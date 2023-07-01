×
Chanel Just Released Limited-Edition Barbiecore Makeup Accessories

Chanel’s Codes Couleur line includes a makeup brush set with holders, mirror compacts, and nail files for your Barbie world fantasy.

Chanel’s Codes Couleur line
Courtesy of Chanel

Barbiecore is the movement of the moment, and Chanel Beauty is helping you live out your powder pink dreams with some incredibly adorable makeup accessories that are bound to sell out in seconds.

The new Chanel Codes Couleur line of makeup accessories includes a makeup brush set with a case, a nail file, and a mirror compact—in a range of vibrant and pastel colorways. That said, our favorites are “Ballerina” and “Diva” colorways, which are the perfect pink hues that are sure to leave you feeling like you’re living in a Barbie world. The new accessories are sure to sell out quickly, so we’ve rounded them up below — along with a few other Barbie-approved Chanel beauty products — to help you grab them before they’re gone.

This is far from Chanel’s first foray into the Barbiecore movement. Margot Robbie has been rocking Chanel outfits on the press tour for the movie, and the Resort 2024 Collection showcased bright, poppy colors that are perfectly on-trend. Of course, who could forget Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic Chanel spring 1995 collection that many referred to as the ‘Barbie’ collection, making the brand’s connection to the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie feel even more fitting.

While all of the Chanel beauty products below will definitely help you achieve the Barbie World aesthetic, they are also sure to sell out super fast.

LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL

The Codes Couleur line features the cutest little leather makeup brush case that’s round and features a zipper around the top. Inside, you’ll find a 2-in-1 Foundation Brush that’s tapered to help you easily apply cream, fluid and powder makeup formulas. The set also includes a The Blush Brush N°110, which is perfect for blushes in both cream and powder formulas. You’ll also find The Retractable Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Brush N°200, which has silky bristles on either end that are ideal for the perfect eyeshadow application.

Courtesy of Chanel

LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL $160


BUY NOW AT CHANEL

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Ballerina

Apply multiple layers to for a bolder color payoff, or leave this polish at one coat for the perfect sheer pink.

Courtesy of Chanel

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Ballerina $32


BUY NOW AT CHANEL

Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour

With multiple pink shades to choose from, this long-lasting formula is sure to make your Barbie dreams come true. It’s also super lightweight and pigmented, so a little goes a long way.

Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour

Courtesy of Chanel

Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour $45


BUY NOW AT CHANEL

Joues Contracts Powder Blush

This silky powder blush is super pigmented and comes in the perfect pink hues to give you the perfect rosy glow.

Joues Contracts Powder Blush

Courtesy of Chanel

Joues Contracts Powder Blush $47


BUY NOW AT CHANEL

