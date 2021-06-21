All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With more than 600 fragrances, including seasonal and specialty scented candles and accessories, it’s no wonder that Yankee Candle has become one of the most recognized brands in its segment. As its iconic name implies, the candles are indeed created primarily in Massachusetts by master chandlers, invoking the charm and rich American history New England is known for.

For Amazon Prime Day, which is June 21 and 22, here’s a curated collection of the best Yankee Candles to enhance your home sanctuary at discounts impossible to ignore.

To get these amazing deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you’re not signed up there’s a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters. Aside from getting you access to Prime Day, an Amazon Prime membership guarantees you perks, such speedy two-day shipping and TV and movie streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Also, through June 22, style mavens can can get $15 off a minimum $100 first Prime Wardrobe order with code PRIMEW15OFF. Through this program, you can try on eight pieces, pay for the ones you want and send back the ones you don’t without any extra charge. You can also sign up for The Drop to be the first to know about new fashion releases and Same-Day Delivery, which is free for qualifying orders of $35 and over.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Yankee Candles ahead.

Yankee Candle Sugar & Spice

Evoking a dessert or a French boulangerie, the delicious scent of cinnamon, buttery vanilla and sugar crystals come together with Yankee Candle’s Sugar & Spice. It’s 36 percent off the original price.





Yankee Candle Sugar & Spice $18.89 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Vanilla Crème Brulée

The scent of a vanilla custard, accented with toasted praline and touch of cinnamon will transform your home into an olfactory delight. Yankee Candle’s Vanilla Crème Brulée large tumbler is 30 percent off on Amazon, at a price point as irresistible as its aroma.

Yankee Candle Vanilla Crème Brulée $29.49 $20.52 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Praline & Birch

The scent of birch logs being slowly consumed by the fire are sweetened by the rising aroma of pralines. Two wicks ensure a steady glow and amplified smell from Yankee Candle’s Praline & Birch large signature tumbler, now available at a 31 percent discount.





Yankee Candle Praline & Birch $29.50 $20.24 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Mango Peach Salsa

Nothing evokes the image of an outdoor summer gathering than the essence of a mango and peach salsa, an on-trend sweet-smelling complement to the scents of barbecue and spice. The fragrance of Yankee Candle’s Mango Peach Salsa candle is enhanced by citrus, ginger flowers and pink pepper. It’s available at 48 percent off.





Yankee Candle Mango Peach Salsa $29.49 $15.39 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Ocean Air

The Yankee Candle Ocean Air signature large tumbler transports the essence of ocean air infused with elegant jasmine, white amber and sandalwood. At 32 percent off, this is a must-have.





Yankee Candle Ocean Air $29.49 $19.95 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Wedding Day

Yankee Candle’s Wedding Day large jar candle is aptly colored in white wax. This elegant but understated candle produces the most delightful essence of elevated florals, with subtle notes of fruit. This lovely candle is 30 percent off at Amazon.





Yankee Candle Wedding Day $27.99 $19.59 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Lavender Vanilla

Nothing adds more elegance to the home than a candle combining the rich scents of lavender and warm vanilla, with hints of sensual musk and perfumed bergamot. Yankee Candle’s Lavender Vanilla tumbler delivers elevated taste and style, and is available at 41 percent off.





Yankee Candle Lavender Vanilla $26.99 $16.54 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Catching Rays

Yankee Candle’s Catching Rays large two-wick candle comes with the powerful and sunny essence of sharp orange and golden amber teamed with vibrant lavender, rosemary and moss for an aroma that evokes uplifting rays of light. This striking olfactory creation is available at 33 percent off.



