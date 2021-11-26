Skip to main content
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

6 Dyson Hair Tool Alternatives You Can Buy on Sale This Black Friday

From round brush dryers to the best straighteners, here are the Dyson dupes that are marked down for Black Friday.

T3 Straightener
Courtesy of T3
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s pretty well-known that Dyson products are some of the most popular holiday gifts for women, but they are far from cheap. Even if you manage to find some Dyson Black Friday hair deals, they can still have big price tags, especially the new Dyson holiday collection tools.

That said, there are now some amazing Dyson alternatives, some of which get the job done just as well as Dyson. Many of these dupes are also marked down for Black Friday beauty sales, which is especially great this year when truly good sales are hard to find due to shipping delays and stores trying to make sales goals after a year of lockdown due to COVID. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Dyson alternatives, along with some information about what to look for in each hair tool.

Top Dyson Alternative Hair Dryers

The best thing about the Dyson blow dryer is its power. It has three heat adjustments and three power adjustments, which may sound standard, but the power is truly unmatched. The other great thing about them is that they come with a bunch of attachments. Below, we have rounded up some of the best hair dryers that are just as powerful and attachment-clad as the Dyson models. Some of them are even much prettier!

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer

This small, lightweight hair dryer still packs a powerful punch. It has three heat and two speed settings, as well as an ion generator, which will make your hair look much more shiny.

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer $149.99  $112.49 Buy Now

Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer

The drybar hair buttercup line is iconic in the hair world, and their site is offering 20% off their main dryer today. It’s super powerful and has an 1,875-watt motor. It also has three heat and two power settings. While it’s a little heavy, it dries hair 20% faster than other options, so you won’t mind.

drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer

drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer $199  $159.20 Buy Now

Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives

If you’re interested in the Dyson Airwrap, you already know how expensive it can be. The thing is, you’ll probably only end up using a couple of the attachments regularly, which doesn’t really justify that purchase. Below, we’ve rounded up some hair dryer brushes that are marked down for Black Friday.

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Detachable 2.8″ One Step Volumizer

With a 2.8-inch barrel, this tool will give you voluminous curls while drying it at the same time. It’s also great for brushing through dry hair to add back volume and shine. Since the barrel is shaped almost like an oval, it also works to lift really well at the root.

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Detachable 2.8" One Step Volumizer

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Detachable 2.8 $79.99  $39.99 Buy Now

T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush

Similar to the Dyson, T3 makes one of the best hair dryer brushes that comes with multiple brush heads so that you can tailor the look to your liking. This one has a 2.5-inch round brush as well as a 3-inch paddle brush, which is great if you want straight-but-glossy hair.

T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush

T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush $179.99  $134.99 Buy Now

Best Dyson Corrale Alternatives

The Dyson Corrale is just the brand’s take on a straightener. Aside from the fact that it’s cordless, it really doesn’t offer many more features than a regular old straightener. While it shows that you can use it to curl your hair as well, this is definitely an acquired skill, and I’ve honestly found that smaller irons from different brands do a better job with this style. Below are some best hair straighteners that are on sale right now.

T3 Lucea

T3 makes amazing flat irons, and their site is offering 25% off for Black Friday until Sunday, Nov. 28. This straightener features nine heat settings and ceramic plates to reduce damage.

T3 Lucea

T3 Lucea $149.99  $112.49 Buy Now

CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Infused Hairstyling Iron

The first really good straightener that you ever bought was probably a CHI, and honestly, it still doesn’t get much better. With a simple hand twist this titanium-infused straightener can be used to create gorgeous curls or beachy waves. Also, it’s a fraction of the price of the Dyson Corrale.

CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Infused Hairstyling Iron

CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Infused Hairstyling Iron $129.99  $97.49 Buy Now

6 Best Dyson Alternatives on Sale

