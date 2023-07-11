TikTok Is Obsessed With This CosRx Snail Mucin Essence That’s Under $20 During Amazon Prime Day — We Put it to the Test.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Snail mucin may not seem like the most glamorous thing to slather on your skin, but shoppers are coming out of their shells to reap the ingredient’s hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. We tested the TikTok-famous CosRx’s snail mucin essence to pen an honest review, so you don’t have to think twice before adding it to your cart during Amazon Prime Day.

Before you jump to conclusions — the CosRx snail mucin essence doesn’t smell, leave you sticky, or turn you into an invertebrate. The main ingredient, commonly listed as snail secretion filtrate on labels, is a processed version of the mucin that snails naturally excrete while they’re on the move. In skin care, it’s purported to help decrease inflammation, deliver moisture, and, according to a 2013 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, smooth the look wrinkles. Because it’s gentle and well-tolerated, nearly anyone can give it a try (although you should always double check with your doctor, particularly if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding).

Many trending beauty and wellness practices (like gua sha, dry brushing, and ice baths) aren’t new at all. Same goes for snail mucin. Ancient Greeks may have used snail excretions as skin treatments — Hippocrates reportedly advised using crushed snails to relieve inflamed skin, according to a 2018 article published in the Middle East Journal of Science. By the 20th century, snail mucin experienced a renaissance with South American snail mucin-based skin care brand Elicina, created after Chilean farmers discovered that minor cuts and scrapes healed quickly after handling snails.

Mucin is officially mainstream today, and no snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence. The gel-textured essence is the number one bestseller in beauty and personal care on Amazon, with over 28,000 five-star ratings to boot. On TikTok, CosRx’s snail mucin essence has 42.1 million views and counting. This beauty editor had no choice but to order it up and put it to the test.

Read on for our testing review of CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. And if you’re sold, you’re in luck, as Amazon Prime Day beauty deals include a 42% off discount on this product. As a top seller on Amazon, this CosRx snail mucin deal won’t last for long, so shop quick.

How We Tested CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Product tested: CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Period of testing: Two weeks

Two weeks Number of testers: One

One Key ingredients: Snail secretion filtrate, sodium hyaluronate, and allantoin

Snail secretion filtrate, sodium hyaluronate, and allantoin Pros: Inexpensive and large amount of product Hydrates skin on contact Doesn’t pill when layered under other moisturizers and makeup

Cons: Not for those who prefer vegan skin care products

Editor testing review notes: CosRx snail mucin essence feels like a lightweight gel on your skin, and dries down to a dewy finish that made my complexion look hydrated and feel silky. After two weeks of testing, I’ve noticed less redness and a subtle plumping effect that’s smoothed fine lines, particularly on my forehead.

Courtesy of Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25 $14.50 Buy Now at Amazon

CosRx Snail Mucin Essence Review — Editor Testing Notes

My combination skin goes haywire during summertime. I always experience more redness, breakouts, and, despite the balmy weather, dry patches. So as soon as my Amazon delivery of CosRx’s snail mucin essence arrived at my door, I got to testing. The first benefit I noticed from using this gel-textured essence was a cooling sensation and immediate hydration that made my skin look dewy without feeling slick (similar to the effect of a great hyaluronic acid serum). Products with a watery consistency tend to pill on my skin with the face serums and tinted sunscreen I apply afterwards, but this one absorbs in under a minute and plays well with everything I layered on top.

Apart from the instant moisture boost, I didn’t notice much of a difference in my skin tone or texture during the first week of usage. But after two weeks of consistent, twice-a-day use, I noticed a drastic decrease in redness, and a subtle smoothing of the fine lines on my forehead — and the only change I made in my skin care routine was the addition of the CosRx snail mucin essence.

For a product at this price point, I expected lackluster packaging, so the heft and durability of the container had me pleasantly surprised. This product is a tad goopy (to be expected!), but I’m pleased to report that the pump dispenser doesn’t leak or get clogged. It’s a budget-friendly win in my book.

How to Use the CosRx Snail Mucin Essence

As this CosRx product is an essence, it should be the first step in your skin care routine after cleanser. For max benefits, use the product at morning and night: Wash your face and lightly pat it dry with a washcloth, then apply two pumps of the product onto your face, neck and décolleté. Use your fingertips to lightly pat the product onto your skin, focusing on dry patches or areas where you’re experiencing redness or irritation. In the morning, follow up with your favorite brightening serums, face sunscreens, and foundations or skin tints. At night, you can couple the CosRx snail mucin essence with retinol products and night cream.

To pen this review, one WWD Shop editor purchased CosRx snail mucin and tested the product over a two-week period. The editor did not make any other changes to her skin care routine during the testing window to accurately note any changes in the texture, tone, and feel of her skin. During testing, our editor took note of how the product interacted with other skin care products and makeup, and noted how the essence wore throughout the day.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the essences, serums, and face creams that make a meaningful difference in your skin. Learn more about us here.