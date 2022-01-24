The 20 Best Vanilla Perfumes That Smell Anything But Basic

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to classically traditional fragrance notes, the ever-versatile vanilla reigns supreme. Reliably straightforward, pleasantly sweet and endlessly malleable, vanilla can be successfully paired with nearly any other fragrance family — meaning this cheery little note can create a soaring range of complex formulations that comprise some of the best women’s perfume.

For example, the blend of vanilla with smoky notes creates a deep, masculine waft, yet adding vanilla to a concoction of evergreens and florals constructs the completely opposite scent reminiscent of a wildflower-filled valley.

And, most modern women’s perfume masterpieces that have tapped vanilla for their aroma don’t smell at all saccharine (aka nothing like the vanilla mists of yore that smelled so strongly of sugar cookies).

“Vanilla is a fascinating note in that if it’s too straightforward or too gourmand, it can smell plain,” says Bee Shapiro, founder of Ellis Brooklyn, who adds that the fragrance has been “big” for a long time. “It’s also a scent that almost needs no description, because they say in the perfume world that it’s the most recognized note for any layperson. Actual vanilla extract smells a touch creamy, a touch powdery and with subtle floral notes. There’s a comforting aspect to it not dissimilar to warm milk,” she says.

Still, Shapiro doesn’t believe our collective vanilla moment is over just yet. Rather, she says it’s set to stay at the top and will “be around for a long while,” in large part because it’s a truly universal fragrance. “Anyone can wear a vanilla scent,” she notes. “I wouldn’t limit anyone here.”

To find your perfect vanilla perfume, look for options mixed with other scents that strike your fancy and enhance the vanilla notes in a way you’re most attracted to — whether that creates something sweet, sultry or with a soft, cozy essence that channels the sensation of being wrapped in a plush cashmere throw.

Lucky for us, Shapiro says she’s seen vanilla in all sorts of fragrance forms, from traditional perfumes to perfume oils, sprays and even room sprays. Want to try the entire collection of a particular fragrance? Try a perfume gift set.

And the truth is, no one should count vanilla out — even those who swear they won’t like it — since every brand’s version is different. (Not to mention the fact that studies have shown the scent promotes feelings of happiness and relaxation.)

“Don’t ever give yourself that kind of block,” warns Eduardo Valadez, director of marketing at Diptyque. “I think always go in freely with the idea that you might like this version, or at least try it, because you might be surprised by that particular composition,” he says. “I guarantee you a lot of minds change in that way because every fragrance house is going to have its own creative interpretation of what that sensation should be.”

Need proof? We curated a list of the 20 best vanilla perfumes, each with their own unique aura, to ensure there’s truly one for every type of fragrance lover.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Best Smoky Vanilla Perfume

If drama and confidence could be mixed, bottled and sold, this heady fragrance of woody spices would be it. “Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille is just stunning,” says Shapiro of the powerful vanilla, tobacco leaf and ginger notes. “It’s vanilla, but it’s so sophisticated and intoxicating.” Certainly not for the faint of heart (or nose), the scent is ideal for anyone who craves rich, warm, smoky scents.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille $270 Buy Now

Replica by the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Spray

Best Soft Vanilla Perfume

“Replica by the Fireplace is creamy and smoky,” says Atelier Cologne perfumer Ross Barry. “It’s perfect for this time of year, and I love it with a sweater and leather jacket. It’s a going out scent.”

As you might expect, this soft, comforting essence is intended to evoke a deliciously lazy winter afternoon spent wrapped in blankets in front of a crackling fire, yet the savory hints of clove keep it spicy and never boring.

Replica by the Fireplace $135 Buy Now

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

Best Vanilla Musk Perfume

If you love the scent of vanilla but you also want to cultivate an aura of alluring mystery, Byredo’s Gypsy Water is for you. The warm, musky vanilla base is lifted with a peppery burst of bergamot, lemon and juniper berries alongside notes of pine needles, sandalwood and amber.

Byredo Gypsy Water $190-$270 Buy Now

Annick Goutal Vanille Exquise Eau de Toilette

While this perfume is a lighter eau de toilette, its scent still packs a punch, Shapiro says. Annick Goutal’s “underrated” interpretation of vanilla, as Shapiro calls it, is sweet but has bursts of earthy almond, sandalwood and guaiac wood undertones that ground any overly saccharine notes. Essentially, it clocks in as grown-up, sophisticated version of the vanilla Bath & Body Works scent you may have loved when you were younger.

Annick Goutal Vanille Exquise Eau de Toilette $133 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Best Modern Vanilla Perfume

What’s more freeing than a scent named Libre? This new launch from YSL has already solidified its rank among the best of the best, instantly becoming a smash hit among millennials and A-listers like Zoë Kravitz. This might be because the scent manages to feel both fresh and deep and unconventional but not overly complicated, combining jasmine sambac, lavender and orange blossom with a heavy dose of Madagascar vanilla bean extract.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum $106-$132 Buy Now

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Parfum

Best Vanilla Bourbon Perfume

Inspired by the eclectic and diverse scents found along the ancient Spice Routes in Asia, Northeast Africa and Europe, this Diptyque scent has two distinct varieties of vanilla — bourbon vanilla and fernant vanilla — and is spiked with pink peppercorn, frankincense and Haitian vetiver. Additional notes include cypriol and black ceylon tea for a creamy, intimate aura.

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Parfum $108 Buy Now

Kilian Paris Love, Don’t be Shy Eau de Parfum

Best Sweet Vanilla Perfume

Famous for being Rihanna’s favorite perfume, this syrupy gourmand fragrance from Kilian Paris really leans into vanilla’s super-sweet disposition by accompanying it with notes of sweet marshmallow and orange blossom. Meaning, it smells like a heavenly dessert you can indulge in without the ensuing sugar crash.

Kilian Paris Love, Don’t be Shy Eau de Parfum $250 Buy Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

Best Classic Vanilla Perfume

What could possibly be better than smelling like a goddess? (Pretty much nothing, in our opinion). Channel that energy with Mugler’s rich, floral fragrance, featuring fresh notes of pure Indian jasmine complemented by Italian bergamot and Madagascar vanilla.

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum $170 Buy Now

Serge Lutens Un Bois Vanille Eau de Parfum

Best Coconut Vanilla Perfume

Think of this Serge Lutens scent as vanilla, but with an edge. A mash-up of bitter almond, black licorice and spicy gaiac wood with caramelized benzoin, sandalwood, creamy coconut milk and beeswax and sweet Mexican black vanilla, this fragrance touches on a little bit of everything for a striking impact that stays with you throughout the day.

Serge Lutens Un Bois Vanille Eau de Parfum $151 Buy Now

Ex Nihilo Sweet Morphine Eau de Parfum

Best Boozy Vanilla Perfume

“I think in American culture, vanilla conveys sexiness and femininity,” Shapiro says, and this powdery-light perfume from Parisian brand Ex Nihilo might just be the epitome of that sentiment. Housed in a fuchsia-colored glass bottle, “Sweet Morphine” opens with fresh lilac and bergamot essence before unleashing a floral heart of iris and mimosa absolute. Vetiver, patchouli and bourbon add richness and strength to the composition that comes through as a cheeky wink, rather than an immediate statement.

Ex Nihilo Sweet Morphine Eau de Parfum $225-$325 Buy Now

D.S. & Durga White Peacock Lily Eau de Parfum

An unusual and ever-evolving scent, this D.S. & Durga perfume is a free-spirited blend of grapefruit, cabreuva rouge wood and a hint of florals. When applied, it starts fresh and bright then settles into notes of white lily cream, Egyptian jasmine and alabaster violet. A flair of vanilla and ambrette seed makes the fragrance equal parts bold and sophisticated.

D.S. & Durga White Peacock Lily Eau de Parfum $260 Buy Now

Giorgio Armani Beauty Sí Passione Eau de Parfum

Best Sexy Vanilla Perfume

“There is magic in our sense of smell,” Shapiro says. “It can literally stop and seemingly reverse time with just a sniff. It can also open up a whole new world — an invisible one for sure, but so powerful all the same.” Complete with notes of sparkling pear, deep rose and warm woody vanilla, Giorgio Armani’s floral-meets-fruity scent is designed to be seductively feminine and turn heads everywhere you go.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Sí Passione Eau de Parfum $128 Buy Now

Heretic Dirty Vanilla Eau de Parfum

Best Woodsy Vanilla Perfume

Heretic’s soft, sensual vanilla scent with an undercurrent of sultry sandalwood and fiery coriander comes in hot. Playing up vanilla’s mostly undiscovered dark side, Dirty Vanilla hits instantly with a strong, spicy entrance that softens as it evolves with wear to reveal a sweet, creamy vanilla essence.

Heretic Dirty Vanilla Eau de Parfum $165 Buy Now

Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum

Best Vanilla Rose Perfume

There’s also a lot to be said for the perfumes that embrace traditional scent profiles. Courtesy of Henry Rose, this unassuming and straightforward vanilla-based perfume expertly layers earthy vetiver roots with musk and a bevy of rich florals for an aroma that smells simple yet elegant.

Henry Rose Torn Eau de Parfum $120 Buy Now

Ellis Brooklyn Sci Fi Eau de Parfum

Most Unique Vanilla Perfume

According to Barry, this unique aroma from Ellis Brooklyn is a must-have, especially as “more people are looking for something different and don’t want to smell like everyone else,” he says. It offers an enticing blend of Madagascar vanilla bean, bitter orange, pink freesia and cashmere woods, plus an unexpected (yet completely addictive touch) of green tea, which has recently become a trendy ingredient on the fragrance front, Barry adds.

Ellis Brooklyn Sci Fi Eau de Parfum $100 Buy Now

Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense

Also Consider Smoky Vanilla Perfume

With some of the world’s most iconic scents in its portfolio, Jo Malone London rarely disappoints, and this fragrance is an icon in the making. An ode to the world of spices, this luxurious scent unfolds in waves — first with a strong smack of cardamom, followed by vetiver bourbon and a smooth, warm vanilla glow.

Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense $196 Buy Now

Nest New York Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

Best Vanilla Perfume Oil

Nest New York founder Laura Slatkin describes perfume oils as “a more sensual and personal way” to wear a fragrance, calling them a “true moment of self-indulgence.” So of course, one of her signature fragrances needed to fall into this category. Blending vanilla orchid and a dash of coconut, Nest’s Madagascar Vanilla perfume oil is a truly a treat for the senses. “Thankfully, vanilla gourmand fragrances are trending,” Slatkin says. “A great, sexy gourmand is always my favorite.”

Nest New York Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil $98 Buy Now

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Vanilla Planifolia Eau de Parfum

Master perfumer Quentin Bisch captured a little-known fact about the origin of vanilla (it comes from an orchid flower) as he developed his ultra-feminine aroma. This warm Chloé fragrance evokes the subtle sweetness of vanilla and balances it out with spicy orchid and amber notes for an utterly refined take on a classic.

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Vanilla Planifolia Eau de Parfum $130-$250 Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Spray

Best Longest-Lasting Vanilla Perfume

Replica has a knack for using the ordinary as inspiration to create extraordinary scents. Whimsically titled “Coffee Break,” this medley of coffee, pepper, orange, cedarwood and vanilla is meant to arouse memories of a sweet, quiet mid-day moment. The subtle scent of sweet vanilla intertwined with light musk as well as coffee and mouse accord melt into a finish reminiscent of a warm latte that will linger on your skin for hours.

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break $135 Buy Now

Atelier Cologne Vanille Insensée

Best Citrus Vanilla Perfume

If a perfume wholly devoted to the vanilla bean sounds like it may be too sweet to handle, trust us, it’s not. This Atelier Cologne fragrance uses the entire vanilla bean — both the sweetness from the seed and the bitterness of the vanilla pod — to expertly balance the two opposing profiles and enlivens the scent with fresh lime and coriander.