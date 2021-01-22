All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As far as skin care ingredients go, no ingredient is more versatile than vitamin E. Renowned for its hydrating benefits and potent antioxidant composition, vitamin E can be commonly found in face and body serums, moisturizers and treatments as an added defense for the moisture barrier. For those looking for immediate hydration and nourishment, opting for one of the best vitamin E body oils for skin will not only replenish moisture but leave your skin with a velvety-smooth softness and supple glow.

Designed to penetrate deeper into the skin because of its oil formulation, these body products infuse a powerful dose of vitamin E into the cells and promote instant nourishment and repair. Enveloping the skin in rich moisture, these therapeutic body oils also help show improvement in its overall tone and texture, especially when combined with conditioning humectants such as jojoba oil, coconut oil and more. Due to their high levels of antioxidants, the best vitamin E oils for skin also boast effective antiaging skin benefits. In addition to providing a solution to dryness, vitamin E has been found to neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals, which have been linked to premature skin aging. It also possesses the ability to stimulate cell renewal, making it excellent for reducing the appearance of everything from fine lines and wrinkles to dark spots and stretch marks.

Whether you’re looking to incorporate vitamin E into your skin care or body care routine, keep scrolling to explore the best vitamin E oils that will help you achieve radiant, firmer and deeply hydrated skin from head-to-toe.

Best Vitamin E Body Oils

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

A body moisturizer, stretch mark fader and scar reducer in one, the Bio-Oil Skincare Oil harnesses the reparative and rejuvenating properties of vitamin E to improve your skin’s moisture levels and overall tone and texture. Designed not to clog pores, this multipurpose oil strengthens your skin barrier while encouraging cell renewal thanks to its soothing, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich formula featuring chamomile oil, sunflower oil and lavender oil.

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil

Packed with antioxidants courtesy of its vitamin E-rich formula, the Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil absorbs into your skin without leaving sticky or greasy residue behind. Instead, it imparts a healthy glow as it infuses lasting hydration and softness using a blend of sweet almond, coconut and macadamia oils.

Pipette Belly Oil

Quenching dry, itchy skin with its white cherry extract and calendula-rich formula, the Pipette Belly Oil locks in moisture using vitamin E and strengthens the skin barrier to support your growing bump. Lightweight and nourishing by design, this pregnancy-safe formula leaves skin feeling silky-smooth and looking supple and glowy.

Erbaviva Baby Oil

Gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin, the Erbaviva Baby Oil combines vitamin E, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil to nourish your little one’s skin in rich, lasting moisture. The perfect addition to your baby’s post-bath routine, it helps keep your little one’s skin soft, hydrated and healthy.

Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Equipped with 100 milligrams of CBD and a potent source of vitamin E, the Lord Jones CBD Body Oil was created to penetrate deeply into the skin for immediate relief. Boasting a targeted roller ball design that allows for precise application on the pressure points and sources of tension, this nourishing body oil infuses the skin with organic avocado, jojoba and safflower oils for optimal hydration.

Clarins Tonic Body Treatment

A fast-absorbing skin-firming stretch mark solution, the Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil wraps your skin in an ultra-hydrating blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin E and omega fatty acid-fortified hazelnut oil to improve your skin’s firmness and elasticity over time. Lightweight and pregnancy-safe, this natural body oil contains rosemary, geranium and skin-healthy plant extracts to visibly enhance tightness and tone.

Mutha Body Oil

Offering a clean formula, the Mutha Body Oil is a 100% botanical-derived body product that not only restores moisture and nourishment to the skin, but also imparts a firmer, supple-looking glow. Anchored in vitamin E, this antioxidant-rich body oil serves up a healthy dose of vitamins A, C and D using natural ingredients such as rosehip seed oil, linoleic acid and organic grape seed oil.

Best Vitamin E Face Oils

The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil

A good night’s sleep in a bottle, The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil works the night shift so you can wake up with brighter, softer and more hydrated skin. Anchored with vitamin E, this unique serum-oil hybrid replenishes your skin’s moisture levels while imparting it with a dewy, supple glow.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Restore your skin’s natural radiance with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil, which combines brightening vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric to create a lit-from-within glow. Keeping your skin’s moisture levels in mind, this multipurpose face oil also uses vitamin E and jojoba oil to create a hydrating base to promote your skin’s overall suppleness and dewiness.

Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil

Created to instill a firming, hydrating glow, the Mara Algea + Moringa Universal Face Oil envelopes the skin in rich hydration with its vitamin and omega fatty acid-rich formula, which features a combination of moringa, baobab and Kalahari melon oils to create a dewier and plumper-looking complexion. Together, these plant oils deliver a potent source of vitamins A, B, C, E and F directly into the skin to keep it healthy and strong.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Facial Recovery Oil

Rich in vitamin E and other skin-healthy ingredients, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Facial Recovery Oil combats the visible signs of aging for all skin types with its versatile formula. Comprised of balancing clary sage oil, conditioning olive oil, rejuvenating sage leaf extract and calming ylang-ylang, this top-rated facial oil prevents excess sebum production and reduces the appearance of wrinkles as it works to deeply hydrate and improve the overall tone and texture of the skin.

Supernal Cosmic Glow Face Oil

An invigorating formula that rejuvenates and revitalizes the skin, the Supernal Cosmic Glow Face Oil penetrates deep into the cells to deliver vitamins C and E and a blend of other skin-healthy ingredients where they’re needed most, nourishing the skin from the inside out. Deeply hydrating and suitable for all skin types, this silky-smooth facial oil increases your skin’s radiance and helps you achieve a dewy, glowy complexion.

Augustinus Bader the Face Oil

A luxurious concoction of babassu, argan, hazelnut and karanja oils, Augustinus Bader’s the Face Oil delivers the perfect, all-in-one antiaging facial oil formula, designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration while infusing deep hydration and soothing inflammation without clogging the pores. Powered by the brand’s TFC8 complex, this facial oil bathes the skin in a hydrating and collagen-stimulating blend of vitamins A, B, C and E to prevent moisture loss and increase your skin’s resilience and glow.

Best Vitamin E Oils for the Body and Face

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil

Packed with vitamin E and skin-healthy essential oils, the Acure Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil wraps your face and body in a silky-smooth blend of cold-pressed argan oil and rose oil. Hydrating by design, this multipurpose oil replenishes missing hydration and can be used to improve your skin’s texture and tone, alleviate dry, cracked elbows and cuticles, impart a healthy, firming glow to your décolletage and even smooth away frizz and split ends.

JĀSÖN Extra-Strength Vitamin E Skin Oil

Perfect for fading the appearance of stretch marks, acne scars and other sources of discoloration in the face and body, the JĀSÖN Extra-Strength Vitamin E Skin Oil penetrates deep into the skin to deliver a nourishing dose of vitamin E and infuse the cells with deep hydration and protective antioxidants. Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and petrolatum, this versatile oil also helps improve your skin’s overall suppleness, texture and tone.

Derma E Vitamin E Skin Oil

Stop dryness in its tracks with the Derma E Vitamin E Skin Oil, a potent source of vitamin E that works with hydrating safflower seed oil to moisturize, soften, smooth and nourish your skin from head to toe. Enriched with linolenic acid and omega fatty acids, this therapeutic oil has a revitalizing effect on the skin and has been found to reduce the common signs of skin aging.

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

Intensely nourishing and hydrating, the Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil is a versatile formula that immediately alleviates dry skin on the face and body. Enriched with vitamin E, it has been found to smooth and firm your skin’s texture and doubles as a conditioning treatment for your hair and cuticles.

