The 14 Best Travel Hair Dryers, Tested by Editors and Experts

Packing for a vacation, whether it’s a weeklong international trip or a quick weekend jaunt, is never easy, especially when it comes time to consider the beauty products you want to bring along. We all want outfit options aplenty, which often means there’s no room for bulky hair styling tools like your trusty hair dryer, leaving us to manage with whatever option the hotel or Airbnb has provided — and usually damaging our hair in the process.

“Hotel hair dryers have definitely earned their bad reputation,” says Kirsten Stuke, colorist at Sally Hershberger Salon in New York City, adding that they’re infamous for being damaging, slow and just overall lackluster. “Having the correct tools can make or break the health of your hair, especially on a beach vacation or just generally anytime you will be out and about in the sun.”

While Stuke says that some luxury hotels are now upgrading their hair dryers to more high-quality options, it’s still “never a sure thing” and “smaller travel-sized styling tools can be a lifesaver.”

You may be on vacation, but you can’t press pause on caring for your hair, especially if it’s colored or chemically altered. Thankfully, the best travel hair dryers deliver the results you want and come in a compact size for any suitcase.

How We Tested the Best Travel Hair Dryers

I personally tested eight of the below travel hair dryers, and three tapped celebrity hairstylists for their expert opinions on the best travel hair dryers out there.

While testing and reviewing each travel hair dryer, we evaluated specific features, including drying speed, temperature and airflow. Each travel hair dryer was packed in a carry-on suitcase to see how much space they actually took up, along with noting their weight and cord length.

Top Travel Hair Dryers for 2022

What to Look for in a Travel Hair Dryer

A travel hair dryer requires specific and special considerations, as opposed to an everyday, at-home hair dryer. Here are the key things to look for when shopping for the best travel hair dryer.

Size: If you’re in the carry-on only club, this is probably the most important aspect, because after all, a travel hair dryer is only useful if it’s easily pack-able. Some dryers feature a shorter-than-average nozzle while others fold in half to take up a smaller amount of space. Before you purchase, take a second to think about how you travel as well as the size of the suitcase you normally travel with.

Weight: A solid travel hair dryer should not be heavy or bulky. Look for a travel blow dryer that is five pounds or less.

Voltage: This is especially important for international travel, as electricity circuits vary by country, and you’ll want to make sure any hair dryer you choose has dual voltage. If you’re unsure, err on the side of safety and purchase a travel adapter to use with the hair dryer.

Speed : “A hair dryer that doesn’t have much power can leave your hair frizzy and damp,” warns Stuke, which defeats the entire purpose of bringing it along in the first place. Look for hair dryers that offer at least two speed settings, which typically indicates a strong airflow capabilities.

Temperature : A hair dryer that gets too hot too fast creates steam, says Stuke. “This can fry your hair, sometimes discoloring it permanently, and the high heat can melt away the glossy toner from coloring and leave it orange, which is sometimes impossible to correct.” Like at-home hair dryers, a travel hair dryer should have at least two heat settings and a cool shot button.

Attachments : Many of the best hair dryers come with a concentrator and hair diffuser attachments, and your travel hair dryer should, too — even if it’s just for the ‘gram. “You need your hair to look good, you’re on vacation!” says Stuke.

To make your packing strategy simple, these are our top picks for the best travel hair dryers that are worthy of a coveted spot in your suitcase.

Amika The Ceo 360 Lightweight Powerhouse Hair Dryer

Best Design Travel Hair Dryer

Size : 1.45 pounds

Features : Ion generators for volume and shine and far-infrared head to lock in moisture

Settings : Three temperature settings and two speeds

Attachments : Two concentrators

Warranty : One year

For a hair dryer that offers everything you’d want in a travel hair dryer, look no further than this option from Amika. Light, fast and powerful, you’ll want to take this hair dryer everywhere you go, and thanks to its small size, you can. It has far-infrared heat to keep your hair moisturized and soft, while the negative ions penetrate the hair follicle for a smooth, silky finish.

Amika The CEO 360 Lightweight Powerhouse Hair Dryer $200 Buy Now

Conair MiniPro Hair Dryer

Best Budget Travel Hair Dryer

Size : Less than one pound and has a folding handle

Features : Tourmaline ceramic technology to protect hair from heat and dual voltage for worldwide travel,

Settings : Two temperature and two speed settings

Attachments : One concentrator

Warranty: Yes, but must apply for a replacement and provide receipt:

If you want to snag a great travel hair dryer, but don’t have Dyson dollars, this affordable option from Conair may be for you. As one of the most portable hair dryers on our list, this tool can squeeze into nearly any bag, thanks to its foldable handle, yet it doesn’t sacrifice a bit of performance. “This is my go-to travel dryer as it is so small!” writes one reviewer. “It literally fits in the palm of your hand and I love that I don’t have to take up so much room in my luggage.”

Conair MiniPro $18 Buy Now

T3 Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer

Best Heat Controlled Travel Hair Dryer

Size : 12.2 pounds with foldable handle

Features : Auto-dual voltage, quiet motor and made with T3’s proprietary SoftAire technology

Settings : Two heat and speed settings

Attachments : One concentrator

Warranty : Two years

With five heat and speed combinations, this travel hair dryer allows for a completely customizable blow drying experience to create a range of different hairstyles. The brand’s signature IonAir Technology and enhanced, ion-infused airstream dries hair quickly without causing damage while simultaneously smoothing the cuticle for a frizz-free, shiny blowout. Bonus: It’s 25% lighter and 30% smaller than the full-sized model.

T3 Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer $179.99 Buy Now

BaBylissPro Travel Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for a Long Lasting Blowout

Size : 9.6 ounces

Features : Dual voltage, Nano Titanium technology to deliver heat evenly, negative ions to remove static

Settings : Six temperature and speed settings

Attachments : Two concentrators

Warranty: Two and three year options for an additional cost

Amazon has no shortage of travel hair dryers, but this one takes the cake for its strong airflow, light design and customizable settings that work together like magic to dry hair evenly and quickly while maintaining body and shine.”I have tried many travel blow dryers and for its tiny size, this packs the most blowing power of any on the market!” writes one reviewer, who adds that she had the OG BaBylissPro Travel Dryer for 15 years before it zonked out. “You truly won’t find a smaller blow dryer that gets the job done like this little guy.”

BaBylissPro Travel Dryer $34.99 Buy Now

Hot Tools Ionic Travel Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

Size : .06 ounces with a folding handle

Features : Dual voltage, cool shot button, ionic technology

Settings : Two heat and speed settings

Attachments : One concentrator and one diffuser

Warranty : No

This impossibly small but mighty Hot Tools hair dryer clocks in at .06 ounces, but the best part is its versatility. It’s rare to find a travel hair dryer that comes with a wide, snap-on diffuser to tame curls and waves without disrupting their natural pattern, but this one does, making it the perfect option for those with textured hair or who want to create volume and bounce. The second attachment, the ultra-focused concentrator, directs the steady stream of airflow for a salon-worthy blowout every time. Although it’s not your at-home hair dryer, we bet you’ll like it so much you may even want to use even when you’re not traveling.

Hot Tools Ionic Travel Dryer $39.99 Buy Now

Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Volume

Size : Less than one pound and foldable handle

Features : Ionic technology, dries hair fast, dual voltage and comes with protective travel bag

Settings : Three heat and two speed settings

Attachments : One concentrator

Warranty : Two year warranty

Built for travel, equipped for styling, Drybar’s Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer is a lightweight, easy to use ionic hair dryer that not only offers speedy drying power for all hair types, but also reduces frizz and amps up shine. Plus, it taps a wave heater to produce an even temperature for damage-free heat styling.

Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer $139 Buy Now

L’Ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer

Best Professional Travel Hair Dryer

Size : Less than one pound

Features : Ergonomic design, quiet brushless motor, negative ion technology, overheat protection and automatic self-cleaning

Settings : Four heat and three speed settings

Attachments : One diffuser and two concentrators

Warranty : No

If super fast drying time and a comfortable, ergonomic grip are high on your priority list, you’ll love this option from L’Ange, which was created specifically for professional stylists. Although it’s not marketed as a travel hair dryer, it’s slim design and lightweight feel make it a no-brainer to take it with you when you’re on the go. Even better, the diffuser and pair of concentrators make it a multipurpose hair dryer that can be used on wash-and-go styles or for adding texture and sky high volume.

L’Ange Le Styliste Luxe Digital Salon Dryer $245 Buy Now

Revlon Compact Folding Handle Travel Hair Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Shine

Size : 1.35 ounces and foldable design

Features : Dries hair fast, high heat temperature, ionic technology, dual voltage and ceramic coating

Settings : Five heat and speed settings

Attachments : One diffuser and one concentrator

Warranty : No

We love Revlon’s no-nonsense travel hair dryer because of its straightforward design and protective features. Featuring an internal triple-coated ceramic material, heat flows evenly and safely onto hair, preserving the strength of the strands as well as its moisture level. And with more than 11,000 reviews, it’s fair to say this tool has earned its status. “I bought this to lighten the load in my suitcase and it does just that,” writes one reviewer. “It’s lightweight and powerful enough for my shoulder length hair and also has a cool button to de-frizz.”

Revlon Compact Folding Handle Travel Hair Dryer $17.97 Buy Now

Ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer

Best Powerful Hair Dryer

Size : One pound and foldable design

Features : Automatic cool down, powerful motor, dual voltage, high heat

Settings : Two heat settings

Attachments : One concentrator

Warranty : One year warranty

“Normal high end and professional tools tend to be quite heavy and it can be a pain when traveling,” says Stuke. “Something that fits easily into your luggage and doesn’t weigh too much can make the difference when deciding whether or not to check a bag.” You’ll have no such issues with this award-winning Ghd travel hair dryer, which weighs 50% less than its full-sized counterparts but still maintains 70% of the power for a long-lasting blowout so you can spend more time enjoying your destination, not styling your hair. Pro tip: Dry small sections at a time and brush horizontally to create more volume or vertically for more wave.

Ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer $99 Buy Now

Bio Ionic Power Diva Pro Style Hair Dryer

Best Travel Hair Dryer for Thick Hair

Size : 18 ounces

Features : Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat™ for hydration, lightweight, universal voltage, far-infrared heat

Settings : 14 heat, speed and power settings

Attachments : No

Warranty : One year

If you have thick hair or lots of it, consider this advanced dryer from Bio Ionic your new best adventure buddy. Its insanely strong motor operates with an impressive 1800 watts of power, promising to dry hair in less than 10 minutes. Natural volcanic rock combined with the brand’s proprietary mineral complex produces a moisturizing heat to style-lock the cuticle, speed up the drying process and keep hair soft, conditioned and glossy.

Bio Ionic Power Diva Pro Style Hair Dryer $150 Buy Now

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush

Best Travel Hair Dryer Brush

Size : .82 pounds

Features : Straightening iron and paddle brush in one design, ionic technology seals the hair cuticle for less frizz, automatic shut-off

Settings : Two temperature settings

Warranty : Two years

If traveling with your regular hair dryer, hair brush and round brush feels too high maintenance, you’ll love the efficiency of this mini hair dryer brush from Drybar, which is one of the best hair dryer brushes available. It has all the features we love from the full-sized version, just shrunk down into a tinier package that easily fits in your carry on, gym back or even a tote. This styler does its best work on frizzy hair, flyaways and those looking for a straight, sleek result.

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush $59 Buy Now

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

Best Energy-Saving Travel Hair Dryer

Size : Less than one pound

Features : Patented silencer for nearly noiseless experience, customizable ion functionality, energy efficient dual filtration system

Settings : 12 heat and speed settings

Attachments : Two concentrators

Warranty : One year

Developed by celebrity stylist Harry Josh, this expertly engineered tool is the first energy efficient, professional-grade hair dryer of its kind. The adjustable ion button enables you to close the cuticle for next-level shine and bounce or to rock your natural texture while the airflow can reach a speed of 94 mph — meaning your hair will be dry in no time. Even better, its built-in noise reduction technology hushes the hum of the motor to a faint whisper.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer $349 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best Luxury Travel Hair Dryer

Size: 1.13 pounds, including cable and plug + 3.8 inch nozzle

Features: Air Multiplier™ technology produces high pressure, high velocity airstream, intelligent heat control measures air temperature over 40 times a second, negative ion technology

Settings : Four heat and three speed settings

Attachments : Five total: flyaway, concentrator, diffuser, gentle air nozzle and wide-tooth comb

Warranty : Two years

Although the Supersonic isn’t specifically marketed as a travel hair dryer, its sleek, lightweight and compact design make it easy to toss in a suitcase without thinking twice. It’s also celeb stylist-approved. “I love my Dyson,” says colorist and DpHue founder, Justin Anderson. “Expensive, but they are durable for travel and last for years.” And their longevity is something the brand prides itself on, offering a 2-year warranty for hair dryers, including repair or replacement.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429 Buy Now

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

Best New Travel Hair Dryer

Size: 1.17 pounds and foldable design

Features: Nanoe technology for frizz-free hair, oscillating quick dry nozzle, 5.5 foot long cord

Settings : Two heat and speed settings

Attachments : One quick dry nozzle

Warranty : Two years

Panasonic’s newest launch in the hair category, the Nanoe, features an innovative oscillating hair dryer head that moves back and forth to dry hair uniformly and consistently, preventing hot spots on your scalp as you dry with high heat. The brand’s unique nanoe technology hydrates hair by infusing nano particles — which hold 1000x more moisture than regular ions — into the hair shaft to prevent frizz, static and dry, scraggly ends.

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer $100 Buy Now

Is a Travel Hair Dryer Worth It?

Yes, according to our trio of experts, mostly because you just never know what you’re going to get with a hair dryer at a hotel or Airbnb and using a low tech or low grade hot tool can be damaging, regardless if it’s only for a few days.

“Many cheaper hot tools can cause lasting damage to your hair,” says Stuke, who doesn’t believe that rolling the dice on a hotel providing a quality hair dryer is worth the risk. And you can forget about the hotel providing a good curling iron. “I think it’s important to use the right tools to protect your hair and I usually travel with both a blow dryer as well as a flat iron.”

You’ll still use a travel hair dryer the same way you’d use your regular hair dryer, starting with using a gentle shampoo and conditioner, then brushing your hair and applying a leave in conditioner or heat protectant, especially if you have curly hair.

How to Pack a Travel Hair Dryer

Packing for any kind of trip usually requires a careful edit on your regular beauty go-tos, but the latest generation of travel hair dryers are supremely durable, teeny and some even have foldable handles or retractable cords for easy, clean packing.

Most hair dryers come with a cloth bag for safekeeping and storage. To stow it away safely in a suitcase, simply put it in the bag it came with — or a Ziploc to be extra cautious — in between clothes for extra cushioning — zero hassle, zero stress.

Meet the Experts

Kirsten Stuke is a celebrity colorist at Sally Hershberger’s Nomad salon in New York City. She’s known for her creative vision and is the stylist that Zoë Kravitz and Gigi Hadid have on speed dial.

Justin Anderson is a celebrity colorist and founder of the hair care brand, DpHue. He’s famous for mastering multidimensional blonde hues and he’s colorist behind some of Hollywood’s most well-known hairstyles, including Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus and Kristin Cavallari.

Alex Osorio Castro splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles, tending to the hair of his clients on both coasts. His signature style is all about creating effortless movement and clean lines.

Meet the Author

Kaitlin Clark is the beauty and style commerce editor at WWD. Kait has spend nearly a decade testing the latest hair products and tools, like travel hair dryers, while writing reviews and shopping guides for publications such as Allure, Instyle, Reader’s Digest and more.