Whether you’re someone who prefers dreamy rose-scented candles or sultry earthy-inspired aromas, the best Valentine’s Day candles cater to every scent preference and instantly set the mood with their romantic fragrances.

Taking cues from the romance holiday with fragrances that bear resemblance to traditional rose bouquets, decadent sweets and nostalgic romantic gestures, these festive candles help you get into the holiday spirit instantly as they fill your home with feelings of love and relaxation. The best Valentine’s Day candles also make a thoughtful gift for your special someone thanks to their decorative packaging, which are dressed up in pink and red vessels and adorned in hearts, lips and flowers to create a spirited and stunning piece of art that your loved one will be happy to display.

Below, explore the best Valentine’s Day candles that you’ll want to burn long after Feb. 14.

Homesick Love Letters Candle

Channel the nostalgia of new love with Homesick’s Love Letters Candles, which features fragrance notes of rose petals, jasmine, sandalwood, peony, lemon and red plum.

Homesick Love Letters Candle $34 Buy Now

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Candle in Rose & Vanilla

Perfectly fragranced with rose essential oil and vanilla extract, Bath & Body Works’ Aromatherapy Candle in Rose & Vanilla envelopes your senses in a calming and relaxing aroma.

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Candle in Rose & Vanilla $29 Buy Now

Paddywax Candles Impressions Candle in Heart

Housed in a festive jar that spreads the love with its thoughtful illustration, Paddywax Candles’ Impressions Candle in Heart offers a sweet scent that’s comprised of cinnamon, tobacco flower and vanilla.

Paddywax Candles Impressions Candle in Heart $20 Buy Now

Diptyque Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Scented Candle

Released in celebration of the brand’s 60th anniversary, the Diptyque’s Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Scented Candle features a limited-edition packaging that perfectly complements the iconic fragrance, which draws inspiration from fresh rose bushes and invokes a fresh and floral aroma.

Diptyque Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Scented Candle $74 Buy Now

Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle

Inspired by its namesake Eau de Parfum, Tom Fords’ Rose Prick Candle puts a sensual twist on traditional rose candles with its spicy floral scent profile, which is comprised of Rose de Mai, Bulgarian rose and sichuan pepper.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle $132 Buy Now

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Scented Candle

Sultry and seductive from the moment it’s lit, Nest Fragrances’ Rose Noir & Oud Scented Candle features a voluptuous blend of Rose de Mai, smoky oud, incense, black leather and patchouli. This luxurious three-wick candle delivers 100 hours of burn time and will help create a romantic ambiance with its festive glass vessel.

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Scented Candle $72 Buy Now

Bond No. 9 New York Nolita Scented Candle

With fragrance notes of tangerine, freesia, lilies, rose, jasmine sambac, soft amber, musk and sandalwood, the Bond No. 9 New York Nolita Scented Candle achieves the perfect blend of feminine and spicy while adding a touch of charm with its decoratively illustrated jar.

Bond No. 9 New York Nolita Scented Candle $120 Buy Now

Dedcool Massage Candle in Fragrance 01 “Taunt”

Sweet, subtle and sensual, Dedcool’s Massage Candle in Fragrance 01 “Taunt” combines amber, vanilla and bergamot to create a scent that is equal parts sultry and fresh. Its wax also doubles as a massage oil to impart your skin with lasting moisture and delicate fragrance.

BUY NOW: $55 Buy Now

Otherland Daybed Scented Candle

Hand-poured and made from a soy-coconut wax blend, Otherland’s Daybed Scented Candle acts like a romantic bed of roses for your senses with its flowery rosebud, peony blossom and pear water fragrance notes.

Otherland Daybed Scented Candle $36 Buy Now

Voluspa Rose Otto Candle

A Valentine’s Day essential thanks to its elegant packaging, Voluspa’s Rose Otto Candle creates an amorous ambiance instantly with its floral composition, which is achieved using a blend of steamed distilled rosa Damascena flower tops and Bulgarian rose essential oil.

Voluspa Rose Otto Candle $24 Buy Now

Capri Blue Mini Glass Jar Candle in Ivory Primrose

Fruity pomegranate and orange are joined by flowery primrose, ivory and conifer in Capri Blue’s Mini Glass Jar Candle in Ivory Primrose, creating a sweetly floral candle that brings a touch of luxe to your candlescape with its metallic silhouette.

Capri Blue Mini Glass Jar Candle in Ivory Primrose $14 Buy Now

Wonderland Home Candle in Violet Fields

Transport your senses to an aromatic and romantic field of violets with Wonderland’s Home Candle in Violet Fields, a sparkling floral-inspired fragrance comprised of citrus, bergamot, peony, violet petals and musk.

Wonderland Home Candle in Violet Fields $42 Buy Now

Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle in Ylang Ylang

Glamorously housed in a stunning vintage-inspired textured glass vessel, Chloe’s Glass 3-Wick Candle in Ylang Ylang fills your space with sultry notes of neroli, gardenia, ylang ylang, oakmoss and vetiver for an enthralling sensory experience.

Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle in Ylang Ylang $29 Buy Now

Illume Boulangerie Jar Candle in Angel Food

For those who prefer sweet bakery-inspired scents, Illume’s Boulangerie Jar Candle in Angel Food fills your space with the sweet and buttery aroma of vanilla, butter and caramel for a truly decadent experience.

Illume Boulangerie Jar Candle in Angel Food $18 Buy Now

Ginger June Candle Co. You’re My Person Candle

The perfect gift for that special someone, Ginger June Candle Co.’s You’re My Person Candle features fragrance notes of coconut, vanilla bean and musk to create a scent that’s just as sweet as your significant other.

Ginger June Candle Co. You're My Person Candle $21 Buy Now

Madewell Metal Tumbler Candle in Bergamot Amber

Get into the holiday spirit with Madewell’s Metal Tumbler Candle in Bergamot Amber, a citrusy floral that’s anchored in musk and amber and housed in a festive rose gold tumbler for added flare.

Madewell Metal Tumbler Candle in Bergamot Amber $22 Buy Now