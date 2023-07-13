Charlotte Tilbury’s Iconic Pillow Talk Lip Kit Is $30 Off During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For beauty and fashion lovers, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a major moment, and it’s almost here, kicking off on July 17. One of the most amazing items included is the absolutely iconic Pillow Talk lip kit from Charlotte Tilbury, which is hardly ever marked down — especially for $30 off.

Right now, the $92-value Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit is on sale for $62, and that includes a full-sized liner, lip gloss and lipstick. Th Pillow Talk shade is so popular largely due to the fact that it’s universally flattering for different skin tones. It’s a perfect — truly, perfect — pink-brown hue that works as a nude lip color, all while giving everyone a slightly pink sheen. It’s sure to sell out very soon, so definitely make sure you get your hands on it while you can.

The Pillow Talk line has become so iconic that many brands have created spin-offs. That said, in this case it’s truly hard to beat the original. In addition to being the perfect shade, the products themselves are top-notch and definitely worth having on-hand. In fact, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk has 65 million views on TikTok, and it has amassed quite the celeb following. Emma Roberts, Sienna Miller, and Salma Hayek have even worn the shade for major red carpet appearances.

The Lip Cheat Lip Liner will help any lipstick look amazing all day, but it also looks great to add definition when worn on its own or under a clear lip gloss. Since it’s waterproof, it has major staying power and works to keep lipsticks from running. The kit also includes a full-sized Matte Revolution Lipstick, which has a velvety texture that makes your lips look smooth and plump. Finally, the Lip Jewel gloss looks amazing worn over the lipstick or on its own. It’s high-shine, and adds the perfect subtle wash of color to your lips.

Since this shade and product range is so iconic, it hardly ever goes on sale — especially with a markdown this big. Use this time to stock up for your own makeup kit, but remember that the holidays are right around the corner, and this set makes one of the best gifts for her. Items also tend to fly off the shelves during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so definitely add it to your wishlist to shop the set on Monday morning. Then, keep scrolling to shop secret deals to shop at Nordstrom today.

