The Best Black Friday Beauty and Cyber Monday Deals of 2022 Are Happening Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Black Friday to all the beauty lovers: It’s officially time to stock up on your skin care, hair care, and fragrance favorites. Beauty products are hot-ticket sale items — many brands, like Dyson, only share discounts once a year, and the time is now. No matter if you’re after a perfume set, hair tool, body lotion, or something special for mom, we have you covered with the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2022.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can expect to find sales, discounts, and special offers on major beauty retail sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Amazon. Ulta kicked things off with an early Black Friday sale, but the majority of discounts rolled out today. You can get deals in a few different ways — it’s not always just a percentage off full price. Keep your eyes peeled for buy one get one specials, gifts with purchase, or flat rates on product categories like foundation and moisturizer (Ulta, for example, is offering $12 mascaras right now, meaning you can save up to 60% on Smashbox, Buxom, and Clinique mascaras). Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals are live now, with additional discounts on brands like Mario Badescu and Fenty Beauty rolling out daily. Another category to keep tabs on: Gift sets. You can find options for fragrance, skin care, lip color, and so much more. Sephora and Ulta are your best bet for finding gift sets that include full-size products along with sample sizes.

Is Black Friday and Cyber Monday the Best Time to Buy Beauty Products?

Yes — this week is the best time of the year to buy splurge-worthy items, and score discounts on smaller staples like eye cream, lip treatments, body lotion, and concealer. PSA: The viral Revlon hair dryer is currently available at an all-time-low price on Amazon. For some brands, it’s the only time of year you can get a discount, so if you’ve been holding out on a new hair tool, eyeshadow palette, or perfume, there’s no better time to buy. You can also find big discounts on beauty products for gifting, whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a gift set to give your mom. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to get high discounts on beauty products and tools, but popular products may sell out quickly. So roll up your sleeves, grab your wish list, and get ready to click ‘add to cart.’

Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 2022

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals of 2022

