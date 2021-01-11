All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Incorporating the best vitamin D supplements into your wellness routine is essential to your body’s overall health. As a vitamin that a large number of the American population is deficient in, vitamin D plays a vital role in the function of the body’s absorption and retention of calcium, which is required for strong bones and teeth.

Obtained through exposure to sunlight and a diet rich in eggs yolks, oily fish, red meat and liver, vitamin D is also responsible for supporting heart health in addition to healthy immune and digestive systems by aiding in the efficient functioning of the cells. For some, adequate vitamin D supplementation can boost their energy levels and mood due to its beneficial effect on the hormones.

What to Know Before Taking the Best Vitamin D Supplements

To ensure a strong daily dosage and healthy absorption, the best vitamin D supplements contain vitamin D3, an active form of the vitamin that the body has an easier time breaking down. Experts note that vitamin D is fat soluble and may be difficult for the body to absorb if it’s not taken with a fat. For some, vitamin D3 supplements can lead to a deficiency in other vitamins and minerals including magnesium and vitamins A and K. Make sure to consult your physician to find the right dosage and formula that best suits your body, diet and lifestyle.

NatureWise Vitamin D3 Supplement

The NatureWise Vitamin D3 Supplement packs a healthy, daily dose of vitamin D in its most active form with its easy-to-swallow softgels. Containing 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 and organic olive oil, this supplement is essential for healthy bones, teeth and muscles in addition to maintaining immune health.

NatureWise Vitamin D3 Supplement

Pure Encapsulations Vitamin D3 Supplement

Delivering what is considered to be a healthy daily dose of vitamin D3 for adults, the Pure Encapsulations Vitamin D3 Supplement is a high-quality‚ hypo-allergenic dietary supplement that supports bone strength, heart health and digestive health.

Pure Encapsulations D3 Supplement

Now Supplements Vitamin D3 Supplement

Featuring the highest potency of vitamin D3, the Now Supplements VItamin D3 Supplement is free of GMOs, soy, gluten, dairy, sugar and eggs and promotes a healthier immune system and stronger bones.

NOW Supplements Vitamin D3 Supplement

Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Gummies

For those who prefer gummy formulations, the Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 per gummy and allow for better absorption. These wild berry-flavored gummies support a healthy functioning immune system while strengthening your bones and promoting a healthy mood.

Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Gummies

HUM Nutrition Here Comes The Sun Supplements

With 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 per serving, the HUM Nutrition Here Comes The Sun Supplement delivers a potent dose of vitamin D while supporting bone strength, muscle retention, heart health and the immune system.

HUM Nutrition Here Comes The Sun Supplement

Sports Research Vitamin D3 Supplement

Made with coconut oil to increase the body’s absorption, the Sports Research Vitamin D3 Supplement contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 and strengthens your muscles and bones as it promotes a healthier immune system. It’s formulated without safflower and soybean oils for a healthier supplement.

Sports Research Vitamin D3 Supplement

Nature Made Vitamin D3 Supplement

Stocked with a 250-day supply of softgels, the Nature Made Vitamin D3 Supplement contains 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 and promotes healthier bone, teeth and muscles in addition to supporting your immune health.

Nature Made Vitamin D3 Supplement

MegaFood Vitamin D3 2,000 IU Supplement

The MegaFood Vitamin D3 Supplement helps maintain healthy bones, hormones and immune function thanks to its 2,000-IU tablets. A gluten-free and viable supplement option for vegetarians, it also contains organic brown rice, organic broccoli, organic parsley leaf, organic beetroot and organic carrot to promote your overall health and well-being.

MegaFood Vitamin D3 2,000 IU Supplement

Solgar Vitamin D3 Supplement

With 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, the Solgar Vitamin D3 Supplement helps fortify your bones by aiding in the absorption of calcium while promoting healthy immune and digestive function. This Kosher supplement is also free of gluten, wheat, GMOs, soy, yeast and artificial flavors and sweeteners.

Solgar Vitamin D3 Supplement

Thorne Research Vitamin D/K2 Liquid Supplement

For those looking for a liquid formulation, Thorne Research’s Vitamin D/K2 Liquid Supplement contains a potent dose of vitamin D3 and vitamin K2, which has been found to bone and heart health. This supplement contains 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 200 mcg of vitamin K2.

Thorne Research Vitamin D/K2 Liquid Supplement

Caltrate 600+D3 Bone Strength Supplement

Designed to support bone health, the Caltrate 600+D3 Bone Strength Supplement combines 600 mg. of calcium with 800 IU of vitamin D3 to maximize calcium absorption while replenishing the body’s vitamin D levels. Together, these important minerals also work to maintain the health of your nerves and hormones.

Caltrate 600+D3 Bone Strength Supplement

Carlson Kid’s Super Daily D3 + K2 Supplement

Created with little ones in mind, the Carlson Kid’s Super Daily D3 + K2 Supplement is a liquid formula that contains 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 22.5 mcg. of vitamin K2. By encouraging the body’s absorption of calcium, this unflavored supplement plays an essential role in the healthy growth and development of your child’s bones.

Carlson Kid's Super Daily D3 + K2 Supplement