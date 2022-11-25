Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.

Luxury perfume is the perfect beauty gift idea sure to impress — there’s nothing like treating one to an elegant bottle of perfume. It’ll become a part of your giftee’s morning routine, and with the temperatures dropping, they can coordinate outfits with rich, warm scents. This year’s Black Friday perfume deals on perfumes include bargains from top designers. Shoppers can expect vanilla perfumes, rose perfumes, and floral perfumes from designer brands like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Prada, and Dior. Plus, shoppers will even be able to find fragrances for men.

So if you’re ready to shop til you drop, we’ve narrowed down your options with our guide to the best fragrance gifts on sale for everyone in your life. From classic Eau de parfums to the chicest Eau de toilettes and more, consider this your way to instant brownie points.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Twist And Spray Gift Set

Chanel’s iconic and original Coco Mademoiselle fragrance is perfect for one who is beginning to learn about fragrances. The set has a romantic smell and includes an Eau de Parfum Spray and 0.7 oz. Eau de Parfum Refillable Twist and Spray.

Chanel Eau De Parfum Twist And Spray Gift Set $186 $158.10 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set

This floral fragrance is the epitome of sophistication. It has notes of lavender, orange blossom, and vanilla extract for an ultra-feminine scent. The set includes two Eau de Parfum sprays and a nourishing body balm.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set Buy Now

Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum Twist & Spray Travel Gift Set

Chanel N°5 is the brand’s first fragrance, and it’s arguably one of the most iconic fragrances ever created. The brand’s travel gift set includes an Eau de Parfum Spray and Eau de Parfum Purse Spray.

Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum Twist & Spray Travel Gift Set $175 $148.7 Buy Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Gift Set

This fragrance gift set by Victor&Rolf is what fragrance dreams are made of. It features the label’s icon, that started it all back in 2005. The instantly recognizable floral fragrance has spicy, sweet, floral, and powdery notes. While it’s designed for women, it can also be a unisex gift.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Gift Set $170 $144.5 Buy Now

Burberry My Burberry Blush Eau De Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set

Just like its unmistakable trench coat, the brand’s My Burberry scent is the epitome of classic. It’s a feminine fragrance with notes of pomegranate, geranium, apple, and wisteria.

Burberry My Burberry Blush Eau De Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set $142 $120.7 Buy Now

Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set

Escape to Chloé’s bohemian oasis with this 3-piece fragrance gift set. The fragrances include notes of Freesia, Cherry Plum, and Oakmoss, which deliver a light and refreshing feel.

Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set $145 $123.25 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Set

Inspired by Marc Jacobs’s mantra: ‘I am perfect as I am,’ this set truly embodies individuality and uniqueness. It includes the Perfect Eau de Parfum, Perfect Eau de Parfum Pan Spray, and Perfect Body Lotion with notes of Rhubarb, Daffodil, and Almond Mil.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Set $144 $122.4 Buy Now

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet 2-Piece Eau de Parfum Set

Miss Dior is the brand’s first-ever scent and has since been a worldwide hit. It has notes of Rose, Peony, and White musks, which work together to transport the wearer to a luxurious garden field.

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet 2-Piece Eau de Parfum Set $166 $141.10 Buy Now

Prada 3-Piece Candy Eau De Parfum Set

Treat the sweet one on your list to Prada’s 3-Piece Candy Eau De Parfum Set. It has notes of caramel, delicate iris, and elegant white musk and includes the Candy Eau de Parfum Spray, Candy Body Lotion, and Candy Eau de Parfum Travel Spray.

Prada 3-Piece Candy Eau De Parfum Set $138 $117.3 Buy Now

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum 2-Piece Set

Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma fragrance set includes two floral perfumes perfect for the wintertime. It blends woody notes with jasmine and vanilla bourbon for the same comforting feeling that a weighted blanket delivers.

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum 2-Piece Set $165 $140.25 Buy Now

Gucci Bloom 3-Piece Eau De Parfum Festive Gift Set

Consider this the perfect gift for those with a summer birthday. Gucci Bloom showcases a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine, and Rangoon creeper for a feminine, uplifting fragrance that smells like a well-bloomed garden in the middle of July.