The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Buy Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday has become a month-long parade of sales and specials, but many retailers debut the biggest major discounts starting Saturday November 18. Beauty products are hot-ticket sale items — many brands, like Dyson, only share discounts once a year, and the time is now. No matter if you’re after a perfume set, hair tool, body lotion, or something special for mom, we have you covered with the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2022.
From now through the end of the month, you can expect to find sales, discounts, and special offers on major beauty retail sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Amazon. Ulta kicked things off with an early Black Friday sale, but the majority of discounts will start this weekend. You can get deals in a few different ways — it’s not always just a percentage off full price. Keep your eyes peeled for buy one get one specials, gifts with purchase, or flat rates on product categories like foundation and moisturizer (Ulta, for example, is offering $12 mascaras on November 22, meaning you can save up to 60% on Smashbox, Buxom, and Clinique mascaras). Another category to keep tabs on: Gift sets. You can find options for fragrance, skin care, lip color, and so much more. Sephora and Ulta are your best bet for finding gift sets that include full-size products along with sample sizes.
Is Black Friday the Best Time to Buy Beauty Products?
Yes — Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy splurge-worthy items, and score discounts on smaller staples like eye cream, lip treatments, body lotion, and concealer. For some brands, it’s the only time of year you can get a discount, so if you’ve been holding out on a new hair tool, eyeshadow palette, or perfume, there’s no better time to buy. You can also find big discounts on beauty products for gifting, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a gift set to give your mom. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to get high discounts on beauty products and tools, but you’ll need to get an early start to lock in the best deals. Set your alarms early on November 25 to get popular items before they sell out.
Roll up your sleeves, grab your wish list, and get ready to click ‘add to cart.’
Black Friday 2022 Makeup Deals
Black Friday 2022 Hair Care Deals
Black Friday Skin Care Deals
Black Friday 2022 Bath and Body Deals
Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022
Mark your calendars for these mega discounts, starting as soon as Saturday November 18:
- Ulta: Up to 50% off makeup palettes, hair tools, brushes, fragrance, and more from November 19-26.
- Sephora: Starting November 21, the retailer will offer 25% off products from brands like Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley, changing daily.
- Thirteen Lune: 20% off site wide from November 23-27
- Dermstore: Expect up to 30% off products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Beautyblender: From November 21-28, you can get buy one get one 50% off.
- Kevyn Aucoin: Up to 60% off sitewide from November 25-28.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Score 30% off some of the brand’s sets at bundles from November 18-23.
- Makeup by Mario: 25% off everything on November 25-28.
- Drybar: You can already shop 30% off hot tools and 25% off liquid products.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills: Get up to 50% off all products from November 23-27.
- Ilia: 20% off sitewide from November 25-28.
- Ghd: Get up to 30% off hot tools from November 18-29.
- Huda Beauty: Up to 80% off sitewide from November 18-29.
- Olive & June: 25% off sitewide from November 18-28.
- Biossance: 30% off sitewide from November 21 to December 4.
- JVN: 25% off sitewide from November 19 to December 4.
- OleHenriksen: 30% off sitewide November 21-29.