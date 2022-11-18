The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Buy Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday has become a month-long parade of sales and specials, but many retailers debut the biggest major discounts starting Saturday November 18. Beauty products are hot-ticket sale items — many brands, like Dyson, only share discounts once a year, and the time is now. No matter if you’re after a perfume set, hair tool, body lotion, or something special for mom, we have you covered with the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2022.

From now through the end of the month, you can expect to find sales, discounts, and special offers on major beauty retail sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Amazon. Ulta kicked things off with an early Black Friday sale, but the majority of discounts will start this weekend. You can get deals in a few different ways — it’s not always just a percentage off full price. Keep your eyes peeled for buy one get one specials, gifts with purchase, or flat rates on product categories like foundation and moisturizer (Ulta, for example, is offering $12 mascaras on November 22, meaning you can save up to 60% on Smashbox, Buxom, and Clinique mascaras). Another category to keep tabs on: Gift sets. You can find options for fragrance, skin care, lip color, and so much more. Sephora and Ulta are your best bet for finding gift sets that include full-size products along with sample sizes.

Is Black Friday the Best Time to Buy Beauty Products?

Yes — Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy splurge-worthy items, and score discounts on smaller staples like eye cream, lip treatments, body lotion, and concealer. For some brands, it’s the only time of year you can get a discount, so if you’ve been holding out on a new hair tool, eyeshadow palette, or perfume, there’s no better time to buy. You can also find big discounts on beauty products for gifting, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a gift set to give your mom. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to get high discounts on beauty products and tools, but you’ll need to get an early start to lock in the best deals. Set your alarms early on November 25 to get popular items before they sell out.

Roll up your sleeves, grab your wish list, and get ready to click ‘add to cart.’

Black Friday 2022 Makeup Deals

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Courtesy of Sephora Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Courtesy of Maybelline Maybelline Lifter Gloss $7.98 $9.99 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Palette Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Skinfinish Palette $39.50 $29.63 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Courtesy of Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set $49 Buy Now

Milk Makeup Bronze, Glow, Go Gift Set Courtesy of Milk Makeup Milk Makeup Bronze, Glow, Go Gift Set $22 Buy Now

Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo Courtesy of Sephora Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo $36 $18 Buy Now

Black Friday 2022 Hair Care Deals

Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron Courtesy of Paul Mitchell Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron $150 $120 Buy Now

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set Courtesy of Nordstrom Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set $79.20 Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $18 $13.58 Buy Now

R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit $135 Buy Now

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer Courtesy of Hot Tools Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer $70 $36 Buy Now

Black Friday Skin Care Deals

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask Courtesy of Nordstrom RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask $150 $112.50 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Idealist Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher Courtesy of Nordstrom Estée Lauder Idealist Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher $94 $56.40 Buy Now

Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set Tatcha Dewy Essentials Set $82 Buy Now

No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules Courtesy of Ulta No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules 19.99 $14.99 Buy Now

Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set Courtesy of Dermstore Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set $110 Buy Now

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Courtesy of Ulta Foreo Luna Mini 2 $139 $104.30 Buy Now

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer Courtesy of Sephora OleHenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer $40 $20 Buy Now

Black Friday 2022 Bath and Body Deals

Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt Courtesy of Ulta Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt $29 $20.30 Buy Now

Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer Courtesy of Nordstrom Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer $52 $39 Buy Now

Glossier The Complete Body Collection Courtesy of Glossier Glossier The Complete Body Collection $85 $75 Buy Now

PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo Courtesy of Dermstore PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo $184 $159 Buy Now

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022

Mark your calendars for these mega discounts, starting as soon as Saturday November 18: