Navigating the world of supplements can be daunting at first. For those looking to build a healthy regimen, enrolling in one of the best vitamin subscriptions will help eliminate the guesswork out of vitamins and supplements by creating personalized regimens for you.

Using personalized quizzes backed by advanced, research-supported algorithms, these customizable vitamin brands collect data revolving around your diet, lifestyle and health goals to help you determine which supplements should be included in your daily regimen. Covering everything from general health to specialized concerns such as sleep, gut health, immunity, joint health and hair, skin and nails, these recommendations are also analyzed by wellness professionals, giving you the peace of mind in addition to a tailored and customized supplement plan. For added convenience, your customized vitamin pack is then delivered to your doorstep every month, ensuring that you never run out and are fully stocked. If you’re looking for more advanced results, certain vitamin subscription services also have the option to test your DNA and blood to really get a clear picture of the supplements you need.

Catering to vast age groups, the best vitamin subscriptions also connect you with experts so you can monitor your progress throughout your supplement journey. Certain vitamin subscription brands also have an accompanying app, which allows you to manage your subscription, customize which supplements you’ll receive and reach out to doctors, nutritionists and registered dietitians for advice.

Below, explore the best vitamin subscriptions that will help you reach your wellness goals.

Ritual

Catering to the daily nutrient needs of women, men, teens and children without the use of GMOs, synthetic fillers or colorants, Ritual brings science-backed, expert-supported essential multivitamins to your doorstep with its convenient subscription service, which is automatically delivered monthly starting at $30 depending on which formula you’ve chosen. Shopping for more than one person? You can also have their bundles, which combine two formulas, sent to you for $60.

Ritual Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

The Nue Co.

With quality-made, science-backed supplements designed to improve your immunity, focus, sleep, skin, stress and joint and gut health, The Nue Co. provides clean and sustainable supplement solutions to help you lead a healthier life. Made without toxic preservatives, additives, flavorings and sweeteners, these organic, vegan and gluten-free supplements are $45 on their own but cost $35 when you sign up for the subscription plan.

The brand offers a beginner’s consultation quiz that helps you pinpoint which supplements will benefit your lifestyle and concerns, creating a customized routine. Once you’ve created your profile, your supplements will be delivered monthly and you’ll be connected with experts to track your progress and offer support throughout your supplement journey.

The Nue Co. Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

Rootine

Created to help you achieve optimal wellness, Rootine delivers a curated micronutrient formula that takes your lifestyle, genetics, blood levels and stress levels into consideration so you can perform at your best every single day. To do so, Rootine targets the health of your cells and builds a routine that supports, improves and maintains your cellular functioning.

After completing an at-home test, which costs $99 and uses genetic markers and blood nutrient metabolites to determine your needs, you’ll receive your unique supplement routine that renews monthly for $69.99.

Rootine Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

Persona

Designed to simplify your supplement routine, Persona crafts a doctor-approved and nutritionist-selected supplement routine for you based on the answers from your personal assessment quiz. Delivered monthly to your doorstep, Persona also allows you to track your progress using its app, which also gives you the opportunity to adjust your regimen and connect with experts to figure out what to add and take away. Plus, every Persona vitamin set is packaged in eco-friendly and sustainable boxes and packets.

Persona Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

Care/of

Offering everything from vitamins to protein and collagen supplements, Care/of ensures that all of your wellness needs are met with its customized, expert-made, research and science-backed monthly supplement regimens. After you’ve completed your introductory quiz, which takes your past experience with vitamins, age, lifestyle, goals and more into consideration, the brand’s algorithm recommends supplements for you to try and you can enroll in your monthly subscription.

Care/of Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

Seed

For those looking to enhance their probiotic routine, Seed offers a simplified, clinically-studied and expert-backed solution to improving and supporting your gut health. For $49.99 a month, you’ll receive the brand’s DS-01 Daily Synbiotic probiotic, which is a 24-strain broad-spectrum probiotic and prebiotic formulated to benefit your gastrointestinal health, gut barrier integrity, gut immune function, cardiovascular health, dermatological health and micronutrient synthesis.

Seed Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

Vitl

Tailored to your individual wellness needs, Vitl crafts a customized supplement routine based on your responses from its free consultation quiz, which compiles information about your diet, lifestyle and health goals. Then, the brand uses the cleanest, most potent and highly absorbable ingredients to build your supplements and delivers them every month to your doorstep.

For those looking to take a deeper dive into the world of wellness and supplements, Vitl offers enhanced insights with its at-home DNA Nutrition and Vitamin Blood tests, which will help further customize your routine.

Vitl Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

CustomVite

Guaranteeing that you’re fully stocked up on your vitamins by delivering a three month’s supply at once, CustomVite uses a personalized quiz to determine which supplements you’re missing and should make up staples in your routine by assessing your body’s 11 organ systems while also taking your lifestyle, diet and goals into careful consideration.

Evaluated by doctors and backed by research and science, every supplement is made with the highest-quality ingredients to ensure that your body is optimally absorbing and benefiting from your new supplement plan.

CustomVite Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

HUM Nutrition

Formulated with clinically proven, triple-tested ingredients that deliver the utmost potency and purity, HUM Nutrition helps you create a tailored and customized supplement regimen with its fast and easy personalized nutrition quiz. After you’ve completed your test, certified registered dietitians analyze your results and weigh in on which supplements you need. Then, you can choose which vitamins you want to incorporate into your monthly plan.

HUM Nutrition Vitamin Subscription Buy Now

GEM

For women looking for an all-natural alternative to supplements, GEM connects you with a new and improved multivitamin. Comprised of the common nutrients needed for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle, these nutrient-dense plant-based vitamin bites offer a more effective absorption of essential nutrients without the use of synthetic colorants and filters, artificial ingredients, harmful derivatives, indigestible binders, or added sugar, soy, corn, gluten, animal and dairy. In addition to providing optimal nourishment, GEM also caters to your mind by including mood-stabilizing, energy-boosting, stress-relieving and mind-clearing adaptogens. Available in three delicious flavors, choose between the Starter Kit or Trial Trio to begin your new regimen, which is delivered monthly and can be paused or canceled at any time.

GEM Vitamin Subscription Buy Now