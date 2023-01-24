Bluemercury’s Last-Chance Sale Includes Top-Notch Skin Care Finds and Date Night-Ready Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is coming in hot. And thanks to Bluemercury’s last-chance sale on limited edition sets and beauty staples, you’ll have everyone on your list covered (yourself, included). There’s no shortage of romantic gifts to consider when you’re shopping ahead of February 14th: Order a gorgeous bouquet from a flower delivery service or splurge on Valentine’s Day lingerie to wear all year long. Or think out of the box and go with one of these discounted beauty finds — you don’t have to be a romantic to appreciate an amazing beauty product.

Bluemercury is known for carrying a collection of high-quality beauty finds. You can shop skin care items (like face serums and celebrity-approved moisturizers), makeup essentials like mascara, and wellness accessories like luxury candles. Many of the brands Bluemercury carries rarely go on sale — so when discounts are available, it’s time to drop everything and stock up. Although you can peruse standalone items like hand lotions and face palettes, you’ll get the most bang for your buck when you opt for a set. These kits let you try a slew of items from new-to-you brands without splurging on multiple full-sized products. Bluemercury creates themed collections that make it simple to choose the best option: Discover new brands with the Female Founders Edit, or get set for your winter getaway with the Summer Beauty Spectacular.

While you’re hunting for a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, BFF, or yourself, don’t pass up on these top deals. You’ll have heart eyes as soon as you open the package.

Bluemercury The Female Founders Edit This Female Founders Edit kit contains $615 worth of beauty goods spanning from skin care to hair care to makeup. Many of the inclusions, like Indie Lee’s retinol alternative, One Love Organics’s hydrating serum, and Róen’s lip color, are MVPs in the clean beauty space. Courtesy of Bluemercury Bluemercury The Female Founders Edit $199 $149.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Turn any space into a spa with the Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser. The porcelain vessel fills up to 500 square feet of space with notes of the calming or invigorating essential oils you drop inside. Place it on your nightstand to unwind before bed or in the bathroom to make your morning shower a me-time moment. Courtesy of Bluemercury Vitruvi Essential Oil DIffuser $123 $92.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Bluemercury The Celebration Edit If you want to show up radiant to your next social function, The Celebration Edit has everything you need to get prepped from head to toe. The kit includes Alo Yoga body wash, Osea cleanser, Olaplex hair treatments, and Kiehl’s eye cream, to name a few inclusions. And it’s all packaged in a pretty knit makeup bag. Courtesy of Bluemercury Bluemercury The Celebration Edit $149 $111.75 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Edit The best sheet masks actually leave your skin looking brighter and feeling smoother — and that’s exactly what 111Skin’s do. This splurge-worthy set includes a face mask, an eye mask, and an ingredient-rich booster to prolong the benefits of your at-home facial. Courtesy of Bluemercury 111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Edit $170 $127.50 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Molton Brown Woody & Aromatic Body Care Collection Molton Brown’s collections were sellouts this holiday season, so consider yourself lucky to nab this body care kit. You’ll get three of the brand’s beloved body and shower gels in scents that range from peppery to herbal to warm. Courtesy of Bluemercury Molton Brown Woody & Aromatic Body Care Collection $80 $60 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Bluemercury Summer Beauty Spectacular If you have a warm-weather getaway planned this spring, Bluemercury’s Summer Beauty Spectacular will make it a breeze to pack up your beauty products. You’ll get an amazing range of humidity-proof products from prestige brands like Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Chantecaille. The set contains over $700 worth of products, so it’s a serious steal right now. Courtesy of Bluemercury Bluemercury Summer Beauty Spectacular $375 $281.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies Super Bloom Mega Set Slip’s silk scrunchies are foolproof gifts. Not only do they look pretty on any head, but they also prevent creasing and breakage for healthier strands over time. We love that this set includes skinny and statement scrunchies in spring-forward colors. Courtesy of Bluemercury Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies Super Bloom Mega Set $49 $36.75 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

