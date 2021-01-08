All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No Valentine’s Day celebration is complete without a festive beauty look. Whether you’re someone who prefers a subtle glow or a full-blown beat, the best Valentine’s Day beauty products will successfully elevate your glam while allowing you to ring in the holiday with style.

With options ranging across the cosmetics, skin-care, hair-care and nail-care categories, these spirited products are comprised of romantic hues and decorative packaging that each draw inspiration from the holiday in creative and inventive ways. To ensure that beauty lovers are treated to new and exciting formulas and shades, brands among the likes of Essie, Chanel and more have released limited-edition collections and products that are every part festive as they are glamorous. In addition to adding charm to your holiday agenda, the best Valentine’s Day products also boast versatility with their multipurpose formulas, which you’ll proudly tote around long after Feb. 14.

Below, explore the best Valentine’s Day beauty products that will make welcomed additions to your makeup, skin care, hair care and nail polish collection.

Essie Valentine’s Day 2021 Nail Polish Collection

Boasting romantic shades to create a festive manicure, the Essie Valentine’s Day 2021 Nail Polish Collection features six new polishes that each draw inspiration from the holiday with their pink, red and shimmery hues and shade names. Their bottles are also adorned with a luxe Valentine’s Day print to add some flare to your nail polish collection.

View Gallery Related Gallery Women’s Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

Essie Valentine's Day 2021 Nail Polish Collection $9 Buy Now

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet

Treat yourself to a bouquet that lasts longer than real roses with the Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet, a 12-shade eye shadow palette with pressed rose pans. Infused with rose extract, this pink-hued palette is comprised of sparkling shimmers, bold mattes and creamy satins, each made with the brand’s fan-favorite blendible and long-wearing formula.

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet $18 Buy Now

Ethique Trial Pack for Sensitive Skin & Hair

Introduce eco-friendlier products to your shower routine with Ethiuque’s Trial Pack for Sensitive Skin & Hair set. Featuring the brand’s charming heart-shaped, sustainably made and unscented Bar Minimum Shampoo, In The Buff Conditioner, Bliss Bar Facial Cleanser and Sans Deodorant bars, this adorable set reduces plastic waste while creating a pampering self-care regimen for those with sensitive skin.

Ethique Trial Pack for Sensitive Skin & Hair $14 Buy Now

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo

Enhance your complexion with a luxurious sweep of color courtesy of Chanel’s Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo, a limited-edition powder compact that imparts a lustrous glow and radiant rouge with its peach highlighter and coral blush, respectively. Its embossed rose pattern makes it the perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo $70 Buy Now

Beb Organic Soothing & Nurturing Gua Sha Set

Ensuring that self-care is on your Valentine’s Day agenda, the Beb Organic Soothing & Nurturing Gua Sha Set creates a calming and rejuvenating skin-care experience. The set is comprised of the brand’s rose quartz Gua Sha tool, which massages and firms the skin while promoting feelings of love and peace, the balancing and clarifying Soothing Serum and the soothing and moisturizing Nourishing Oil.

beb Organic Soothing & Nurturing Gua Sha Set $128 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo

Perfect for re-creating that lit-from-within glow, the Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule features two shimmery Valentine’s Day-inspired pink shades. Offering a customizable finish that ranges from subtle to strobing, this fan-favorite highlighter is made with the brand’s cream-to-powder and flatters every skin tone.

Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo $36 Buy Now

Rebels Refinery Geometric Heart Lip Balm

Designed in a festive heart-shaped prism, the Rebels Refinery Geometric Heart Lip Balm is formulated with coconut and sweet almond oils to restore moisture to the lips while ensuring that the skin barrier is replenished and protected. It’s also packed with antioxidants thanks to its vitamin E-fortified formula and has a delicious wildberry flavor.

Rebels Refinery Geometric Heart Lip Balm $6 Buy Now

Holika Holika Heart Crush Melting Lipstick

With seven shades to choose from and its adorable heart-shaped tube, the Holika Holika Heart Crush Melting Lipstick makes for a glamorous finishing touch to your Valentine’s Day glam. Designed for comfortable long-lasting wear, this lipstick applies smoothly without creasing or cracking thanks to its creamy formula.

Holika Holika Heart Crush Melting Lipstick $12 Buy Now

Too Faced Sweetheart Perfect Flush Blush

Imparting a romantic glow with its perfectly curated shade pairing, the Too Faced Sweetheart Perfect Flush Blush adds dimension to your makeup while enhancing your skin’s radiance with its shimmery, buildable formula.

Too Faced Sweetheart Perfect Flush Blush $30 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Collector

Housed in a charming and festive tube, the Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Collector doubles as a lipstick and lip balm thanks to its luxuriously hydrating and rich color payoff. Fortified with hyaluronic acid and a blend of antioxidant-rich emollients, this Valentine’s Day-approved lipstick guarantees hydration for eight hours and dresses up your lips with gorgeous, glowing hue.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Collector $38 Buy Now

Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set

Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself, the Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set draws inspiration from everyone’s favorite flower with its assortment of nude shades that range from sweet pinks to refined mauves. Inside, you’ll find the shades Touch Me Tease Me, Life Is Rosy, A Trail of Petals, Coming Up Roses, The Look of Love and Lay Lady Lay.

Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set $36 Buy Now

Nudestix Love Me Nudes Lip Kit

Stocked with the essentials for a stunning lip look, the Nudestix Love Me Nudes Lip Kit is a limited-edition set showcasing the brand’s fan-favorite, creamy and long-wearing lip products. Inside, you’ll find the Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in the shades Ally and Tay Tay, Cream Lip + Cheek Pencil in Mystic, Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in the shades Purity and Retro and the Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose. Housed in a spirited decorative tin, these multipurpose products can also be used to add a natural flush to your cheeks.

Nudestix Love Me Nudes Lip Kit $64 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick

Inspired by beauty’s most influential names including Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian West, the Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick boasts an innovative lip-perfecting formula made of conditioning waxes and strategic light-diffusing pigments that make your lips look wider and fuller. Its cheeky kiss mark detailing and luxe gold tube makes it a must-have for your Valentine’s Day glam.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick $34 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Love Is Love Eyeshadow Palette

Designed in collaboration with artist Justin Teodoro, the MAC Cosmetics Love Is Love Eyeshadow Palette features a specially curated assortment of shades to create a spirited palette. Housed in festive packaging, the set includes the shades Amber Lights, a shimmery peach-brown; Expensive Pink, a duochrome pink; Power to the Purple, a vibrant plum; Natural Wilderness, a golden brown; Swiss Chocolate, a muted reddish-brown, and Glitch in the Matrix, a metallic gray.

MAC Cosmetics Love Is Love Eyeshadow Palette $50 Buy Now