The 15 Best Mini Flat Irons and Travel Hair Straighteners, According to Pro Hair Stylists

Good hair days matter just as much on vacation as they do on a workday, yet hair styling tools can be the first beauty item to get eliminated when packing for a trip. We get it — every inch of your weekend bag counts. You don’t want to sacrifice precious suitcase space on bulky flat irons.

Thankfully, hair straighteners have come a long way. Modern models come in smaller sizes that can fit in your makeup bag and forgo the pesky cord — perfect for chronic over-packers. (These cordless mini flat irons typically have styling time that ranges from 15 to 40 minutes before they need a recharge.) Many of these mini flat irons offer travel-friendly features like dual voltage. Others, like the Dyson Airstrait, dry your hair while simultaneously straightening it, so you don’t need to pack a travel hair dryer. In some cases, they can even bend strands better than a traditional curling iron.

Before purchasing a straightening iron, compact or otherwise, Jennifer Nast, stylist at Sharon Dorram at Sally Hershberger Salon recommends getting familiar with your hair texture. “Remember that finer hair types need less heat,” she says, “Thick and coarse textures need a higher heat setting to get results, and if your hair is currently very damaged, you may want to stay away from hot tools altogether.”

In order to find the best mini travel flat irons, we sought the advice of seven experienced hair experts, and personally road tested highly rated options. Ahead, the top 15 mini irons and travel hair straighteners you should consider snagging before your next trip.

The Top Travel Hair Straighteners of 2023

4 years Ulta top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars The majority of our experts agree: BaByliss tools are a must for your hair styling arsenal. For Ric Pipino, a celebrity stylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon, BaByliss tools are a staple tool in his kit. “I’ve used a lot of their different appliances and tools over the years and they’re very reliable,” he says. “They last forever.” What this tiny tool lacks in size, it makes up for in performance. “It features titanium plates that heat up quickly and provide smooth straightening results,” says Jennifer Korab, celebrity hairstylist and owner of the Renaissance Salon and Spa in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which means it will zap kinks fast. As for its travel capabilities, its small size, compact design, and dual voltage technology make it the perfect carry on companion. What reviewers say: “I purchased this curling iron in 2014 and it just stopped working for me today in 2023. I am on my way to purchase my second one right now. Everyone always asks me to use this straightener because of how shiny and sleek it makes their hair. It straightens your hair so fast. It also heats up in 3 seconds. I highly recommend this iron!” Courtesy of Ulta Beauty BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Prima 3000 $190 Buy Now At Ulta

1 heat setting 400 degrees Ulta top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars With plates just a half-inch thick, this mini of all minis (it is one of the smallest on the list) is best used for shorter styles like bobs or modern mullets. With only one heat setting, this simple tool is designed to smooth waves, style bangs, and keep flyaways at bay. The mini travel hair straightener has ceramic plates that evenly heat each strand, and the palm-sized iron stows nicely in a duffel or shoulder bag. At just $30, this is the perfect addition to any straightforward styling routine. Also nice: It comes with a stylish travel case for easy transport. What reviewers say: “The Coastal Carolina humidity is murder on any style and I am outside in all conditions in my job showing homes. Bringing back some order and taming the frizz is possible with this portable quick heating little styling iron.” Courtesy of Ulta Eva NYC Mini Healthy Heat Styling Iron and Bag $30 Buy Now At Ulta

2 years Ulta top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars Thanks to its smaller plate size (.75 of an inch to be exact), this Kristin Ess tool can navigate baby hairs with the best of them. Nast recommends giving this tool a try if you need to tame flyaways or iron out thick strands. “This is a mini that does it all,” she says. Its rounded edges allow you to get close to the root without singeing your scalp or tugging on strands. Plus, it is equipped with a 30 minute shut-off feature, so you can leave your hotel with peace of mind. What reviewers say: “I’ve been looking for a smaller iron, but bigger than the typical tiny ones which are always disappointing. I have a short bob and standard irons are awkward to use at the nape and on the bangs. Also didn’t want to have too much weight for a long trip I’m taking, so I thought I’d try this, totally expecting to have to return it. But it’s awesome. It only goes to 380 degrees, but it works better than the full size I have that goes to 425. Also, the flips and waves I’ve made with this iron stay all day where they go flat in minutes with my standard iron.” Kristin Ess Hair NanoBlack Defining and Detailing Mini Flat Iron $60 Buy Now At Ulta

4.5 stars Sephora top-quality store badge on Google: 4.8 stars Don’t let the miniature size fool you. This tiny T3 tool may be small, but it is mighty. Outside of the BaByliss, this tool earned the most expert recommendations. Celebrity hair stylist Ashley Gomila is partial to the auto world voltage feature. “It will naturally adjust to voltage changes which is great for international travel,” she says. Korab calls out the ceramic plating which helps deliver even heat across the iron. “Single pass technology ensures even heat distribution throughout the plates, providing consistent results with each pass,” she explains, “This minimizes time spent styling, which can be beneficial when you’re on the go.” What reviewers say: “The compact size fits well in my carry-on luggage, and the heat-resistant cover means I can stow and go in a hurry. It’s also been an “edge saver” for me, allowing me to extend my relaxers by a couple weeks before having to chemically treat my hair.” Courtesy of Amazon T3 Micro Single Pass Compact Iron $89 Buy Now At Amazon T3 Micro Single Pass Compact Iron $89 Buy Now At Sephora

What to Look for in the Best Mini Flat Irons

Plate width: For flat irons, the standard plate size is one-inch thick. However, for mini flat irons, it tends to be a little less. The width of your straightener plate is dependent on personal preference. Smaller sizes like .8 or .5 inch are better for shorter stylers and touch ups, as they can get close to the scalp without burning it. If you have tighter, more unruly hair, Gomila recommends a smaller thinner plate. “You will already have to work in smaller sections to smooth the hair effectively and properly,” she says. If you have a looser curl pattern and longer hair, she suggests going with wider plates. That will require less passes and less heat to smooth the hair effectively.

Plate material: According to Valles, the plates are the most important feature in a straightener. She suggests looking for an option that offers floating plates, as these allow the tool to freely move and flex. Not all plate materials are created equal. Nowadays, most straighteners are made out of ceramic or titanium. Hairstylists debate about which one is better, and the answer depends on what you are looking for. Ceramic irons use infrared technology to smooth the cuticle from the inside out. Titanium, on the other hand, heats up in a flash, but can be more intense on finer hair textures.

Temperature settings: Most flat irons come with a range of heat settings, but smaller straighteners or those designed for travel usually come with less. Cabott highly recommends paying attention to the heat settings. She warns against using an iron on the top temperature, especially if that is well over 400 degrees. The temperature choice at which you use the tool, however, is entirely up to you. Those with thicker or coarser strands may require high temps for easy styling. Just know, the higher the temperature the harder it is on your hair. To minimize damage, almost all of our experts recommended applying protectant before straightening. Regular hair masks can help restore moisture, too.

Voltage: When in the market for a travel tool, finding a dual-voltage option is a must (otherwise, you’ll need a travel adapter for your hair straightener). The US electrical system runs on a 110 volt system. Other countries do not. For example, Europe runs on a 220 volt system. Dual voltage devices can operate on both electrical systems while others won’t work, or worse, break.

Safety features: For an added layer of peace of mind, look for an iron with safety features like automatic shut-off, a device lock, and a temperature regulated cap that prevents it from singeing surrounding items.

Cord: A cord-free device saves even more space in your suitcase, however, even the most advanced models require regular charging. If your device has a cord, pay attention to the length. You want something at least four feet and that has a 360 degree swivel for easy styling.

How We Chose the Best Travel Hair Straighteners

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

In order to find the best travel hair straighteners, our team combed the market for options from top brands. We read through ratings, examined features, and personally tested different models to see if they lived up to their claims. We considered top factors for travel friendly flat irons like size, voltage, temperature settings and plate material. On top of that, we spoke to professional hair stylists for their expert opinion. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best travel hair straighteners, reading customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new top-quality store badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). Learn more about WWD here.

Meet The Experts

Meet the Author

Anneke Knot is a freelance writer in the fashion and beauty space based in San Francisco, California. With over seven years of experience in beauty product testing and writing, she has extensive knowledge of hair tools and beyond. Aside from WWD, her editorial work can be found in publications like InStyle, The Strategist, Byrdie, Forbes, and more.