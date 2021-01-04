All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The under-eyes make up the most sensitive skin area, which is why it’s recommended to treat this delicate skin with the best under-eye masks to improve their overall health and appearance. As the skin weakens with age and daily exposure to environmental stressors, skin-care concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, dryness and fine lines and wrinkles become more prominent.

Whether you’re looking to correct discoloration, reduce puffiness, boost hydration or improve the skin’s elasticity, the best under-eye masks are enriched with skin-healthy formulas to cater to all of your under-eye woes. By infusing this delicate skin area with lasting hydration, collagen-stimulating ingredients and antioxidant-rich botanicals, these under-eye patches and gels promote firmer-looking skin as they brighten, rejuvenate and soothe tired eyes. Incorporating an eye mask treatment into your skin-care routine can also improve the wear of your makeup by priming the under-eyes and eliminating unwanted sources of texture and dryness.

Below, explore the best under-eye masks that combat dark circles, puffiness and crow’s feet for a more refreshed and renewed appearance.

100 Percent Pure Bright Eyes Masks

Made with cooling cucumber, soothing aloe and energizing caffeine, the 100 Percent Pure Bright Eyes Masks de-puff the eye area while infusing them with lasting hydration.

100 Percent Pure Bright Eyes Masks $30 Buy Now

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch

Harnessing the power of firming and rejuvenating snail slime, the Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch is enriched with skin-healthy vitamins and minerals that promote a brighter and refreshed-looking under-eye. They make an excellent treatment for fine lines and wrinkles, dryness and dark circles.

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch $16 Buy Now

Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask

Enriched with Okinawa red algae and peony extract, the Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask promotes the appearance of hydrated, revitalized-looking eyes while reducing the appearance of fine lines. It’s also formulated with antioxidant-rich green tea and rice bran oil, which deliver lasting hydration and defend the skin against the premature aging effects of free radicals.

Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask $95 Buy Now

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

Formulated with a concentrated retinol formula to stimulate collagen production, the Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet. In addition to improving the texture of the under-eye area, it also restores the skin’s radiance, hydration and resilience.

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Smoothing Eye Mask $70 Buy Now

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches

Designed to de-puff the under-eyes, the Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches are powered by soothing cornflower and instantly refresh, moisturize and brighten tired eyes. As it reduces puffiness, it also smooths the under-eye area and delivers rich hydration.

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches $24 Buy Now

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

In just 10 minutes, the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels firm and de-puff the under-eyes and significantly reduce the appearance of dark circles, wrinkles and tiredness. Featuring a blend of soothing and invigorating ingredients, these under-eye gels improve elasticity and blood flow in the eye area while offering a strong defense against free radicals.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels $33 Buy Now

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Designed to deliver de-puffing relief anytime and anywhere, the Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels combat fatigue, discoloration, dryness and loss of firmness in just five minutes using a powerful blend of caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels $15 Buy Now

Erno Laszlo Multi-task Eye Serum Mask

Boasting a silky serum-based formula that features a powerhouse of ingredients, the Erno Laszlo Multi-task Eye Serum Mask tackles the signs of aging in the under-eyes by fighting puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Key ingredients include hydrating glycerin, brightening vitamin B3 and calming Gotu Kola, which improves circulation to de-puff and promote a smoother complexion.

Erno Laszlo Multi-task Eye Serum Mask $35 Buy Now

Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks

Add some shimmer to your skin-care routine with the Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks, which visibly brighten and rejuvenate tired under-eyes in just 15 minutes. Enriched with a potent hydrating serum, these metallic eye patches instantly soothe and hydrate the eye area using a skin-smoothing blend of acetyl hexapeptide, sodium hyaluronate and xylitol.

Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks $20 Buy Now

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks

Doubling as a mask and under-eye serum, the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks are infused with a de-puffing and soothing blend of aloe leaf, calendula, amino acids and peptides. In addition to awakening the eye area, these gold foil eye patches are specially designed to promote effective absorption of the formula for an instantly refreshed-looking appearance.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks $25 Buy Now

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

By replenishing your under-eyes with deep, long-lasting moisture, the Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask supports a plumper, firmer-looking eye area as it brightens and de-puffs. Key ingredients include nourishing hydrolyzed silk protein, hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing allantoin.

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask $60 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

Created with an intensely concentrated formula to correct loss of firmness, radiance and moisture, the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask is powered by the brand’s ChronoluxCB complex to plump, soothe, hydrate and brighten the under-eyes in just 10 minutes. In addition to smoothing dry, fine lines and reducing the appearance of puffy dark circles, this powerful eye mask creates instantly refreshed and rejuvenated under-eyes.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask $42 Buy Now