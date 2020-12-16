All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Our eyes endure high levels of strain on any given day, resulting in feelings of dryness, irritation and fatigue. While eye drops can help alleviate these symptoms, using one of the best warming eye masks make an effective solution to common eye conditions by providing instant, long-lasting relief.

Harnessing the soothing and restorative benefits of heat therapy, these innovative eye masks rehydrate the eye area using natural moisture, replicating the effects of a warm compress without that uncomfortable sopping sensation from traditional washcloths. Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the best warming eye masks fit your face and aren’t prone to slipping thanks to their flexible and adjustable construction. This concentrated and consistent distribution of heat also makes warming eye masks ideal for those who suffer from migraines and frequent tension around the eyes as it offers pain and muscle relief.

In addition to relieving symptoms associated with dry eye syndrome, blepharitis, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, conjunctivitis, styes and more, heated eye masks have also proved to boast several antiaging skin-care benefits as well. Their rejuvenating effect on the eye area has been found to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, resulting in less pronounced under-eye circles and wrinkles.

Whether you’re looking for a disposable self-heating eye mask to wear during your flight or a high-tech heated eye mask to revitalize your eyes while you sleep, read on to find the best warming eye masks for all of your eye-care needs.

1. Heyedrate Heated Eye Mask

Designed for optimal comfort and relief, the Heyedrate Heated Eye Mask provides effective heat therapy to alleviate symptoms of irritation, allergies, headaches and more. Just microwave this reusable eye mask for 15 to 20 minutes to activate its restorative properties.

Heyedrate Heated Eye Mask $20 Buy Now

2. Mediviz Warm Compress Eye Mask

Offering an ophthalmologist-recommended upgrade to hot wash cloths, the Mediviz Warm Compress Eye Mask provides a solution for irritated eyes and eyelid lumps. Its customizable fit prevents the mask from slipping during use, delivering a comfortable experience.

Mediviz Warm Compress Eye Mask $15 Buy Now

3. Optics 55 Heated Eye Mask

Powered by hydro heat technology, the Optics 55 Heated Eye Mask absorbs moisture from the air and releases it to provide natural hydration for dry eyes. Additionally, it also works as a solution for puffiness, dark circles and styes. Just microwave it for 20 minutes and apply it for 10 minutes to reap all of its benefits.

Eye Mask $16 Buy Now

4. Popmask Sleepover Eye Mask Set

Stocked with five disposable self-heating eye masks, the Popmask Sleepover Eye Mask Set soothes tired eyes and warms up in 30 seconds to provide instant relief. Designed to fit every head and face shape, they also offer a subtle rose scent to create a moment of calm and relaxation.

Popmask Sleepover Eye Mask Set $20 Buy Now

5. Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask

Available in a pack of five, the Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask relieves tiredness, eye strain and other tensions. Making the perfect addition to your in-flight or bedtime routine, these eye masks are suitable for all skin types and offer a rejuvenating jasmine scent.

Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask $24 Buy Now

6. Kimkoo Heated Eye Compress Mask

Combining the benefits of a warm compress with the functionality of an eye mask, the Kimkoo Heated Eye Compress Mask works as a natural remedy to eye fatigue, dryness and irritation, as well as blepharitis. Offering an effective alternative to eye drops, this top-rated heated eye mask has high heat storage and an adjustable strap for a customized, comfortable fit.

Kimkoo Heated Eye Compress Mask $16 Buy Now

7. Kao Steam-Heated Eye Mask

Enriched with a soothing lavender scent, the Kao Steam-Heated Eye Mask comes stocked with 14 eye masks that are self-heating and warm up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit to instantly soothe tired, irritated eyes.

Kao Steam-Heated Eye Mask $18 Buy Now

8. Magic Gel Reusable Warm Eye Compress

Created as a solution for blepharitis, the Magic Gel Reusable Warm Eye Compress stays heated for the ophthalmologist-recommended 10 minutes to gently warm the eyelids and release blockage from the oil glands. This versatile warming eye mask also relieves symptoms of dry eye disease, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, styes, cysts and conjunctivitis, as well as migraines, under-eye puffiness, swelling and discoloration.

Reusable Warm Eye Compress $9 Buy Now

9. Luxe + Willow Microwavable Satin Eye Mask

Created with natural clay beads, the Luxe + Willow Microwavable Satin Eye Mask is microwave-safe and comes in a chic satin material. It also provides an aromatherapy moment with its lavender and chamomile-infused design, which promotes feelings of calm as it warms and soothes your tired and irritated eyes.

Luxe + Willow Microwavable Satin Eye Mask $24 Buy Now

10. dpl Eye Mask

Harnessing the power of LED light therapy, the dpl Eye Mask offers professional-level pain relief by temporarily relaxing the eye muscles and promoting blood circulation. This, in turn, makes this innovative eye mask ideal for anyone experiencing pain caused by migraines, headaches, sinus pressure and muscle tension.

dpl Eye Mask $79 Buy Now

11. Sharper Image Headache Relieving Mask

Flexible by design, the Sharper Image Headache Relieving Mask provides a soothing, warming sensation using moist heat technology to alleviate symptoms of headache and migraines. Also acting as an effective solution to sinus pressure and everyday eye strain, this top-rated heated eye mask can be chilled for eye additional relief.

Sharper Image Headache Relieving Mask $40 Buy Now

12. ProCIV Disposable Steam Eye Mask

Using auto heat technology, the ProCIV Steam Eye Masks bring the spa to your home with their self-heating, steam-harnessing design. Offering 30 minutes of heat storage, these disposable heated eye masks act as a convenient solution to tired, stressed-out eyes and even offer antiaging skin-care benefits by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles.

ProCIV Steam Eye Mask $16 Buy Now

13. Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask

Expertly crafted to deliver even and consistent heat, the Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask is fortified with three heat settings to provide a customizable heat therapy session for your eyes. Offering an automatic shut-off feature and comfortable fit with its cotton design, this top-rated eye mask revitalizes tired eyes while also providing relief for dry eye syndrome, blepharitis, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, chalazia and more.

Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask $29 Buy Now

14. Hiverst Portable Cold and Hot Eye Mask

Designed for heat and cold therapy, the Hiverst Portable Cold and Hot Eye Mask has five levels of heat settings and timings to rehydrate the eyes and create a tailored solution to dryness, irritation and fatigue. Safe to sleep in thanks to its automatic shut-off feature, this portable warming eye mask is also ideal for those with dry eye syndrome, blepharitis, styes, pink eye and more. If puffiness and dark circles are concerns, use the cooling gel pack to rejuvenate the skin to reveal a more refreshed look.

Hiverst Portable Cold and Hot Eye Mask $38 Buy Now