All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need help finding the best Valentine’s Day gift for her that’s equal parts romantic and thoughtful? This year, wellness products have become highly sought-after Valentine’s Day presents for women, which allow for a relaxing self-care moment while also pampering your loved one to a restorative and rejuvenating experience.

The best women’s Valentine’s Day gifts also include beauty gift sets, ranging from everything to makeup and skin care to body care and perfumes. Of course, you can never go wrong with classic gifts like festive candles. Whether you’re shopping for a girlfriend, wife, friend, mom, partner or galentine, this year, there is something for every type of Valentine. Keep scrolling to shop the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Kneipp Herbal Bath Oil Gift Set

Give the gift of relaxation with the Kneipp Herbal Bath Oil Gift Set, a 10-piece set comprised of the brand’s skin-softening, bath oils so your loved one can enjoy a luxurious soak this Valentine’s Day. The set includes the scents Ylang Ylang & Lemon, Red Poppy & Hemp, Almond Blossom, Mandarin & Orange, Devil’s Claw, Lemon Balm, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Valerian & Hops and May Chang & Lemon.

Kneipp Herbal Bath Oil Gift Set $34 Buy Now

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Passions Set

Celebrating the brand’s unapologetically feminine Le Vie Est Belle fragrance, the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Passions Set includes a full-sized bottle of the signature perfume, plus a travel-sized purse spray and scented body lotion to pamper your loved one with its warm vanilla, fresh spring iris and sultry patchouli scent.

View Gallery Related Gallery Backstage at Chanel Couture Spring 2021

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Passions Set $100 Buy Now

Otherland Valentine’s Day Insert Candle Gift Set

Build your own candle gift set with Otherland’s Valentine’s Day Insert, a customizable set that allows you to mix and match between the brand’s fan-favorite fragrances. Available in varying sizes, the candlegram set is housed in a decorative Valentine’s Day-inspired box and features a book of matches.

Otherland Valentine's Day Insert $36 Buy Now

Slip Beauty Sleep Collection

Hit the sheets in style with the Slip Beauty Sleep Collection, a glamorous gift set that features the brand’s best-selling silk eye mask and pillowcase to ensure a good night’s sleep every night.

Slip Beauty Sleep Collection $122 Buy Now

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour Set

A dazzling addition to any makeup collection, the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour Set showcases the brand’s luxuriously silky and alluringly vibrant Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks in the shades 92 Amour, 106 Dominant and 144 Move.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour Set $120 Buy Now

Nails.Inc London Relationship Status: Blushing Nail Polish Set

Stocked with four festive shades, the Nails.Inc London Relationship Status: Blushing Nail Polish Set helps you achieve the perfect Valentine’s Day manicure with its stunning array of pink nail polishes. Inside, you’ll find the shades Victoria Embankment, a light pink shade, Dover Street, a rouge pink shade, St. Christopher’s Place, a neon pink shade, and The Strand, a rich berry shade.

Nails.Inc London Relationship Status: Blushing Nail Polish Set $22 Buy Now

Vitruvi Reset Kit

Creating a moment of calm and tranquility, the Vitruvi Reset Kit features a collection of essential oil blends that each promote relaxation and renewal. Inside, you’ll find Grove (fir, spruce, pine and cedarwood), Ceremony (cedarwood, clary sage and palo santo), Retreat (grapefruit, palma rosa and eucalyptus) and Clean Sweep (pine, lemon and clove). Complete the gift with one of the best essential oil diffusers so your loved one can get the full experience.

Vitruvi Reset Kit $50 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Harnessing the power of the brand’s industry-leading digital motor V9, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer delivers high-velocity drying power that helps speed up your hair’s dry time and protect it from damage, frizz and static, all while imparting a soft, lustrous sheen.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $400 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets Set

A gift set that will delight any skin-care lover, the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets Set enhances your skin from the inside out with its wrinkle-fighting, radiance-boosting and hydration-replenishing formulas. Inside, you’ll find travel-sized versions of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream Moisturizer, Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Goddess Skin Clay Mask and Wonderglow Face Primer.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Skin Secrets Set $65 Buy Now

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Edit

A trio comprised of the brand’s best-selling cheek products, the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Edit is stocked with everything you need to achieve a flawless, glowing contour. Available in four curated pairings, the palettes include the Ambient Lighting Powder, Ambient Lighting Blush, Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush, Ambient Lighting Bronzer or Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette Edit $64 Buy Now

Voluspa Rose Otto Candle

Pair your rose bouquet with the Voluspa Rose Otto Candle, a cult-favorite scent inspired by the romantic flower and features a blend of steamed distilled Rosa Damascena flower tops and Bulgarian rose essential oil. Offering 40 hours of burn time, this candle’s festive packaging will also help set the mood for romance on Feb. 14.

Voluspa Rose Otto Candle $24 Buy Now

Ghd Platinum+ Professional Performance Smart Styler

Made with innovative ultra-zone predictive technology, the Ghd Platinum+ Professional Performance Smart Styler recognizes the thickness of the section of hair you’re styling and adjusts its temperature accordingly, ensuring a salon-quality finish every time while minimizing breakage, frizz and static.

Ghd Platinum+ Professional Performance Smart Styler $259 Buy Now

Herbivore Lapis Ritual Kit

Elevate your skin-care routine with the Herbivore Lapis Ritual Kit, a curated gift set that is designed to nourish, rejuvenate and tone your skin. Stocked with a travel-sized version of the brand’s ultra-hydrating, balancing and clarifying Lapis Facial Oil, the set also includes the Lapis Facial Roller and Lapis Gua Sha so you can treat yourself to a lymphatic massage at-home.

Herbivore Lapis Ritual Kit $98 Buy Now

Chloé Eau de Parfum

Putting a vibrant and sensual spin on traditional rose fragrances, the Chloé Eau de Parfum is a flirtatious and spirited floral scent that features notes of pink peony, freesia, lychee, magnolia flower, lily of the valley, rose, cedarwood, amber and honey. Housed in an elegant glass bottle and decorated with a pleated hand-tied ribbon, this perfume will make a lovely addition to her fragrance collection.

Chloé Eau de Parfum $105 Buy Now

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet Palette

Offering a romantic take on pink neutrals, the Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet Palette features 12 rose extract-enriched eyeshadows in varying matte, shimmer and satin finishes to help you create the perfect Valentine’s Day glam look.

Physicians Formula Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet Palette $18 Buy Now

SheaBrand CBD Bath Bombs

Powered by 25 milligrams of CBD per bath bomb, the SheaBrand CBD Bath Bombs trio sets the scene for a truly revitalizing and restorative soak. Enriched with olive oil and organic hemp leaves, these therapeutic bath bombs also leave your skin feeling silky-smooth. Inside, you’ll find three relaxing scents: Ginger Milk, Green Tea and Rose.

SheaBrand CBD Bath Bomb Trio $24 Buy Now