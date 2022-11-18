×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Sustainability

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Buy Now

Shop early discounts on skin care, hair care, and makeup products.

black friday beauty deals
Courtesy of Amazon and Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday has become a month-long parade of sales and specials, but many retailers debut the biggest major discounts starting Saturday November 18. Beauty products are hot-ticket sale items — many brands, like Dyson, only share discounts once a year, and the time is now. No matter if you’re after a perfume set, hair tool, body lotion, or something special for mom, we have you covered with the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2022.

From now through the end of the month, you can expect to find sales, discounts, and special offers on major beauty retail sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Amazon. Ulta kicked things off with an early Black Friday sale, but the majority of discounts will start this weekend. You can get deals in a few different ways — it’s not always just a percentage off full price. Keep your eyes peeled for buy one get one specials, gifts with purchase, or flat rates on product categories like foundation and moisturizer (Ulta, for example, is offering $12 mascaras on November 22, meaning you can save up to 60% on Smashbox, Buxom, and Clinique mascaras). Another category to keep tabs on: Gift sets. You can find options for fragrance, skin care, lip color, and so much more. Sephora and Ulta are your best bet for finding gift sets that include full-size products along with sample sizes.

Related Galleries

Is Black Friday the Best Time to Buy Beauty Products?

Yes — Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy splurge-worthy items, and score discounts on smaller staples like eye cream, lip treatments, body lotion, and concealer. For some brands, it’s the only time of year you can get a discount, so if you’ve been holding out on a new hair tool, eyeshadow palette, or perfume, there’s no better time to buy. You can also find big discounts on beauty products for gifting, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a gift set to give your mom. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to get high discounts on beauty products and tools, but you’ll need to get an early start to lock in the best deals. Set your alarms early on November 25 to get popular items before they sell out.

Roll up your sleeves, grab your wish list, and get ready to click ‘add to cart.’

Black Friday 2022 Makeup Deals

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Foundation
Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $39  $19.50 Buy Now

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

lip gloss
Courtesy of Maybelline

Maybelline Lifter Gloss $7.98  $9.99 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Palette

highlighter palette
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Skinfinish Palette $39.50  $29.63 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

lipstick
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set $49 Buy Now

Milk Makeup Bronze, Glow, Go Gift Set

Makeup set
Courtesy of Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Bronze, Glow, Go Gift Set $22 Buy Now

Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo

Lipstick
Courtesy of Sephora

Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo $36  $18 Buy Now

Black Friday 2022 Hair Care Deals

Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron

Flat iron
Courtesy of Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron $150  $120 Buy Now

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

Shampoo
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set $79.20 Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $18  $13.58 Buy Now

R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit

R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit $135 Buy Now

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer

Hair dryer
Courtesy of Hot Tools

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer $70  $36 Buy Now

Black Friday Skin Care Deals 

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask

face mask
Courtesy of Nordstrom

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask $150  $112.50 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Idealist Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher

skin care
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Estée Lauder Idealist Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher $94  $56.40 Buy Now

Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

Tatcha Dewy Essentials Set $82 Buy Now

No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules

skin care
Courtesy of Ulta

No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules 19.99  $14.99 Buy Now

Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set

face cream
Courtesy of Dermstore

Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set $110 Buy Now

Foreo Luna Mini 2

Cleansing brush
Courtesy of Ulta

Foreo Luna Mini 2 $139  $104.30 Buy Now

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer

Primer
Courtesy of Sephora

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer $40  $20 Buy Now

Black Friday 2022 Bath and Body Deals

Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt

body lotion
Courtesy of Ulta

Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt $29  $20.30 Buy Now

Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer

body lotion
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer $52  $39 Buy Now

Glossier The Complete Body Collection

body lotion
Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier The Complete Body Collection $85  $75 Buy Now

PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo

body brush
Courtesy of Dermstore

PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo $184  $159 Buy Now

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022

Mark your calendars for these mega discounts, starting as soon as Saturday November 18:

  • Ulta: Up to 50% off makeup palettes, hair tools, brushes, fragrance, and more from November 19-26.
  • Sephora: Starting November 21, the retailer will offer 25% off products from brands like Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley, changing daily.
  • Thirteen Lune: 20% off site wide from November 23-27
  • Dermstore: Expect up to 30% off products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Beautyblender: From November 21-28, you can get buy one get one 50% off.
  • Kevyn Aucoin: Up to 60% off sitewide from November 25-28.
  • Charlotte Tilbury: Score 30% off some of the brand’s sets at bundles from November 18-23.
  • Makeup by Mario: 25% off everything on November 25-28.
  • Drybar: You can already shop 30% off hot tools and 25% off liquid products.
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills: Get up to 50% off all products from November 23-27.
  • Ilia: 20% off sitewide from November 25-28.
  • Ghd: Get up to 30% off hot tools from November 18-29.
  • Huda Beauty: Up to 80% off sitewide from November 18-29.
  • Olive & June: 25% off sitewide from November 18-28.
  • Biossance: 30% off sitewide from November 21 to December 4.
  • JVN: 25% off sitewide from November 19 to December 4.
  • OleHenriksen: 30% off sitewide November 21-29.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Hot Summer Bags

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2022 to Shop Early This Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad