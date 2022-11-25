×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Business

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Business

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

The Best Black Friday Beauty and Cyber Monday Deals of 2022 Are Happening Right Now

Don't miss out on the best discounts from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Mac Cosmetics, and Tatcha

Black Friday Beauty Deals
Courtesy of Sephora and Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Black Friday to all the beauty lovers: It’s officially time to stock up on your skin care, hair care, and fragrance favorites. Beauty products are hot-ticket sale items — many brands, like Dyson, only share discounts once a year, and the time is now. No matter if you’re after a perfume set, hair tool, body lotion, or something special for mom, we have you covered with the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2022.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can expect to find sales, discounts, and special offers on major beauty retail sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Amazon. Ulta kicked things off with an early Black Friday sale, but the majority of discounts rolled out today. You can get deals in a few different ways — it’s not always just a percentage off full price. Keep your eyes peeled for buy one get one specials, gifts with purchase, or flat rates on product categories like foundation and moisturizer (Ulta, for example, is offering $12 mascaras right now, meaning you can save up to 60% on Smashbox, Buxom, and Clinique mascaras). Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals are live now, with additional discounts on brands like Mario Badescu and Fenty Beauty rolling out daily. Another category to keep tabs on: Gift sets. You can find options for fragrance, skin care, lip color, and so much more. Sephora and Ulta are your best bet for finding gift sets that include full-size products along with sample sizes.

Related Galleries

Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday the Best Time to Buy Beauty Products?

Yes — this week is the best time of the year to buy splurge-worthy items, and score discounts on smaller staples like eye cream, lip treatments, body lotion, and concealer. PSA: The viral Revlon hair dryer is currently available at an all-time-low price on Amazon. For some brands, it’s the only time of year you can get a discount, so if you’ve been holding out on a new hair tool, eyeshadow palette, or perfume, there’s no better time to buy. You can also find big discounts on beauty products for gifting, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a gift set to give your mom. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to get high discounts on beauty products and tools, but popular products may sell out quickly. So roll up your sleeves, grab your wish list, and get ready to click ‘add to cart.’

Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 2022

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighted Radiance Kit

foundation

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighted Radiance Kit $138  $117.30 Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette Fragrance

fragrance

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette Fragrance $144  $122.40 Buy Now

Sonicare Protective Clean 6500 Power Toothbrush

toothbrush

Courtesy of Amazon

Sonicare Protective Clean 6500 Power Toothbrush $169.96  $89.96 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

serum

Courtesy of Violet Grey

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum $300  $240 Buy Now

Truskin Vitamin C Facial Serum

face serum

Courtesy of Amazon

Truskin Vitamin C Facial Serum $29.99  $21.97 Buy Now

Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush

hot tool

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush $189  $141.75 Buy Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips

teeth whitener

Courtesy of Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips $45.99  $29.99 Buy Now

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

hair mask

Courtesy of Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 $30  $24 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash MD Lash Enhancing Serum

lash serum

Courtesy of Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36  $25.20 Buy Now

Isdin Isdinceutics Melatonik Overnight Recovery Serum

face serum

Courtesy of Amazon

Isdin Isdinceutics Melatonik Overnight Recovery Serum $165  $132 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity Facial Toning Device

facial tool

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nuface Trinity Facial Toning Device $339  $254.25 Buy Now

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

zit stickers

Courtesy of Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original $13  $10.39 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Bestsellers Kit

makeup set

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Bestsellers Kit $175  $140 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer

hair dryer

Courtesy of Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer $69.99  $29.08 Buy Now

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

Shampoo

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set $79.20 Buy Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Makeup Deals

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Cover Radiant Concealer

concealer

Courtesy of Violet Grey

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Cover Radiant Concealer $38  $29 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Foundation

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $39  $19.50 Buy Now

Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes

eyeshadow

Courtesy of Sephora

Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes $46  $23 Buy Now

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

lip gloss

Courtesy of Maybelline

Maybelline Lifter Gloss $9.99  $6.78 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Palette

highlighter palette

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

MAC Cosmetics Step Bright Up Skinfinish Palette $39.50  $14.81 Buy Now

Rose Inc Lip Sculpt Clean Moisturizing Pigmented Lipstick

lipstick

Courtesy of Sephora

Rose Inc Lip Sculpt Clean Moisturizing Pigmented Lipstick $26  $18 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

foundation

Courtesy of Ulta

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation $48  $38.40 Buy Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Hair Care Deals

Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron

Flat iron

Courtesy of Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Titanium Flat Iron $150  $105 Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $18  $15.98 Buy Now

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

hair dryer

Courtesy of Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189.99  $142.50 Buy Now

R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit

R+Co Bleu Refresh and Revitalize Kit $135 Buy Now

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer

Hair dryer

Courtesy of Hot Tools

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Blowout and Volumizer $70  $49.80 Buy Now

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron 1.25′ NanoIonic Mx

curling iron

Courtesy of Sephora

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron 1.25' NanoIonic Mx $149  $104.30 Buy Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Skin Care Deals 

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

face cream

Courtesy of Sephora

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer $110  $66 Buy Now

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask

face mask

Courtesy of Nordstrom

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask $150  $112.50 Buy Now

Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

Tatcha Dewy Essentials Set $117  $82 Buy Now

No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules

skin care

Courtesy of Ulta

No7 Advanced Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Camellia Oil Facial Capsules 19.99  $13.99 Buy Now

Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set

face cream

Courtesy of Dermstore

Elemis Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Set $110 Buy Now

Foreo Luna Mini 2

Cleansing brush

Courtesy of Ulta

Foreo Luna Mini 2 $139  $104.25 Buy Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Bath and Body Deals

Mutha Body Butter

body cream

Courtesy of Violet Grey

Mutha Body Butter $95  $71 Buy Now

Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt

body lotion

Courtesy of Ulta

Kopari Rose All Day Coconut Melt $29  $20.30 Buy Now

Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer

body lotion

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer $52  $39 Buy Now

Glossier The Complete Body Collection

body lotion

Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier The Complete Body Collection $85  $75 Buy Now

PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo

body brush

Courtesy of Dermstore

PMD Beauty Clean Body Massage Duo $184  $159 Buy Now

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals of 2022

Mark your calendars for these mega discounts, starting as soon as Saturday November 18:

  • Ulta: Up to 50% off makeup palettes, hair tools, brushes, fragrance, and more from November 19-26.
  • Sephora: Starting November 21, the retailer will offer 25% off products from brands like Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley, changing daily.
  • Thirteen Lune: 20% off sitewide from November 23-27
  • Tatcha: 25% off sitewide on November 25
  • Dermstore: Expect up to 30% off products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Beautyblender: From November 21-28, you can get buy one get one 50% off.
  • Goldfaden MD: Up to 25% off orders through November 28
  • Kevyn Aucoin: Up to 60% off sitewide from November 25-28.
  • Charlotte Tilbury: Score 30% off some of the brand’s sets at bundles from November 18-23.
  • Makeup by Mario: 25% off everything on November 25-28.
  • Drybar: You can already shop 30% off hot tools and 25% off liquid products.
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills: Get up to 50% off all products from November 23-27.
  • Ilia: 20% off sitewide from November 25-28.
  • Ghd: Get up to 30% off hot tools from November 18-29.
  • Huda Beauty: Up to 80% off sitewide from November 18-29.
  • Olive & June: 25% off sitewide from November 18-28.
  • Biossance: 30% off sitewide from November 21 to December 4.
  • JVN: 25% off sitewide from November 19 to December 4.
  • OleHenriksen: 30% off sitewide November 21-29.
  • Bio Oil: 15% off Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Oil (all sizes) from November 24 to December 4.
  • Victoria Beckham Beauty: 20% off sitewide from November 25-28.
  • Pat McGrath Beauty: Up to 40% off select makeup products for a limited time.
  • Sunday Riley: Shop daily discounts from November 25-30, including up to 50% off A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum.
  • Tracie Martyn: 25% off sitewide and on Amazon November 21-28.
  • Fāth: 25% off select products November 23-25 and 40% off November 26-28.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Hot Summer Bags

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Black Friday Beauty Sale 2022: Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Foreo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad