No Valentine’s Day celebration is complete without a festive beauty look. Whether you’re someone who prefers a subtle glow or a full-blown beat, the best Valentine’s Day beauty products will successfully elevate your glam while allowing you to ring in the holiday with style.
With options ranging across the cosmetics, skin-care, hair-care and nail-care categories, these spirited products are comprised of romantic hues and decorative packaging that each draw inspiration from the holiday in creative and inventive ways. To ensure that beauty lovers are treated to new and exciting formulas and shades, brands among the likes of Essie, Chanel and more have released limited-edition collections and products that are every part festive as they are glamorous. In addition to adding charm to your holiday agenda, the best Valentine’s Day products also boast versatility with their multipurpose formulas, which you’ll proudly tote around long after Feb. 14.
Below, explore the best Valentine’s Day beauty products that will make welcomed additions to your makeup, skin care, hair care and nail polish collection.
Essie Valentine’s Day 2021 Nail Polish Collection
Boasting romantic shades to create a festive manicure, the Essie Valentine’s Day 2021 Nail Polish Collection features six new polishes that each draw inspiration from the holiday with their pink, red and shimmery hues and shade names. Their bottles are also adorned with a luxe Valentine’s Day print to add some flare to your nail polish collection.
Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet
Treat yourself to a bouquet that lasts longer than real roses with the Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet, a 12-shade eye shadow palette with pressed rose pans. Infused with rose extract, this pink-hued palette is comprised of sparkling shimmers, bold mattes and creamy satins, each made with the brand’s fan-favorite blendible and long-wearing formula.
Ethique Trial Pack for Sensitive Skin & Hair
Introduce eco-friendlier products to your shower routine with Ethiuque’s Trial Pack for Sensitive Skin & Hair set. Featuring the brand’s charming heart-shaped, sustainably made and unscented Bar Minimum Shampoo, In The Buff Conditioner, Bliss Bar Facial Cleanser and Sans Deodorant bars, this adorable set reduces plastic waste while creating a pampering self-care regimen for those with sensitive skin.
Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo
Enhance your complexion with a luxurious sweep of color courtesy of Chanel’s Fleurs de Printemps Blush and Highlighter Duo, a limited-edition powder compact that imparts a lustrous glow and radiant rouge with its peach highlighter and coral blush, respectively. Its embossed rose pattern makes it the perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Beb Organic Soothing & Nurturing Gua Sha Set
Ensuring that self-care is on your Valentine’s Day agenda, the Beb Organic Soothing & Nurturing Gua Sha Set creates a calming and rejuvenating skin-care experience. The set is comprised of the brand’s rose quartz Gua Sha tool, which massages and firms the skin while promoting feelings of love and peace, the balancing and clarifying Soothing Serum and the soothing and moisturizing Nourishing Oil.
Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Perfect for re-creating that lit-from-within glow, the Fenty Beauty Killawat Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule features two shimmery Valentine’s Day-inspired pink shades. Offering a customizable finish that ranges from subtle to strobing, this fan-favorite highlighter is made with the brand’s cream-to-powder and flatters every skin tone.
Rebels Refinery Geometric Heart Lip Balm
Designed in a festive heart-shaped prism, the Rebels Refinery Geometric Heart Lip Balm is formulated with coconut and sweet almond oils to restore moisture to the lips while ensuring that the skin barrier is replenished and protected. It’s also packed with antioxidants thanks to its vitamin E-fortified formula and has a delicious wildberry flavor.
Holika Holika Heart Crush Melting Lipstick
With seven shades to choose from and its adorable heart-shaped tube, the Holika Holika Heart Crush Melting Lipstick makes for a glamorous finishing touch to your Valentine’s Day glam. Designed for comfortable long-lasting wear, this lipstick applies smoothly without creasing or cracking thanks to its creamy formula.
Too Faced Sweetheart Perfect Flush Blush
Imparting a romantic glow with its perfectly curated shade pairing, the Too Faced Sweetheart Perfect Flush Blush adds dimension to your makeup while enhancing your skin’s radiance with its shimmery, buildable formula.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Collector
Housed in a charming and festive tube, the Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Collector doubles as a lipstick and lip balm thanks to its luxuriously hydrating and rich color payoff. Fortified with hyaluronic acid and a blend of antioxidant-rich emollients, this Valentine’s Day-approved lipstick guarantees hydration for eight hours and dresses up your lips with gorgeous, glowing hue.
Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set
Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself, the Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set draws inspiration from everyone’s favorite flower with its assortment of nude shades that range from sweet pinks to refined mauves. Inside, you’ll find the shades Touch Me Tease Me, Life Is Rosy, A Trail of Petals, Coming Up Roses, The Look of Love and Lay Lady Lay.
Nudestix Love Me Nudes Lip Kit
Stocked with the essentials for a stunning lip look, the Nudestix Love Me Nudes Lip Kit is a limited-edition set showcasing the brand’s fan-favorite, creamy and long-wearing lip products. Inside, you’ll find the Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in the shades Ally and Tay Tay, Cream Lip + Cheek Pencil in Mystic, Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in the shades Purity and Retro and the Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose. Housed in a spirited decorative tin, these multipurpose products can also be used to add a natural flush to your cheeks.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick
Inspired by beauty’s most influential names including Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian West, the Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick boasts an innovative lip-perfecting formula made of conditioning waxes and strategic light-diffusing pigments that make your lips look wider and fuller. Its cheeky kiss mark detailing and luxe gold tube makes it a must-have for your Valentine’s Day glam.
MAC Cosmetics Love Is Love Eyeshadow Palette
Designed in collaboration with artist Justin Teodoro, the MAC Cosmetics Love Is Love Eyeshadow Palette features a specially curated assortment of shades to create a spirited palette. Housed in festive packaging, the set includes the shades Amber Lights, a shimmery peach-brown; Expensive Pink, a duochrome pink; Power to the Purple, a vibrant plum; Natural Wilderness, a golden brown; Swiss Chocolate, a muted reddish-brown, and Glitch in the Matrix, a metallic gray.