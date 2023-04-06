Burt’s Bees’ Super-Popular Easter Basket Gift Sets Are on Sale at Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Easter is right around the corner, but you have just enough time to hop on sweet spa gifts for everyone on your list — Burt’s Bees’ Easter Baskets are on sale today as part of Amazon’s Spring Beauty Sale. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get this deal delivered just in time for the bunny’s big day.

Burt’s Bees is known for their high-performing (and budget-friendly) beauty products. You’ve likely swiped on one of the brand’s mustard yellow tubes of lip balms, but Burt’s Bees also creates amazing hand cream gift sets, cuticle oils, foot creams for cracked heels, and more. All of their products are powered up by beeswax, an occlusive ingredient that creates a protective layer on your skin to seal in moisture. Many also contain soothing aloe and skin-softening honey.

With these Easter basket gift sets, you’ll get collections of Burt’s Bees’ bestselling products ready to deliver as gifts for moms or gifts for wives. The Classics Easter Basket Gift Set includes full-size tubes of the brand’s rich shea butter hand cream and coconut foot creme. The kit also includes four tins of products for different purposes, including a hand salve, lip balm, cuticle cream, and a calming, multipurpose Res-Q Ointment.

The Hand Repair Kit Easter Basket Gift Set is a one-stop shop for leveling up anyone’s current collection of hand lotions. The set includes a citrusy cuticle cream and two types of hand cream (one almond and one shea butter). You’ll also get a set of cotton gloves to slip on after applying the hand care products — this seals in the formulas for a deep at-home treatment. This set makes one of the best gifts for women.

These sweet sets are up to 25 percent off at Amazon today — shop them now to make sure they arrive in time for Easter.

