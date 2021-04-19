All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to avoid fragrance in your body wash. Perhaps you don’t want it clashing with your perfume or other fragrance. Or you have sensitive skin. For those with delicate complexions, fragrance is one of the most common triggers for irritation and itchiness, and even hives, swelling and redness. Whichever camp you fall into, know that there are fantastic unscented body washes are out there, ready to soothe your skin and your sense of smell. Plus, the best unscented body washes typically are designed for sensitive skin, so you’ll get extra skin-loving perks, like deeper hydration and top ingredients. These are the best unscented body washes that will nourish and go easy on sensitive skin.

1. Nécessaire The Body Wash

So full of good stuff that it’s practically a multivitamin for your skin, Nécessaire The Body Wash works into a gentle lather. Known for being one of the best unscented body washes, the gel-oil cleanser is spiked with niacinamide to boost overall skin health, along with vitamins A, B3, C and E, as well as Omegas 6 and 9 and antioxidants. There’s also marula, cacay and meadowfoam oils to soften and feed skin. The non-irritating formula is pH optimized for sensitive skin and has mild plant-derived surfactants for a delicate cleanse that will never leave any residue behind. Bonus: It comes in recyclable packaging and looks incredibly chic in your shower.

Nécessaire The Body Wash

2. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Deliciously creamy, the Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser feels so good on your skin, which is why it’s one of the best unscented body washes. The formula is equally dreamy, with passionfruit oil (aka maracuja oil) to soothe and deeply hydrate skin and an amino acid blend to soothe, moisturize and support the skin barrier. It uses coconut-based surfactants that are chock full of fatty acids to cleanse, making it effective yet gentle. There’s also sweet almond and sacha inchi seed oils for additional nourishment.

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

3. Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Sulfate-Free Body Wash

The Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Sulfate-Free Body Wash is a savior for sensitive, distressed or dry skin. Free of all irritants such as parabens, sulfates, fragrances, phthalates and soaps, the soothing formula never strips skin and leaves it feeling nourished. Ingredients like antioxidant oat, aloe and pro-vitamin B5 calm, heal and soften skin.

Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Sulfate-Free Body Wash

4. Cetaphil Fragrance-Free Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash

Beloved by dermatologists for their gentle formulas, Cetaphil always hits it out of the park for sensitive skin and the Cetaphil Fragrance-Free Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash is no exception. Designed especially for sensitive skin, the fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formula is dermatologist tested and won’t leave skin feeling dry. The soothing formula is infused with aloe vera, vitamin B5 and a blend of moisturizers to leave skin clean, soft and replenished.

Cetaphil Fragrance-Free Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash

5. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+

When it’s suitable for your face and body, that’s when you know it’s super-gentle. The La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ leaves skin hydrated for a whopping 24 hours. Made for extra dry, sensitive skin for the entire family, the unscented body wash is also designed for babies and children. It works into a foam spiked with shea butter, glycerin, niacinamide and La Roche-Posay thermal water.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+

6. CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin

Thirsty skin will drink the CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin right up. It even gets the stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association. The foamy lather simultaneously cleanses and hydrates skin. To restore and maintain the skin’s natural protective barrier, it’s formulated with three essential ceramides: 1, 3 and 6-II.

CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin

7. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Sometimes it doesn’t take much to set off sensitive skin. That’s why the Vanicream Gentle Body Wash eliminated potential triggers, including dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers. It’s one of the best unscented body washes for sensitive skin because it doesn’t have a lot of active ingredients in it, making it extra gentle.

Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

8. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

Protecting the microbiome, the skin’s living protective layer, is key to happy, healthy skin and the Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash will do just that. Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and sulfate-free, this body wash spotlights Dove’s Moisture Renew Blend technology, a potent combo of natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The formula is also infused with lipids and glycerin that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin to deliver impressive results.

Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

9. The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash

A sensitive skin hack is to use a formula for babies. Typically, soap that’s formulated for delicate baby skin is safe for adults, too. The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash fits the bill. The two-in-one shampoo and body wash is loaded with naturally derived ingredients to boost skin, including aloe, chamomile, calendula, coconut oil, jojoba and quinoa extract. There are no chemicals or icky ingredients, making this the best unscented body wash for the entire family.

The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash

10. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Bring an end to dry, itchy skin with the Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash. The gentle formula brings instant relief with omega oils and other natural lipids that deliver serious moisture. It’ll cleanse and condition without leaving any residue behind.

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash