in a chic glass tube and an assortment of sheer shades from light pink to deep berry. The Dior Lip Glow Oil has been viewed on TikTok over 706 million times, with users slathering the lip oil’s shiny formula over blended lip liner and lipsticks. Editor resting and review notes: “My Dior Lip Glow Oil in the shade Cherry lives in my everyday purse at all times. It deposits so much hydration and doubles as a juicy looking gloss without being sticky. I try to savor every drop, but I tend to reach for this over my regular lip balm.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This is my favorite lip product ever! I use it every day and it stays glossy for way longer than anything else I’ve ever tried. I have cherry and rosewood and plan to buy more shades.” Another wrote, “She’s pricey, but she’s worth it. You literally can’t go wrong with any color. The applicator is super soft and the lip oil adds so much hydration. It lasts so long!” Courtesy of Sephora Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $40 Buy Now At Sephora Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $40 Buy Now At Ulta

Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic formulated a foundation to reveal the skin’s natural luminosity with skin tone-enhancing pearl powder. The Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation is a hit on TikTok with over 82.4 million views. You can apply it with a brush, clean fingertips, or a beauty sponge to gradually build coverage for daily glam. Not only does this foundation have skin-blurring properties to create natural, flawless finish, it also nourishes the skin with hydrating Grapeseed oil and vegetable-derived squalene. Editor testing and review notes: “This foundation allows me to skip the concealer I usually apply under my eyes and on my breakouts. One layer evens out skin tone, and it’s easy to build up for fuller coverage where I need it. I add a little setting powder or setting spray, and it stays put from breakfast to dinner.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “This is one of the best foundations I have ever used. It blends in so easy and has a natural look to it. I got so many compliments on my skin for how good it looked.” Another said, “I love this foundation. I have normal to dry skin, and the foundation looks lovely and looks very healthy without being cakey! A little goes a long way and it lasts all day for me! I will definitely keep repurchasing it.” Courtesy of Sephora Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation $32 Buy Now At Sephora Related:

The Best Foundations for All Skin Types

The Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin Types

The Best Foundations for Oily Skin Types

Supergoop! GlowScreen SPF 40 Sunscreen Supergoop! has been a sun-care favorite for years. TikTok users love the Supergoop! GlowScreen as an illuminating or bronzing base that also has you covered in the SPF department. It now comes in four pearlescent shades — the brand just launched two new options for fair and dark skin tones — that prime the skin for makeup application while distributing essential SPF 40. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 work to hydrate the skin while innovative cocoa peptides protect from blue-light damage. The radiant glow lightly smooths skin for a glass-like look, so you can still shine on no-makeup days in the summertime. Editor testing and review notes: “I always have a bottle of Supergoop!’s GlowScreen on hand. It’s a savior when I have to rush out the door — it moisturizes, gives me a little glow, and evens out my skin tone like a tinted sunscreen. It works like a primer under makeup but also makes my skin look radiant on its own.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This is my new holy grail. It makes me look like I have glass skin and such a natural glow. I feel so much more confident when I use this and a little goes a long way.” Another wrote, “I will never go without this product again! I wear it alone and under my makeup and it always gives me a fresh glow. It’s the best!” Courtesy of Sephora Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen $38 Buy Now At Sephora Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen $38 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige’s Sleeping Lip Mask is a certified TikTok sensation with 216.6 million views and over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This top lip mask utilizes murumuru seed butter and shea butter to deliver long-lasting hydration, as well as vitamin C to protect against environmental stressors. Although it’s designed for nighttime use, you can also wear it during the day — the berry flavor has a nice pink sheen to it. Laneige’s lip mask is a must-have, and it comes in four sweet flavors to try out for yourself. Editors testing review notes: “To be totally transparent, I didn’t have high expectations for this lip mask, but I can say with certainty that it’s worth the hype. This little jar saved my full lips during the dry winter season. It’s not sticky, yet the consistency is comparable to jelly, and the product holds for a substantial amount of hours. I’ve had several friends try it and each one of them rushed to purchase this Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for themselves.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This stuff works! The only lip product I have used that instantly gets rid of my chapped lips. I bought the vanilla one for my boyfriend and he loves it too. The colors are pretty and the scent is really nice. My lips feel softer and more hydrated after using.” Another wrote, “I recently started getting very dry lips to the point that they would crack and bleed. But after using this product over the past few weeks, it’s helped my lips so much and keeps them hydrated and plump! I love this product!” Courtesy of Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 Buy Now Now At Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 Buy Now At Sephora

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set TikTok is abundant with hair styling tricks that simplify beauty routines — and heatless overnight curlers continue to stop users mid-scroll. The Satin Heatless Curling Set from Kitsch is a user-tested gem that curls hair overnight to reveal loose, bouncy waves in the morning. With this clever tool, damp hair is wound around the bendable rods and secured in place to hold shape while you sleep for heat damage-free styling. The satin fabric is gentle on hair, so you won’t wake up with any frizz or creases. Editors testing and review notes: “I’ll admit that I had to watch tutorials over and over again to figure out how to use this heatless curling set. But once I finessed my technique — wrapping small pieces of hair outwards from my face — I finally nailed it. I mist some leave-in conditioner on nearly dry hair before using this set, and I wake up with healthy looking hair that requires no hot tools.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This thing is awesome. I have very long, bleached hair and I try to avoid heat as much as possible. This works better than a curling iron for me and holds the curl all day. I put it in before bed (dry hair works best for me) and take it out when I wake up and my hair is done for the day. I was super surprised at how well this works! One word of advice – you’ll need to secure the top with a clip while you wind the hair, so make sure you have one handy.” Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $19.18 $15.98 Buy Now At amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $16 Buy Now At Ulta

E.L.F. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer E.L.F. Cosmetics is an ultra-popular affordable makeup brand on TikTok with over 1.4 billion views. The Power Grip Primer shines for its cooling gel formula and soft focus smoothing effect. It has a unique gripping texture that holds makeup in place for hours with unparalleled staying power. It’s one of the best makeup primers for foundation, and it features hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin on contact. With over 5,300 five-star Amazon ratings and such an affordable price tag, the E.L.F. Power Grip Primer is a must-try. Editor testing and review notes: “For only $10, this primer delivers as much makeup-gripping power as some of the top prestige options on the market. The tacky texture secures your makeup in place no matter the weather, and prevents your foundation, eye makeup, and bronzer from budging even if you’re an eye-rubber or lean on your hand frequently. Best of all, it doesn’t feel overly sticky or suffocating on the skin.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “I wanted to see what all the excitement was about. I’m now a convert. I recently had one of the worst days of my life. I was sweating and crying and wiping my face all day. When the day finally calmed down, I got a chance to check my face. My makeup didn’t budge. Cannot recommend enough.” Another wrote, “I bought this after seeing a lady on TikTok talk about it and I have to say I am impressed. It goes on pretty easy and helps the skin feel hydrated and plump under make up. Highly recommend.” Courtesy of Ulta Beauty E.L.F. Power Grip Primer $10 Buy Now At Ulta Beauty E.L.F. Power Grip Primer $10 Buy Now At Amazon

Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick TikTok is known for bringing back nostalgic trends and giving them a new life. Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey is an iconic product that flatters ever skin tone. Before the highly coveted tinted balm earned 290 million views on TikTok for its comfortable wear and wine-stained effect, stars like Drew Barrymore, Liv Tyler, and Molly Ringwald popularized the shade in the ’90s. It has over 2,000 five-star ratings at Sephora that rave about its unique color and ultra smooth finish. Editor testing and review notes: “Clinique Black Honey is oomph in a tube. Although the bullet looks nearly black, the pigment goes on ultra sheer to give your lips a you-but-better effect. If you don’t like to wear lipstick but love a little color on your lips, this will be your new gold standard.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This lipstick is so bomb. It glides so smoothly and has such a nice pigment. Literally looks good on every skin tone.” Another wrote, “My holy grail lipstick. I feel like it always looks great with any look. I buy this over and over again.” Courtesy of Nordstrom Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $23 Buy Now At Sephora Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $23 Buy Now At Ulta Related: Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick Is a ’90s Icon

Kosas Revealer Concealer TikTok users are loving beauty products that put healthy, natural skin first, so makeup products with secret skin care benefits are taking off. The Kosas Revealer Concealer is formulated to double as a a concealer and daytime eye cream, with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and peptides, as well as caffeine and pink algae extract brighten and de-puff tired eyes. It promises crease-proof, medium coverage that can enlivens tired eyes. It’s one of the hottest concealers on the market right now, with over 88 million TikTok views. Editor testing and review notes: “I recently purchased this concealer after seeing it all over TikTok and it’s an instant hit for me. It goes on super smooth and has plenty of coverage for my dark under eye circles. It’s also one of the best concealers for acne I’ve ever tried. Concealers often crease under my eyes but this one stays put! It sets to a beautiful natural finish and lasts all day.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “This Kosas creamy concealer definitely lives up to its name. This formula went on like butter. My under eyes felt and looked extremely moisturized. If you’re looking for that dewy look, this is the concealer for you.” Another said, “The Kosas Revealer Concealer is absolutely gorgeous! The consistency is hydrating and velvety while still seemlessly blending into my concerned areas. I love to wear the concealer just on it’s own as it creates a flawless looking skin complexion.” Courtesy of Sephora Kosas Revealer Concealer $30 Buy Now At Nordstrom Kosas Revealer Concealer $30 Buy Now At Sephora

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Although it has millennial roots, Glossier has become a go-to brand for Gen Z users on Tiktok, with 1.7 billion beauty views on the app. The Glossier You Eau de Parfum is an iconic perfume for women and is often featured in beauty TikToks for its adorable frosted pink bottle. The scent includes notes of sparkling pink pepper, woodsy ambrette seeds, and iris root florals. Its aroma becomes more potent with the warmth of your body to adapt to a light and clean long-lasting scent. Editor testing and review notes: “I tell all of my friends to buy this perfume for days when they want to smell good but not overpower the room. The light fragrance makes you smell warm and clean — it’s an ideal choice to wear on a flight or to the office.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This is an amazing scent for someone who does not like a really heavy perfume. Similar notes to Juliet Has a Gun’s Not a Perfume but with a bit more body to it. The scent is light, refreshing and perfect for the spring and summer.” Courtesy of Sephora Glossier You Eau de Parfum $64 Buy Now at sephora

Urban Decay Space Cowboy 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Beauty products often gain overnight popularity on TikTok for their unique textures or finishes that sparkle on camera. The Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in the shade Space Cowboy is a phenomenon on the app with 92 million user views. The color is a light champagne gold with silver sparkle that glimmers with each blink. Apply a concentrated dot on the center of your eyelid and inner corners of your eyes for major glow, or dab it on with a damp brush for a liquid gold effect. Editor testing and review notes: “I was recently getting ready with a friend and she insisted I top my eyeshadow look with a dab of this Space Cowboy shade she discovered on TikTok. While I already had a hot pink look going on, I gave it a go and it instantly gave my eyes a wet sheen I’d always loved in editorial makeup. I had to order it immediately and I use it all the time for extra sparkle.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “This color in particular is INSANE. I kept seeing Space Cowboy in my TikTok feeds, so I finally bit the bullet and bought it. It’s perfection — a glittery and gorgeous wash of color that is buildable and as perfect a color on the eyes as in the pan.” Another said, “Gorgeous! This is a beautiful shimmer that gives you that wet look. You can definitely build the intensity. It looks pretty over eyeshadow or just on its own. I personally like wearing it on its own during my no makeup makeup days.” Courtesy of Sephora Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in “Space Cowboy” $24 Buy Now At Amazon Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in “Space Cowboy” $24 Buy Now At Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream has been a popular product at Sephora for years — and now beauty TikTok is getting in on the fun. It’s a rich body cream with smoothing ingredients such as antioxidant-rich açaí oil, moisturizing cupucaçu butter, and caffeinated guarana for a temporary tightening effect. This body lotion has 5,600 five-star ratings on Sephora from happy customers that can’t get enough. The most delicious part is the formula’s gourmand tropical fragrance that transports you to an island far, far away. Editor testing and review notes: “The Bum Bum Body Cream is my summertime crush. Even though it has a rich texture, the body lotion dissolves onto my skin, leaving my limbs looking pleasantly dewy and feeling soft to the touch. I love the strong scent — when I have the cream on, I can skip perfume.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “Forever my favorite cream! I absolutely love the scent and leaves my skin feeling incredibly moisturized.” Another wrote, “I love this stuff. It smells really good. I use it for areas that get stretch marks and it’s really hydrating on my skin without any irritation.” Courtesy of Sephora Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream $22 Buy Now At Amazon Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream $22 Buy Now At Sephora

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray The One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray by makeup artist Patrick Starrr is often referred to as “makeup hairspray” on TikTok. It’s formulated to lock makeup looks in place, tamp down unwanted shine, and even add a protective waterproof layer. It features green tea extract to tighten pores and witch hazel absorb excess shine. If you need your glam to last well into the night, give this setting spray a try and expect to be surprised when your makeup actually looks better with time. Editor testing and review notes: “This is the final flourish everyone needs in their beauty routines for big events (or long days outside). It lends Elnet-caliber hold to your makeup — there’s not a chance your foundation or mascara will budge, even if you end up laughing so hard that happy tears start trailing down your face.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “I bought this setting spray for my wedding in a couple of days. I am currently trying all kinds of products to do my makeup and this one caught my eye. I did a test run for a day I planned to have makeup on for over 12 hours to see if it … and I am blown away … my makeup DID NOT MOVE! This a must for anyone needing makeup to last over 12 hrs.” Another said, “This product is literally so good if you’re thinking about getting it get it, it’s like hairspray for the face.” Courtesy of Sephora On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $34 Buy Now At Sephora

Kiss Falscara DIY Lash Extension Starter Kit If you’re not into strip lashes but don’t want to commit to pricey lash extensions, there’s a product that serves as the perfect middle ground. The Kiss Falscara DIY Lash Starter Kit allows you to try out temporary extensions and apply them yourself at home. For a fraction of the price of normal extensions, these glue-on lash clusters are planted snug under the lashes for fluttery flare that lasts up to a week. The lashes come in clusters to focus intensity in preferred areas, and the kit comes with a dual-sided bonding glue and chrome tweezers for easy application. Expert testing and review notes: “I’m not a huge falsies person, but I saw this kit and decided to try it out because I love DIY beauty products. I watched a few TikToks for basic instructions, and in just a few minutes, I had beautifully flared lashes that gave a seamless effect I’ve never been able to achieve with normal strip lashes. The bonding glue is super strong and goes on clean like mascara, and the included bent tweezers make application so easy.” What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “By far the quickest easiest lashes ever to put on. I have a hard time putting strips on top of my eye so to have these individual clusters to go under my eyelid works perfectly for me. I was able to put these on and under 10 minutes.” Courtesy of Amazon Kiss Falscara DIY Lash Extension Starter Kit $19.29 $17.95 Buy Now At Amazon Kiss Falscara DIY Lash Extension Starter Kit $20 Buy Now At Ulta

Olaplex Bond No.5 Maintenance Conditioner Olaplex is a top beauty brand on TikTok with 2.1 billion views from shoppers curious to learn more. The No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner restores hydration and helps to prevent and treat damage from heat styling and hair dye. It’s suitable for all hair types and textures, and works to reduce frizz and prevent split ends. Take the salon home with this invigorating and highly tested hair conditioning treatment. Editor testing and review notes: “I heat style my hair most days, so having a hardworking conditioner is key for my hair health. This Olaplex conditioner detangles my hair immediately, and in the long run, makes my strands feel soft to the touch and less brittle.” What reviewers say: One customer said, “This is staple in my hair care routine! Leaves my hair feeling soft and shiny and gives it the moisture it deserves!! I recommended to everyone!” Another wrote, “I find the product to be very moisturizing for my menopausal aging hair texture. You just need a small amount to condition your whole head, it spreads evenly and leaves hair feeling so soft. It lasts a very long time so for the price it is good value.” Courtest of Ulta Beauty No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner $30 Buy Now At Sephora No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner $30 Buy Now At Ulta

TikTok Viral Beauty Trends 2023

TikTok users are constantly refreshing their “For You” pages and beauty routines with techniques that make everyday glam easier. Glowing makeup looks have been an enduring trend of recent years, mainly due to the minimalist Gen Z aesthetic that celebrates natural beauty and healthy skin. Innovative complexion products like liquid highlighters, bronzing serums, barely-there skin tints, and rosy cream blushes are popular because they’re user-friendly and appear less harsh than powder finishes.

In 2023, beauty TikTok is loving the “underpainting” trend popularized by Phillips, who’s known for her work on the famous faces of Jennifer Lopez and Camila Morrone. The technique inverses the typical makeup steps by applying cream products first, such as contour, blush, and highlighter, and softly blending foundation on top. Its purpose is to create the illusion of naturally defined features so that the makeup is barely detectable to the untrained eye. #Underpainting has 136.7 million views, where many videos show users who are skeptical of covering their careful makeup application with foundation, before falling in love with the soft-filtered end result.

At-home salon blowouts are having a major moment on TikTok, too, with beauty lovers stocking up on heated brushes, high-tech blow dryers, and even classic velcro rollers. Wispy trending haircuts such as curtain bangs and face-framing layers parallel hair tool shopping trends to achieve maximum volume, effortless bounce, and smooth shine.

How We Tested and Selected The Best TikTok Beauty Products for 2023

We curated this comprehensive shopping guide of the best TikTok beauty products through extensive TikTok research and product testing. We began by scrolling through the most popular beauty videos on TikTok, noting the products that reappear in videos and the finds that have earned millions of views. To narrow down our list, we tested the top trending products on TikTok to determine what beauty finds give you the best results. For makeup, we noted the color payoff, how long the product lasts, and how it feels on your skin. For skin care, we tested the products for weeks at a time to assess their benefits and make sure none of our testers had adverse reactions. As for hair, we put the top tools and products to the test on hair types ranging from fine and straight to thick and curly.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or scrolling TikTok to find new products to add to her beauty routine.

Meet the TikTok Beauty Product Testers

Adam Mansuroglu is the Director of Commerce for Fairchild Media Group, both writing and top editing stories in WWD’s Shop vertical. Prior to his current role, the Brooklyn native has covered men’s and women’s fashion, footwear, beauty, and lifestyle trends for over 12 years. His writing and reporting has been featured in a number of publications such as Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine, and Out Magazine. From splurging at beauty stores to fix teen acne woes to years of previewing trending new products for editorial review, Mansuroglu has always thoroughly enjoyed playing with all the goodies the beauty world has to offer.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, including all the viral TikTok beauty products that emerge each month, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a New York City resident, she’s garnered a love for handbags, shoes, and garments as well as beauty and skincare products that will keep her skin protected during the changing seasons. As a result, she has tested many viral TikTok beauty products to see which ones work agree for her skin and hair type, and which may work better for others with different needs.