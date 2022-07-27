Charlotte Tilbury’s 30% Off Summer Sale Includes All of Our Favorite Makeup Palettes and Kits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a summer sale. And we love it even more when it’s one of our favorite makeup brands, like Charlotte Tilbury. The brand’s summer sale is one of the most hotly anticipated of the season because the savings are high — up to 30% — and the curation of products is stellar — we’re talking some of her best-sellers.

The legendary British makeup artist — who Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, Amal Clooney and Kate Moss have on speed dial — is famous for glamorous looks and mastering the makeup trifecta: Glowing skin, come hither eyes and a pouty lip. And even more elusive for a full face of makeup? You’ll never look overdone. With the launch of her brand in 2012, you could get the full, Tilbury-style glamour, whether you’re a celebrity or not. It’s hard not to want to try everything in her collection, with her products oozing such flashy names, like Eyes to Mesmerise, Supernudes Nudegasm Face Palette for makeup or the Goddess Cleansing Ritual and Instant Magic Facial for her newer skin care category.

Her highlighters offer skin a natural glow — and not the overly shimmery kind, but rather the kind of glow that looks like you’re standing in moonlight, even if it’s 4 o’clock in the afternoon, while her iconic, pinky-nude Pillow Talk lip shade is the stuff of legends.

Whether your go-to look is a smoky eye or a “hello, I’ve arrived” lip, her range has something for you. Maybe the best part? Her makeup, from lippies to eyeshadows to foundations, feel silky and hydrating, not cakey or like you can’t live in the makeup. You can eat while wearing her lipsticks and sweat in her eyeshadows without a care — those puppies are staying put.

The summer sale begins today on her site, CharlotteTilbury.com, but we especially recommend not waiting to shop the 31 kits and gift sets on sale (especially if you’re already thinking about stocking up for yourself or for the holidays).

Below, we’ve provided an edit of a few can’t-miss items.

