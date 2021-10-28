Charlotte Tilbury’s Popular Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand Is Finally Back in Stock Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Don’t miss your chance to own this iconic highlighter (and viral TikTok sensation) from the beauty experts at Charlotte Tilbury. The Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand, a pearlescent pink highlighter and blush combo that gives you that perfectly flushed glow in a few quick swipes. It sells even quicker than it applies, with one of these luxurious wands selling every eight seconds.

If you’re looking for a makeup gift or holiday gift for the beauty lover in your life, don’t sleep on your chance to get one of these for them. The size also makes it a great beauty stocking stuffer.

Easy to apply, the applicator offers a soft cushion pad that dispenses product evenly onto cheekbones, making it super blendable and effortless. Simply dab some on to the apples of your cheeks using the cushion applicator on the wand, then blend with your fingers or a brush.

It’s formulated with a magical mixture of ingredients that help skin stay looking fresh and dewy. Velvety silica creates the effect of soft-focusing powers while Lindera extract mimics the effects of light for a youthful-looking glow. It also features a beautiful concoction of oils and brightening pigments to play up the skin’s luminosity, offering a quick-dry product that keeps the skin looking radiant and supple.

Influencers have been singing the praises of this product for months while the waitlist has grown to over 50,000. Now, it’s finally back! Don’t miss your chance to add this to your makeup stash or gift one to your beauty-obsessed loved ones this holiday season.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury The Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand $38 Buy Now