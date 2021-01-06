All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing commences the start of winter quite like the first swipe of your favorite winter nail polish. This year, the best winter nail colors draw inspiration from the cold-weather months with their icy shimmers, bold hues and rich tones.

Featuring new shades from newly unveiled winter collections and fan-favorite classics that can be worn in any season, 2021 winter nail polish trends combine beauty enthusiasts’ deep love for statement-making colors with elegant finishes, elevating classic neutrals with metallic sparkles and vibrant undertones. But for those who lean toward the basics, there are plenty of taupes, pinks, mauves and grays that ground your manicure with timeless hues. And, as the industry continues to see advancements in the clean beauty space, the best winter nail colors also offer longtime nail polish wearers a new assortment of healthier and safer formulations that are free of harsh chemicals and damaging additives.

Ready to upgrade your winter nail polish collection? Keep scrolling to explore the best winter nail colors that suit every skin tone and manicure style.

China Glaze Nail Laquer in Head To Taupe

A deep taupe with a hint of mauve, the China Glaze’s Nail Laquer in Head To Taupe elevates your basic neutral with its rosy undertones and high-shine finish.

Tenoverten Polish in Hester

Offering a modern approach to classic reds, the Tenoverten’s Polish in Hester emboldens your manicure with its earthy, canyon clay-inspired hue.

Essie Nail Polish in Twinkle In Time

Achieve winter white excellence with Essie’s Twinkle In Time Nail Polish, a frosty white shade with a golden pearlescent shimmer to bring a touch of luxe to your manicure.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Can’t Beet Royalty

Replicating a salon-quality gel manicure with its glossy, chip-proof formula, Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Can’t Beet Royalty delivers a classic crimson that is elegant and statement-making.

Cirque Colors Creme Nail Polish in Empire State of Mind

For those who prefer vampy burgundy manicures, Cirque Colors’ Creme Nail Polish in Empire State of Mind is a deep oxblood red that imparts a smooth, long-lasting finish.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Soul Purpose

Combining the worlds of shimmer and edge with its bold composition, Smith & Cult’s Nail Polish in Soul Purpose is a metallic midnight blue that delivers brilliant shine and chip-proof resistance.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Beth

Another metallic option, Zoya’s Nail Lacquer in Beth takes a cue from the rose gold trend with its winter-friendly shimmering champagne hue. Its formula is free of toluene, formaldehyde and dibutyl phthalate (DBP), making it a healthier and safer polish for your nails.

Chanel Les Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Rhythm

Enriched with nail-strengthening and protective bioceramics and ceramides, Chanel’s Les Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Rhythm puts a sophisticated spin on winter blues with its electric sapphire hue.

Ella+Mila Nail Polish in Mistletoe Magic

Versatile enough to wear long after the holidays, Ella+Mila’s Nail Polish in Mistletoe Magic is a spirited emerald made with a 7-free formula that excludes formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene and triphenyl phosphate.

Sundays Nail Polish in No.28

An elegant lavender gray, Sundays’ Nail Polish in No.28 is a captivating and timeless steel-inspired shade that bares romantic reminders of springtime with its lilac hue. Nontoxic by design, this clean beauty nail polish is 10-free, vegan and offers long-lasting results.

Static Nails Liquid Glass Nail Polish in Pistachio

An icy blue grounded with mint undertones, Static Nails’ Liquid Glass Nail Lacquer in Pistachio adds a bold pop of color to traditional winter manicures with its vibrant hue. The formula is enriched with antioxidant-rich rosehip oil, hydrating coconut oil and strengthening green tea to promote growth and maintain the health and integrity of your nails.

Nails Inc. Gel Effect Nail Polish in Mayfair Lane

A classic neutral that manages to make an elegant statement on its own, Nails Inc.’s Gel Effect Polish in Mayfair Lane is a delicate pale pink that delivers an ultra-glossy, high-shine gel-like finish without a nail lamp.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Linger Over Coffee

Drawing inspiration from energizing coffee, OPI’s Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Linger Over Coffee is a java brown that brings a decadent richness to your winter nail polish collection. Formulated with the brand’s ProStay Technology, this long-wearing brown nail polish remains shiny and chip-resistant for up to 11 days.

