The 20 Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for All Skin Types

We’re all looking for time-saving products and techniques when it comes to our beauty routines, especially when they’re beneficial for the overall health of our skin. What if there was a product that reduces your risk of sun exposure (and thus, quicker signs of aging and sunspots), makes you glow like self tanner, and hydrates your skin while wearing it? We bet you’d make a mad dash to Sephora to grab a bottle, right? Well, that miracle-in-a-bottle already exists and it’s a tinted moisturizer with SPF.

What Is Tinted Moisturizer?

“It’s just as it sounds — a lightweight moisturizer with a bit of skin tint to act as a hydrator while offering slight pigment for sheer coverage,” says board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. “This is a great swap for foundations in the summer when you tend to sweat off heavy makeup, and many of them often contain SPF to help prevent sun damage.”

Within the last few years, there have been a wave of brands introducing clever new formulas, ingredients, and packaging to make tinted moisturizers with SPF even more innovative and time-saving. From the inclusion of skin-improving ingredients to smarter sunscreen coverage, tinted moisturizers with SPF are great for summer (which is around the corner). And as far as coverage goes, it’s a solid option for those wanting a natural look. “A tinted moisturizer provides light coverage while also hydrating skin and leaving a glowing finish,” says makeup artist Campbell Ritchie.

Top Tinted Moisturizers with SPF in 2022

The Benefits of Using a Tinted Moisturizer with SPF

If you’ve yet to find your ideal daily SPF product or just find it laborious to apply, a tinted moisturizer might be for you, especially when you consider that daily SPF coverage can literally save your life. “Much of the exposure we get is what we dermatologists label as “inadvertent” sun exposure,” says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare, Dr. Loretta Ciraldo. “It is not from actual sunbathing, but instead from the accumulation of sun exposure that we get from driving in our car — UVA rays go through window glass — or shorter outdoor exposures like walking the dog, picking up the children at school, etc, where a significant amount of UV exposure accumulates. If you apply your SPF to exposed skin, including our faces, every morning, you are protected from photodamage resulting from daily inadvertent exposure.” Preventing skin cancer is just one of the benefits of using a daily tinted moisturizer with SPF.

But is the SPF in your tinted moisturizer enough? Yes and no. “SPF in tinted moisturizer can be adequate for the first few hours if you’re spending most of your time indoors, but I recommend also applying a traditional sunscreen every two hours, especially if you find yourself outside for long periods of time,” says Dr. Engelman, who adds that reapplication is vital.

“Excess sun damage through the years increases the risk of skin cancer and increases the intensity and number of dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and dilated vessels on the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love. “Preventing sunburns is the most important step, but daily sun exposure through the years also contributes to these skin effects.”

When you plan to leisurely spend the day outside, Dr. Love recommends applying a dedicated SPF on top of a tinted moisturizer in the morning for extra protection.

What to Look for in Tinted Moisturizers

The beauty of a tinted moisturizer is that anyone can use it, says Richie. From teens to grandmothers to those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, there is a tinted moisturizer formula out there for you.

Here are a few key factors to look for when nailing down your perfect tinted moisturizer with SPF.

SPF Coverage : “If you use a tinted SPF 30 or higher you will get enough SPF coverage from this product alone,” says Dr. Loretta. Of course, if you’re outside for longer than two hours or sweating and/or playing in the water, layer a dedicated SPF atop your tinted moisturizer. There are a variety of SPF coverage options in the 20 products below, but most experts suggest starting at SPF 30. Is your SPF lower than that? No problem, it’s great to have that coverage in addition to another SPF product you layer on top of your tinted moisturizer.

Skincare Ingredients : Some users love to wear a tinted moisturizer on top of their other daily moisturizer for an additional boost, while others prefer to use a tinted moisturizer as their sole source of moisturizer for the day. Whatever your preference may be, look for hydrating skincare ingredients in your tinted moisturizer, like hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting moisture or niacinamide to brighten your skin tone.

: Some users love to wear a tinted moisturizer on top of their other daily moisturizer for an additional boost, while others prefer to use a tinted moisturizer as their sole source of moisturizer for the day. Whatever your preference may be, look for hydrating skincare ingredients in your tinted moisturizer, like hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting moisture or niacinamide to brighten your skin tone. Pinpoint Your Skin Type : The 20 best tinted moisturizers below are broken into four categories: Sensitive skin, oily skin, dry skin, and combination skin. It’s important to pinpoint your particular skin type because the ingredients and texture will vary based on whether you have oily, sensitive, dry or combination skin. “There are different variations of tinted moisturizer that better suit some skin types than others,” says Dr. Engelman. “Matte finishes are best for oily skin because it soaks off excess oil and helps minimize pores. However, dewy or radiant finishes should be applied to sensitive or dry skin as it works to retain water on the skin.” When it comes to acne-prone skin, Dr. Love suggests seeking out oil-free tinted moisturizers. You could also find a product that features salicylic acid to actively reduce acne throughout the day, too.

If all this talk of how convenient a tinted moisturizer with SPF has piqued your interest, check out our choices for the best tinted moisturizers with SPF below.

Best Tinted Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Size : 1 ounce

Finish : Radiant

Special features: Trio of the biggest skin moisturizing ingredients

Hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide work together in this Ilia skin tint to plump and hydrate skin. The SPF 40 coverage has non-nano zinc oxide to shield skin from UVA/UVB/UVC rays, as well as blue light and pollution. Even better, the brand specifically formulated this Super Serum Skin Tint to be silicone-free, fragrance-free, chemical-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it could be safe for even sensitive skin.

It’s particularly ideal for those that want just a sheer boost of glowy coverage. “I typically don’t like to wear any sort of full-face product, as I’ve never found something that wears well on my skin and I feel like it doesn’t flake or look cakey,” says one Sephora reviewer. “I’m usually good with some concealer spot coverage and that’s it. However, there are definitely days where I want to look a little more put together and this does the trick. It goes on nicely and wears naturally throughout the day. My skin still looks like skin, but just a lot more even!”

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Chantecaille Just Skin

Size : 1.7 ounces

Finish : Velvet

Special features: Comes in seven shades and has antioxidant benefits.

This OG tinted moisturizer delivers flawless coverage that feels barely there. While it looks like foundation, it acts more like skincare, calming and protecting skin with a cocktail of botanicals, including honeysuckle, edelweiss, and green tea (this is especially beneficial for sensitive skin). “I love green tea for its anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce skin irritation, skin redness, and swelling,” says Richie.

The seven shades also deliver physical SPF 15, as well as protect from pollution and free radicals. “I love this product and wear it daily,” says Richie. “It’s quick and easy to apply, gives me a beautiful natural glow that doesn’t look like I’m wearing foundation, I look like I’ve been in St. Tropez for the weekend. It’s a makeup bag essential to me because of its non-chemical SPF.”

Chantecaille Just Skin

Erborian CC Red Correct

Size : 1.5 ounces

Finish : Natural

Special features: Neutralizes redness and blurs fine lines.

This is the tinted serum for those who want a little extra dose of redness coverage. Erborian CC Red Correct contains encapsulated green pigments to instantly balance out any redness. Plus, the formulation will blur fine lines and soften the appearance of uneven texture. The color-correcting formula immediately adjusts to your skin tone to enhance your natural complexion and the cream also has broad-spectrum SPF 25 to protect the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

Erborian CC Red Correct

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Size : 1 ounce

Finish : Natural

Special features: 14 shades with light to medium buildable coverage

It took Amy Liu, the founder of Tower 28, three years and over 50 iterations to get the SunnyDays formula and packaging just right. And perfect it is. It’s also the first and only complexion product to receive the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance — that means it’s created without any potential irritants as well as third party tested and reviewed by dermatologists to be safe for sensitive skin. “As someone who has struggled with sensitive skin my entire adult life, I know how hard it can be to find both the sun protection you need and the coverage you want, all while ensuring you’re not making your condition worse (sunscreen products are notorious for irritating chemicals and pore-clogging ingredients),” says Liu.

“Plus, as a POC who wants mineral sunscreen, you’re almost destined to be left with a white (or even worse – gray) cast on your skin.” Perfecting the color range so it would look wonderful on everyone was just important to Liu as ensuring it was completely non-irritating. The zinc-oxide SPF formula was designed with the help of celebrity makeup artist and friend of the brand Kirin Bhatty. “Together we started shade development with the deepest shade first to ensure we got it right, and used both iron oxides and titanium dioxide (a mineral shield) as pigments to help us reach that perfect tone,” says Liu. “A lot of the time, shades are formulated without consideration of how a mineral shield will manipulate the color, but by working with these ingredients, we were able to create 14 buildable, high-performance shades.”



SunnyDays’ list of fans and reviewers is endless, and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg notes it’s one of her favorite tinted serums with SPF, too.

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Best Tinted Moisturizers for Oily Skin

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+

Size : 1 ounce

Finish : Satin

Special features: Full coverage foundation and a super high SPF of 50

Almost every single tinted moisturizer on this list is going to give you glowy, light coverage — except for this one from It Cosmetics, which will give you full coverage. Featuring the brand’s proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology, this color-infused moisturizer uses what It describes as “flexible pure color pigments” that float over fine lines and wrinkles to deliver weightless, full coverage with a natural satin finish.

Those with mature and acne-prone skin may especially love this one because it seamlessly reduces the appearance of redness, dark spots, and blemishes with just one swipe. If that wasn’t impressive enough, it also has SPF 50+ protection with broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. This is a game-changer for those looking for a single solution to a handful of common woes.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+

Black Radiance True Complexion Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Size : .91 ounces

Finish : Radiant

Special features: A lightweight, oil-free formula to minimize shine

For over two decades, Black Radiance has been the number one drugstore Black beauty brand with a mission to empower WOC around the world. The brand offers an expansive collection of makeup developed specifically for melanin-rich skin — a category that is all too often overlooked for both sunscreen and makeup within the beauty industry. The brand’s tinted cream is one of the best drugstore tinted moisturizers. In addition to providing broad-spectrum SPF 15 coverage, it also color corrects to hide imperfections and moisturizes — all in a clean, hydrating balm filled with hyaluronic acid.

Black Radiance True Complexion Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector

Size : 1.7 ounces

Finish : Matte

Special features: Contains oil-absorbing powders to stay shine-free all day

If you prefer a natural, matte finish with your tinted moisturizer, Laura Mercier’s Skin Perfector is your product. Described by one reviewer as “The classic GOAT of a tinted moisturizer.” Users love this cream because it’s infused with oil-absorbing powders that balance out complexions without making skin feel tight or dry, due to the inclusion of vitamin E and licorice root extract to hydrate and calm irritated skin. Fans also point out that it is the perfect balance between sheer and buildable coverage, but never looks cakey. It’s even makeup artist-approved — Greenberg loves it.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Size : 1.9 ounces

Finish : Radiant

Special features: Contains vitamin C

This iconic Nars product takes the multi-hyphenate to another level. Equal parts moisturizer, foundation, SPF 30, and vitamin C serum, this brightening formula can help even out skin tone for a brighter complexion, while protecting against environmental aggressors in just four weeks. Lightweight and non-comedogenic, this tinted moisturizer also helps hydrate and repair the skin with French Polynesian Kopara and the 16 shades offer smooth, buildable and oil-free coverage in just a few swipes.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23

Size : 1.08 ounces

Finish : Radiant

Special features: Filled with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid for more hydrated skin

Lancôme’s oil-free tinted moisturizer is one-stop shopping: feather-light texture, sheer to medium coverage and SPF 23 protection. It was developed for all skin types, but is especially beneficial for those with oily skin because its formulation will not clog pores. It’s also enriched with moringa seed and hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft and comfortable all day long. The no-makeup Skin Feels Good tinted moisturizer is available in 15 shade-adjusting tones, but one thing to note is that it is lightly scented.

Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23

Best Tinted Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50

Size : 1.6 ounces

Finish : Natural

Special features: SPF is 100 percent mineral, non-comedogenic, and oil-free

Who knows more about sunscreen than Supergoop!? They harnessed their SPF brilliance into this CC cream with SPF mineral protection. Non-nano zinc oxide is great for the face because the particles are larger in size and sit safely atop the skin to absorb UVB rays and reflect UVA rays. For such a heavy-duty sunscreen, it feels surprisingly light, thanks, perhaps, to the apple extract which brightens complexions and seaweed extract to protect against free radicals. It comes in 15 shades, too.

Dr. Love is a big fan of Supergoop! and uses the tinted moisturizer on work days where her sun exposure time is limited to her commute. In addition to this CC Cream, she also loves the Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF 40. “It gives the skin a nice glowy but natural shimmer,” she says.

Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30+

Size : 1.7 ounces

Finish : Dewy

Special fe atures: Reef-safe SPF 30

“This 3-in-1 tinted moisturizer and SPF is packed with vitamin C to provide additional free radical defense and anti-aging benefits, in addition to reef-safe SPF 30 protection and dewy hydration,” says Dr. Engelman. “It comes in 10 sheer, flexible tints that blur imperfections and give skin a hint of radiance.”

Glo Skin was inspired by the idea that makeup should be an extension of skincare, and this tinted moisturizer is an example of the brand’s ethos. It is an innovative makeup solution that addresses skin concerns, working with your skin to nourish and protect, making your complexion even better than it did before.

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30+

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

Size : 1 ounce

Finish : Radiant

Special features: Light to medium coverage with SPF 20

Of course Selena Gomez’s carefree, skin-loving brand has perfected tinted moisturizers with SPF. Her just-launched version instantly offers a dewy finish with light to medium coverage. The brand describes it as “no-makeup makeup” and it’s designed to be applied with fingers. And with all things Rare Beauty, the formula nourishes skin, with vitamin E for hydration and a botanical blend of antioxidants to soothe. It also impressively comes in a shade range of 24 adjustable colors.

Reviewers love how long one application lasts, and has attracted fans beyond her fanbase. “I am 60 years old and live in hot/humid Florida with normal mature skin,” says one reviewer. “I have used several tinted/moisturizers that either never add coverage, or after an hour are gone…I applied it at 9AM, went to an outdoor appointment and when I got home went for a 2.5-mile walk I looked in the mirror and “wow” the tinted moisturizer looked like I had just put it on.”

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

Undefined R&R Sun Serum

Size : 1.7 ounces

Finish : Dewy

Special features: Contains skin-nourishing actives

Undefined is on a fascinating mission. The cost-conscious brand and its founder Dorian Morris are focused on destigmatizing and democratizing plant-based solutions via forward-thinking ingredients, like adaptogens. How that translates to the brand’s tinted serum is a brilliant blend of botanic-based ingredients to protect and heal irritated skin. It also features a mineral, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB/HEV SPF 50 in a flattering tint designed to seamlessly blend into all skin tones.

Undefined R&R Sun Serum

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Size : 1.4 ounces

Finish : Dewy

Special features: Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours

Smashbox’s jam-packed blend of skin-plumping ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, goji berries, and rose extract, allows the tinted cream to moisturize skin but act more like a primer for all-day-long wear, while also providing SPF 25 coverage. It was specifically developed to look glowy on skin, but the formulation is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t cause breakouts. “This tinted moisturizer gives [me] healthy-looking glowing skin and I would recommend it if you are looking for something not [too] heavy and natural looking, plus quick and easy to apply,” says one reviewer.

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Mary Kay CC Cream Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Size : 1 ounce

Finish : Natural

Special features: Feels like skincare but looks like foundation

If foundation is traditionally too heavy for you, but you still want a little touch of coverage, Mary Kay’s tinted cream could be for you. Between its lightweight texture to a handful of skin-loving ingredients, like niacinamide, vitamin E, and willow bark extract (a natural source of salicylic acid to calm acne-prone skin), and broad spectrum SPF, this moisturizer is a foolproof, easy-to-apply, out-the-door option with a barely there makeup look.

Mary Kay CC Cream Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm

Size : 1.05 ounces

Finish : Velvety

Special features: Newly launched and comes in 11 shades.

Code8 has just debuted this impossibly lightweight balm that dries quickly with a naturally smooth finish. The Radiate Beauty Balm’s unique texture is due to the brand’s Knead Technology, a unique mix of ingredients to illuminate and tone, while the SPF 15 coverage shields both UVA and UVB rays. Many users praise the product’s buildable coverage as well as its “second-skin” look and feel.

Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Size : 50 mL

Finish : Sheer

Special features: Delivers just enough coverage while allowing your natural skin tone to shine through.

Most users describe this tinted moisturizer from Bobbi Brown as ultra-sheer, making it perfect for days when you want just the slightest amount of coverage, but with a touch of SPF 15. The tint also features jojoba oil and vitamin E for a shot of moisture, although most reviewers note that you’ll likely need to layer it with another moisturizer if you have drier skin. “This tinted moisturizer goes on sooo beautifully and has such perfect coverage,” said one reviewer. “Very moisturizing, too!”

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Best Tinted Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

Size : 1.3 ounces

Finish : Sheer

Special features: Skin stays hydrated all day

Saie’s beloved Slip Tint has got it all: hydration, a clean SPF, and a light-from-within glow with coverage that feels incredible. It’s also bursting with skin-saving ingredients, like licorice root extract for brightening, sweet pea and hyaluronic acid for moisture, and argan and grapeseed oils for plumping. Available in 14 shades, the sheer coverage is intended to be flexible and adjust to complement a wide range of skin tones. “It’s literally the dewiest skin tint you’ll ever use,” noted one reviewer. But other users noted that the juicy formula might be a little too hydrating (aka oily) for more combination and oily skin.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days SPF 25

Size : 1.75 ounces

Finish : Dewy

Special features: 5-in-1 formula comes in 12 shades

Iris & Romeo must have said ‘we see your standard 3-in-1 formulas and we raise you one.’ Their Best Skin Days is a 5-in-1 product: serum, moisturizer, color coverage, sunscreen, and blue light/pollution bouncer. As far as protection goes, it offers SPF 25 against UVA and UVB rays.

When it comes to the skincare aspect, this formula has plenty of hydration-loving antioxidant ingredients, including Bulgarian rose extract, Bulgarian rose oil, coconut water, Rosa Damascena flower water, green tea and moringa and sunflower seed oils. For coverage, the sheer tint evens out skin tone for a healthy glow. “This is the lightest feeling cream I have used on my face with a coverage that doesn’t feel caked on, but also evens out my skin tone,” says one reviewer.

Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days SPF 25

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

Size : .54 ounces

Finish : Natural

Special features: Contains SPF 30 and hydrating skincare ingredients

This Milk Makeup cream is classified as more of a skin tint than a tinted moisturizer, but it’s a great option for dry skin, especially when layered on top of your daily moisturizer. Its moisturizing blend of grapeseed, avocado, mandarin, jojoba, and olive oils give a dreamy finish. It also includes a healthy dose of olive-derived squalane for fresh-looking and feeling skin, plus reef-safe broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. It comes in a mess-free glass rollerball that you simply click until product is dispensed, then roll directly onto skin and blend.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

The Best Way to Apply Tinted Moisturizer

Before you run off to the store to grab your perfect tinted moisture with SPF, here are a few makeup artist-approved application tips.

As with all makeup, a successful application starts with prep. Richie suggests starting with a clean face. She likes using a toner or face mist to hydrate and then massaging in the tinted moisturizer with her hands. “I encourage everyone to use their hands for an easy application and natural finish,” she says. If you need an extra dose of glow and moisture, try adding a drop or two of a face oil to the tinted moisturizer in the palm of your hand before application.

When applying the tinted moisturizer, Richie likes to dot the product on the nose, forehead, and chin. She then gently blends and works the product outwards towards the hairline with her warm hands. If any spots are red or uneven, she adds an additional layer in those areas. She finishes with a clean foundation brush to gently buff around the face to ensure there are no makeup lines or streaks.

Of course, if you’re more of a makeup brush type of user like Greenberg, go that route instead. “Some people prefer using their hands to apply, but I prefer using a brush to evenly apply all over the face,” she says.

If you want some shine reduction, both Greenberg and Richie suggest swiping a small amount of finishing powder on the spots — usually the t-zone — or wherever it’s needed.

