The look of your eyebrows can change your entire appearance, so it’s no secret we go to great lengths to perfect them. From growth serums and gels to powders, pencils and tints, there are seemingly endless products available to create a fuller, bolder look. Before application, however, it’s important to start with the right foundation, which means shaping your eyebrows with the best tweezers.

Many of the best tweezer styles feature angled tips to effectively grip hairs and pull them out from the root, as well as nonslip grips for comfortable handling. Tweezers made with stainless steel (either in entirety or just at the tips) are also recommended, as the material is sturdy, easy to clean and rust-resistant.

In addition to traditional tweezer options, you can buy miniature versions (often available in sets) that are perfect for packing with you on vacation or keeping in your drawer at the office. Tweezers with a light for better visibility as well as fine point styles for lifting thin or ingrown hairs are offered, too.

No matter which style you choose, tweezers are not only great for taming brows, but also removing unwanted hairs that can crop up on your chin, cheeks or neck.

Ahead, explore the best tweezers for all your grooming needs.

Tweezerman Pink Perfection Slant Tweezer

Equal parts stylish and functional, Tweezerman’s Pink Perfection Slant Tweezer comes in a trendy neon pink color and features a precise 25-degree slant for gripping even the tiniest of hairs. It also offers a nice amount of tension to provide a comfortable grip.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers

A sturdy stainless steel finish, custom-slanted tip and calibrated tension ensure Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers grip even the finest hairs without breakage. To top it all off, the brand promises that these are so durable, they never have to be sharpened.

Regine Switzerland Genuine Diamond Tip Tweezer

Regine Switzerland’s Genuine Diamond Tip Tweezers are handmade in Switzerland and feature a genuine diamond-encrusted tip to effectively grip hairs and pull them from the root (forget about having to pluck at the same stubborn hair multiple times to remove it). The tip is also made with a 25-degree angle slant for shaping and contouring, with every pair of the brand’s tweezers having been examined under a microscope to ensure the tweezer tips are in perfect alignment.

Benefit Cosmetics Grooming Tweezer and Brush

Pluck and smooth brows all with one tool thanks to Benefit Cosmetics’ Grooming Tweezer and Brush. On one end, it includes a slanted tip coated with diamond dust to firmly grip hairs, and a custom-blended bristle brush on the other so you can brush brows upwards and see where you need to tweeze. Once you’ve plucked to your desired shape, use the brush to groom brows back into place.

Tweezerman Rose Gold Petite Tweeze Set

Tweezerman’s Rose Gold Petite Tweeze Set is perfect for keeping brows tidy on the go. Included is a miniature tweezer with a 25-degree slant for precision, plus a cute matching pouch so the tool doesn’t get lost in your bag. What’s more, the set also comes with a handy point tweezer for removing extra fine or ingrown hairs. Keep in mind, though, that the body of each tool should not be sanitized, as this may deteriorate the finish.

MAC Slant Tweezers

There’s more than meets the eye with these sleek MAC Slant Tweezers. Made from high-quality, satin-finished metal, the tips are both slanted and textured to grip and pull out hairs. Meanwhile, a matte finish on the body of the tweezers should feel nice in the hand. Bonus: These come in a handy zip-lock pouch for staying organized.

LaTweez Black Illuminating Tweezers

Dealing with hard-to-reach hairs? Tweezers with a light can be game changers, as they can help you better see where to pluck. LaTweez’s Illuminating Tweezers are complete with a sturdy stainless steel finish, angled, diamond dust-encrusted tips and a bright LED light to highlight stubborn hairs. The tweezers also come with a chic compact carrying case, complete with a built-in magnifying mirror, that could pass for your favorite lipstick holder.

Tweezer Guru Precision Slant Eyebrow Tweezers

Tweezer Guru’s Precision Tweezers have a stainless steel style and boasts precision slanted tips, as well as calibrated tension and a nonslip grip for enhanced control. In addition to classic black, it’s available in a bright blue and pink hue.

Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer

Revlon’s Expert Slant Tip Tweezer features aligned, slanted tips for clean plucking and a matte, quilted grip pattern so it won’t slip out of your fingers easily. Best of all, the tweezer comes with a lifetime guarantee, meaning the brand will replace the same or similar tool at no extra charge.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Precision Tweezers

Any fans of RevitaLash’s award-winning brow and lash products are sure to love RevitaLash’s Cosmetics Precision Tweezers. The made-in-Italy pair is composed of professional stainless steel for the highest quality finish that will never rust. Plus, its slightly angled tips are designed to sit comfortably against the skin, with thin edges for effectively removing hairs from the root.

Browgame Cosmetics Signature Slanted Tweezer

Browgame Cosmetics’ Signature Slanted Tweezers are handmade in Italy, and according to the brand, go through a rigorous 18-step process before hitting the market. The end result? An ultra-precise pair that can isolate even the shortest and most stubborn of hairs. Made of sturdy Swedish steel, the tool features fine tips that never require sharpening and the perfect amount of tension for control while handling.

