Save Up to 50% Off Casper’s Bestselling Weighted Blankets and Silk Pillowcases on Amazon Today

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access sale is here. Running October 11 through October 12, this savings extravaganza has tons of amazing deals to begin the holiday shopping season and prepare yourself — and your home — for the winter. While there are plenty of fashion and beauty discounts, like Laniege’s lip mask and Lululemon’s viral dupe fanny pack, some of the best finds from the site-wide sale are on home products, like Casper’s sleep accessories.

Casper may be best known for its award-winning mattresses, but don’t sleep on the label’s silk pillowcases and weighted blankets. These accessories can make or break whether you get a good night’s rest and the good news is that they’re at the lowest prices we’ve seen. Casper’s innovative and luxuriously-made Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Sets, which are 50% off, combat everything from wrinkles and under-eye bags to redness and acne. In addition, its Weighted Blankets, up to 48% off, are a popular way for anxiety-suffers, insomniacs, and self-proclaimed “bad sleepers” to get much-needed shut-eye.

So whether you or someone on your holiday gifting list needs some self-care, keep scrolling and shop these deals before they come to a close. Trust us — anyone would love to unwrap these overlooked little luxuries.

Casper Sleep Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Set

Colorways: Peach, Oat, Indigo

What reviewers say: “I honestly cannot believe this doesn’t have a million raving reviews. I bought this because I’m loyal to the Casper brand, but it definitely exceeded my expectations! Can’t sleep without it, and it gets softer with each wash. I’ll never go without one!”

Casper Sleep Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Set

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 10 lbs

Colorways: Dusty Rose, Fireside, Grey, Indigo

What reviewers say: “This blanket checks all the boxes for me. It’s extremely comfortable and seriously curbs any anxiety or unsettling feeling the second I pull it over me. I’m 130lbs and found the 10lbs blanket was perfect for me. It provided the right amount of weight against me and wasn’t a burden to adjust myself throughout the evening. I sleep with a fan blowing toward me, and I’ve never had an issue feeling ‘too hot’. If you have anxiety or just want to add some pizazz to your slumber, you won’t be displeased with this purchase.”

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 10 lbs

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs

Colorways: Dusty Rose, Fireside, Grey, Indigo

What reviewers say: “At first, I had to get used to the weight, but after a few days, I slept so much better, and it’s really comfortable”

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 20 lbs

Colorways: Dusty Rose, Fireside, Grey, Indigo

What reviewers say: “This was a Christmas gift for my daughter who lives in another city. She was very happy to receive it.”