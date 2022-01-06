We Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Weightless Foundation for a Week — Here’s Why It’s Worth Checking Out.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While testing the brand new Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, it occurred to me that I haven’t bothered wearing foundation in years. Sure, we’ve all been inside more than ever since early 2020, meaning makeup hasn’t been as much of a priority. But even before then, the idea of lathering my skin with foundation felt, well, smothering. I would simply dab on concealer in the spots I’d like some coverage, and call it a day. And that’s not for a lack of trying – I’ve tested all the buzzy foundations editors couldn’t stop praising as “miracle-in-a-bottle” formulas, and they were all *shrugs shoulders* mediocre at best.

But the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation is a game-changer, for both foundation-haters (like me) and foundation fans alike. After wearing the product consistently for just one week, I was blown away by how much I loved it. Here’s why.

Products Tested: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

Period of Testing: 1 Week

Age Range of Product Testers: 35 – 67

Price: $44

Verdict: This new buildable, medium-coverage foundation is worth the price. It’s skin-benefiting formula not only hydrates and heals skin, but also gives a glowy, flawless finish that feels weightless all day long.

The skin-improving foundation formula can actually boost hydration.

Its universal appeal might have something to do with its skin-loving formula, which helps correct skin while offering the coverage you desire. It’s packed with active ingredients designed to brighten, hydrate and smooth, with a formula that includes hyaluronic acid for a hearty dose of moisture, coconut extract to boost the skin’s barrier and the brand’s rose complex for a healthy, natural glow. In clinical trials, users saw a 285% boost in radiance and 166% boost in skin’s hydration in just four weeks.

It’s foolproof to apply.

I was testing the foundation at my parent’s home over the holidays, where I forgot to bring any brushes or beauty blending tools with me. Instead, I dabbed a dot of the cream foundation on my cheek with my fingers, not expecting much. Jokes on me, though. Even with just a few massages of my fingertips, the foundation melted into my skin and illuminated it. The product is actually designed to do just that — aka “sync” with the skin instantly for natural, your-skin-but-better coverage. With my finger painting, the coverage was light to medium, but the formula is buildable, so you could get medium to full coverage with brushes, makeup sponges or additional applications via fingers.

Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation comes in 30 diverse shades.

Available in three dozen shades with a vast array of overtones and undertones, the buildable foundation is designed to encompass all skin tones. And speaking of color-matching, Charlotte Tilbury has launched its AI-powered foundation finder. Created in partnership with beauty tech brand MIME, it allows you to virtually “try-on” shades to help you find your perfect match in just 60 seconds. Upon using the virtual try-on feature, I was promoted to answer a few questions about my skin and undertones, and capture a photo of myself within the questionnaire.

As it was my first time using Tilbury’s virtual try-on service, I was a bit skeptical of the result and grabbed a few shades lighter and darker in tone from the color the tool recommended to me. However, I should have had more faith, as the suggestion (3 Cool, to be exact) ended up being my perfect match.

This foundation is impossibly lightweight and moisturizing.

Throughout the day, Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation felt weightless on my skin, and my complexion was also noticeably less oily and shiny. This could be a result of the formula’s trademarked Bix Activ ingredient, extracted from bixa orellana seeds, that’s designed to decrease oiliness and visibly reduce the appearance of pores by minimizing shine and imperfections.

Having combination skin, I find foundation wears unevenly throughout the day — it looks overly shiny in the T-zone but creases and drys around the nose and cheeks. With Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, I found my foundation wore much more harmoniously. Beyond the Bix Activ, the formula also features the brand’s trademarked (and brand new) Hyalurosmooth, which is derived from cassia angustifolia seeds and known for its incredible skin-quenching capabilities. Naturally rich in polysaccharides, Hyalurosmooth locks in moisture, actively improving dryness and boosting the plumpness of skin. These trademarked and science-forward ingredients, along with coconut extract, hyaluronic acid and rose complex, set it apart from other foundations, in my opinion. The Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation is designed to impart hydration, radiance and comfort — along with color-matching coverage, too.

Proof it’s that good? My 67-year-old mother tried it, too. “It felt so light and comfortable all day long,” she said. “It didn’t even feel like I had anything on.” She is even more foundation-averse than I am, as she hasn’t worn makeup in over 10 years, preferring a fresh, natural face every day. (It’s worth noting, though, that she is a full-blown skin-care aficionado now, constantly slathering on trendy lotions, potions, creams and oils on her dry skin.) She also noted that the foundation “made her feel pretty and youthful.” How sweet is that?

All in all, this formula has made me a foundation believer (and wearer) again — or at least a believer in Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation.

