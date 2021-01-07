All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, beauty lovers have begun mapping out their holiday-inspired attire to celebrate. In light of recent salon closures and stay-at-home orders, many have sought out the help of at-home manicure kits to achieve a festive manicure on their own, among them include the best Valentine’s Day nail stickers.

Created for easy application and a customizable experience, these innovative nail decals eliminate the difficulty of DIY nail art with their professionally designed graphics and illustrations, which can be used on top of your favorite nail polish color and locked in place with a top coat. Available in festive prints such as hearts, lips, flowers and more, the best Valentine’s Day nail stickers each feature a durable adhesive backing that is designed to last for anywhere between 10 to 14 days. Taking inspiration from nail art trends, these nail wraps and stickers also come in curated sets that are comprised of base colors and accent strips, allowing the wearer to create their own manicure based on their preferences without using nail lamps and other salon tools.

Below, explore the best Valentine’s Day nail stickers that every nail enthusiast will fall in love with.

Adurself Valentine’s Day Nail Art Decals

With more than 1,000 stickers to choose from, the Adurself Valentine’s Day Nail Art Decals set comes equipped with countless festive nail stickers to choose from, allowing for a customizable manicure experience. Each sticker is able to fit on any sized nail and the set features heart, teddy bear, lips, roses and other holiday-themed illustrations.

Adurself Valentine's Day Nail Art Decals $10 Buy Now

SanerLain Water Transfer Nail Art Stickers

No Valentine’s Day is complete without a bouquet of roses, and the SanerLain Water Transfer Nail Art Stickers will help you celebrate the holiday in style. Featuring five pages of decorative rose nail stickers, the set creates an easy nail art experience with its water transfer material; just dampen your dried nails once you’ve applied your base nail polish color and then gently place the stickers in their desired spot.

SanerLain Water Transfer Nail Art Stickers $5 Buy Now

Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips

Designed for a simple and customizable at-home manicure experience, the Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips includes 22 base strips and 12 accent strips in three various colors. Also featuring a miniature nail file to help you achieve a salon-quality finish, these festive nail stickers are made with gel nail polish and deliver an ultra-shiny, wrinkle-free, 14-day wear.

Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips $8 Buy Now

Tattoorary Tiny Gold and Black Hearts Nail Tattoos

For the nail enthusiast who prefers a glamorous manicure, the Tattoorary Tiny Gold Hearts Nail Tattoos add a touch of luxe to your Valentine’s Day wardrobe with their miniature metallic gold heart stickers. The 140-piece set also comes with black hearts so you can achieve multiple manicure looks.

Tattoorary Tiny Gold Hearts Nail Tattoos $4 Buy Now

Nail Bliss EZ Art Decals in Garden Party

Perfect for Valentine’s Day and any occasion after, the Nail Bliss’ EZ Art Decals in Garden Party feature an elegant floral illustration that will help you dress up your manicure for the holiday. Their EZ art transfer tabs won’t dry out, so you can use them all in one go or only use a few for accent nails and save the rest for later.

Nail Bliss EZ Art Decals Garden Party $7 Buy Now

PopSockets Nails in Rainbow Flare

Ready-to-wear and made to last, the PopSockets Nails in Rainbow Flare help you bring your manicure to new heights with their iridescent pink design. Stocked with 30 nails in varying sizes, these press-on nails also come with a nail file, two prep pads and a manicure stick to ensure a seamless and expert-level application.

PopSockets Nails in Rainbow Flare $13 Buy Now

Tattorary Red Hearts Nail Tattoos

Whether you’re after a minimalist manicure or want something eye-catching, the Tattoorary Red Heart Nail Tattoos will help you achieve the perfect Valentine’s Day-inspired nail look with their classic red heart-shaped stickers. To ensure longer wear, seal in the stickers with a top coat after you’ve applied them to your nails.

Tattorary Red Hearts Nail Tattoos $4 Buy Now

ManiOnTheGo Pink Red Hearts Nail Polish Wraps

With three Valentine’s Day-inspired prints to choose from, the ManiOnTheGo Pink Red Hearts Nail Polish Wraps creates a memorable and festive manicure instantly. Each pack includes 18 double-ended strips that apply without the use of any tools or curing. They are made to last up to 10 days and can be easily removed with nail polish remover.

ManiOnTheGo Pink Red Hearts Nail Polish Wraps $6 Buy Now

Incoco Nail Polish Applique in Love Potion

Add some shimmer to your Valentine’s Day attire with Incoco’s Nail Polish Applique in Love Potion, a sparkling pink nail decal with a clear background to create a trend-inspired manicure. Requiring no dry time, this easy-to-apply 18-piece nail sticker set features double-ended strips that instantly stay in place and can be removed with nail polish remover.

Incoco Nail Polish Applique in Love Potion $14 Buy Now