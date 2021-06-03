All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Can a sip of soup leave you wincing? Is eating ice cream a literal pain for you? If that’s the case, you probably already knew this, but it’s likely that you have sensitive teeth. While there’s plenty of things that can trigger that painful sensation, brushing your teeth shouldn’t be one of them. That’s where the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth come in. They’re designed to fight plaque, whiten and keep your teeth and gums healthy without any aches or pains. Add these best toothpastes for sensitive teeth to your medicine cabinet and you’ll see the difference.

1. Hello Oral Care Sensitivity Relief Toothpaste

When Hello hit shelves, they disrupted the oral care space, and the Hello Oral Care Sensitivity Relief Toothpaste is no exception, making it one of the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth. True to the brand, it’s free of all icky ingredients — there’s no peroxide, artificial dyes, colors, flavors, sweeteners, sls/sulfates, parabens, microbeads, triclosan or gluten in this clean formula. Instead, it taps the maximum strength of its anti-sensitivity active ingredient, potassium nitrate, to ease any pain. It fights cavities and protects tooth enamel while calming and soothing with aloe vera and coconut oil, plus it gently whitens by removing surface stains. The yummy mint flavor comes from family farmed fresh mint.

2. Colgate Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste

Yes, you really can whiten your smile while avoiding any painful tingling, as Colgate Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste proves. The multitasking toothpaste removes stains while delivering 24/7 sensitivity protection and safeguarding from future sensitivity with twice daily brushing. It contains the maximum strength FDA allowed anti-sensitivity active ingredient, as well as glycerin to moisturize the mouth. The three-pack features a refreshing mint flavor.

3. Sensodyne Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste

When a brand is synonymous with going easy on teeth, that means you know the Sensodyne Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste is one of the best toothpastes for sensitive teeth. Long after you’ve put your toothbrush down, this toothpaste will still be working to deliver lasting sensitivity relief and protection with twice daily brushing. That’s because it gets down deep inside the tooth to ease nerves, yet it still delivers the same anti-cavity perks of a regular toothpaste. The fresh mint flavor will keep you coming back for more.

4. Arm & Hammer Sensitive Teeth & Gums Toothpaste

It doesn’t get any gentler than Arm & Hammer Sensitive Teeth & Gums Toothpaste, which works to relieve both tooth and nerve sensitivity. A signature of the brand, it taps the power of baking soda to gently clean and neutralizes acids that weaken and eat away at enamel. Offering serious cavity protection, the fluoride toothpaste deeply cleanses teeth and gets in between them and along the gum line to remove plaque. This pack comes with 12 tubes in a crisp mint flavor, ensuring you’ll be set for a while.

5. Tom’s of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste

If you’re all about all-natural products, then Tom’s of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste is the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth for you. Powered by nature, this toothpaste has been clinically proven to protect from sensitivity, thanks to arginine and calcium carbonate, which seal pathways to help block pain. The conscious formula is free of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors and is not tested on animals.

6. Boka Ela Mint Natural Toothpaste

There’s so much goodness in one little tube. Boka Ela Mint Natural Toothpaste is infused with nHa, the mineral that makes up enamel, to remineralize teeth. The innovative formula does it all: It minimizes sensitivity, rebuilds enamel and reverses micro cavities. Its fresh mint flavor has touches of green tea and cardamom, plus it’s nontoxic and 100 percent biocompatible with antioxidants and prebiotics.

7. Aquafresh Sensitive Toothpaste

Healthy gums, fresh breath and strong teeth will be yours when you brush with the Aquafresh Sensitive Toothpaste. This toothpaste targets the root of sensitive tooth pain and soothes the nerves to minimize sensitivity. Bonus: It gently whitens when you use it regularly.

8. Twice Toothpaste Sensitive Teeth Whitening with Cavity Protection

Enriched with vitamins A, C and E and aloe vera to calm and moisturize gums, the Twice Toothpaste Sensitive Teeth Whitening with Cavity Protection is all about a clean formula that delivers results. The unique flavor — a blend of vanilla, lavender and mint — freshens breath. Safe for even the most sensitive teeth, it repairs enamel while minimizing aches. Even better, 10 percent of all profits are donated to oral care missions around the world.

9. Crest Pro-Health Advanced Sensitive & Enamel Shield Toothpaste

Brush with Crest Pro-Health Advanced Sensitive & Enamel Shield Toothpaste to get the impressive eight benefits: it fights cavities, gingivitis, acid erosion (to protect enamel), plaque, sensitivity and tartar, plus it whitens and freshens breath. Crest’s ActivClean Crystals work to whiten teeth by delivering advanced stain protection.

10. Opalescence Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

Brighten your smile while protecting it from aches with the Opalescence Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth. Sodium fluoride strengthens enamel and prevents cavities, plus it has the maximum strength potassium nitrate to ease sensitivity. To remove surface stains and whiten teeth, it taps the power of silica.

