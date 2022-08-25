×
Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types

It hydrates, blurs and brightens.

Charlotte Tilbury lead

Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong. 

As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and review — but I’m also a harsh critic. Recently, I’ve been looking to switch up my current concealer to one with a rich texture that can liven up my face a bit during the transitional weather season. When I heard about Charlotte Tilbury’s new Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, the name alone swayed me to want to try it — after all, who doesn’t want beautiful, radiant skin?

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

CT concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer $33 Buy Now

How I Tested Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer 

Here are the fast facts for exactly how I used the concealer daily.

  • Products tested: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in Fair
  • Notable ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, glow peptide, vegan collagen
  • Testing time period: Two weeks
  • Application method: Fluctuated between using my fingers and my Rare Beauty concealer brush, depending on my mood
  • Shade range: 30 shades
  • Coverage level: Medium + buildable

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Review:

  • Pros
    • Skin care-quality ingredients
    • Strong medium coverage
    • Feels silky on skin
    • Blends smoothly
    • Little goes a long way
  • Cons
    • Formula was too liquidy on hot days and slid all around
    • Applicator can be difficult to use

How I Applied Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

While I usually apply concealer with abandon, I learned immediately that because the formula is so fluid, a little goes a long way. Even so, I applied generously around the corners of my nose, under my eyes, on my forehead area between my brows and on my chin to cover a few acne scars. The wand makes it really easy to swipe on anywhere, but it’s not so great at quantity control, so slide the excess off the applicator back into the tube before you apply, or else you’ll end up with gobs of concealer where you only need a tap. Then you simply blend the formula in with your fingers or buff outward with a brush. 

The brand recommends applying after your foundation and precision-paint only onto areas that need a bit of extra coverage. It also suggests using the concealer as a brightening product, smoothing over any shadowy or discolored areas, especially under the blue-toned under eyes. 

Testing Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer’s Formula

Made with 10% active skin care ingredients, including hydrators and antioxidants, the texture feels more like a satiny serum than a pigmented concealer. It feels emollient and easily glides across skin, unlike other concealers which can drag. I was concerned it was actually a little too easy to blend, which would then require more layers for coverage, thereby increasing the likelihood of caking or creasing, but the color stayed put, even when I moved the concealer all around. 

The only time my face turned into a concealer slip’n’slide was when temperatures in NYC topped 97 degrees, but in elements like those, no product really stands a chance.

The Results: Dewy, Bright Skin

This formula is fantastic — for the right kind of user. 

My skin type is dry with an oil slick-like texture, so the skin care-makeup hybrid liquid concealer gave my skin an even shinier effect that was less than desirable. However, my friend with combination skin looked absolutely flawless and her pores disappeared before my eyes. It’s just another reminder that there’s rarely a one-product-fits-all beauty good. Finding your perfect concealer is not for the faint of heart, but when you do find that perfect match, the glow up is worth the adventure — and the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer might just be what you have been searching for.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

CT concealer

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer $33 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

