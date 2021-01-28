All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For those suffering from acne and blackheads, investing in one of the best ultrasonic skin scrubbers is an effective and safe way to clear, treat and prevent impurities from hindering your complexion. Acting as a deep exfoliating treatment, these innovative skin care devices emit ultrasonic soundwaves and intense high-frequency vibrations to withdraw accumulated dirt, oil and dead skin cells from the pores. They’re also designed with a spatula head, which allows for the removal of comedones and blackheads, and are rounded so you can reach tricky skin areas like around the nose.

The best ultrasonic skin scrubbers also boast excellent antiaging skin care benefits. By buffing away dead skin cells, ultrasonic face spatulas are simultaneously stimulating circulation to the skin, which encourages its natural renewal process and the production of collagen. This will lead to increased firmness and elasticity in the skin, helping you achieve a tighter and more toned-looking facial contour. Removing pore-clogging agents also allows for the better absorption of the active ingredients in your favorite acne and antiaging skin care products, which will also help you achieve clearer and firmer skin.

What to Know Before Using an Ultrasonic Face Spatula

Before your first treatment with your ultrasonic pore cleaners, it’s vital to ensure that you’re using it safely. Just like a facial scrub or an exfoliating mask, these cleansing devices should be used sparingly, starting with once a week and building your way up to two to three times per week depending on your skin’s sensitivity. Overusage of these professional-grade tools can lead to inflammation and skin thickening, which can then exacerbate skin care conditions such as acne, dryness and rosacea. So, make sure that you’re being gentle with your skin and paying close attention to its reaction. Since these skin spatulas are being pressed against the skin and use high-frequency waves, experts recommend prepping your skin with a slick facial oil or gel to prevent irritation, tugging and electric shocks.

Below, explore the best skin scrubbers that will help enhance your skin care routine.

Miserwe Skin Scrubber

Powered by 24,000 HZ of ultrasonic high-frequency vibrations, the Miserwe Skin Scrubber performs a deep cleanse of the skin, removing everything from dead skin cells and oil to blackheads and comedones. Also doubling as a suitable wrinkle-reducing treatment, this high-powered device has an automatic shut-off feature to ensure safe usage and comes equipped with two texture silicone covers for a variety of exfoliating intensities.

Miserwe Skin Scrubber $22 Buy Now

Vanity Planet Essia Ultrasonic Lifting & Exfoliating Wand

Not only is the Vanity Planet Essia Ultrasonic Lifting & Exfoliating Wand a powerful skin-purifying device, but it also doubles as a firming and wrinkle-fading device. By combining high-frequency ultrasonic oscillation technology and electrical muscle stimulation, this top-rated ultrasonic face scrubber is able to gently penetrate the skin and withdraw dirt and oil from the pores. This also promotes collagen production, which then helps lift and tighten the facial contour and smooth away unwanted texture. Equipped with three modes, choose between Exfoliate, Moisturize and Lift to create a customizable treatment.

Vanity Planet Essia Ultrasonic Lifting & Exfoliating Wand $90 Buy Now

JoyJuly Skin Scrubber

Harnessing the power of 24,000 HZ high-frequency vibration, the JoyJuly Skin Scrubber exfoliates and clarifies the skin by removing all traces of dirt, oil and dead skin cells from the pores, making it an effective blackhead and comedones extraction treatment. As it purifies, the device also encourages the skin’s natural renewal process to promote collagen production, helping to improve firmness and elasticity while reducing wrinkles and increasing your skin’s resilience.

JoyJuly Skin Scrubber $30 Buy Now

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Safely and effectively purify clogged pores with the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, a skin-clarifying device that deeply exfoliates, refines the look of pores and promotes circulation for rejuvenated-looking skin. Using 33,000 HZ of sonic speed vibrations and equipped with two Exfoliate and Infuse treatment settings, this multitasking device can be used to extract blackheads and comedones and also infuses your skin with your favorite skin care products for maximum absorption. Choose between three sleek, trend-inspired colors.

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser $99 Buy Now

Gugug Skin Scrubber

Featuring four cleansing modes to ensure a deep and effective cleanse of your pores, the Gugug Skin Scrubber vacuums up accumulated dirt, oil, sweat and dead skin cells to reveal a clearer and more even complexion. Stocked with two textured silicone covers, it also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by lifting and tightening the skin.

Gugug Skin Scrubber $23 Buy Now

Solaris Ultrasonic Exfoliator Spatula + LED

Elevate your acne-fighting routine with the Solaris Ultrasonic Exfoliator Spatula + LED, an exfoliating device that boasts blue LED light therapy benefits to effectively treat and prevent breakouts. Offering 24,000 oscillations per second and positive and negative ion settings, this top-rated ultrasonic face scrubber polishes away dead skin cells as it dissolves pore-clogging agents from deep within the skin, reducing pore congestion and removing blackheads and comedones.

Solaris Ultrasonic Exfoliator Spatula + LED $98 Buy Now