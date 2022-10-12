Save 35% on Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strips During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

This October 11 and 12 marks a very rare and special occasion: the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day event is the perfect time to shop for holiday season stuffers for loved ones, or just to treat yourself. One of the best deals during the famed Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? Crest 3D Whitening Strips.

These game-changing teeth whitening strips are bestsellers, with over 50,000 five-star reviews on the popular internet retailer — and for good reason. The at-home strips are foolproof to use, more comfortable than ever to wear, and (the main reason for use) provide professional-level whitening.

If you tried teeth whitening strips of yore and found them uncomfortable, painful to tooth sensitivity, and lackluster in results – test out these Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips. Teeth whitening advancements have come miles in recent years and are more effective than ever before, even for those with sensitive teeth. These Crest Whitening Strips in particular use Advanced Seal Technology to mold the strip to the unique shape of your teeth. This means they provide a no-slip grip to stay put until you take them off, allowing you to even drink water while whitening your teeth. Drink water! The archaic, OG teeth whitening strips (the ones that always slipped off your teeth while wearing) are shaking in their packaging. This technology also allows the white gel treatment to better penetrate teeth and remove stains below the enamel’s surface, providing brighter, whiter teeth in just 30 minutes a day.

The set includes 44 strips for 20 treatments (plus two booster treatments of 1 Hour Express strips that quickly reveal same-day results). And the whitening ingredient in the Crest 3D Whitening Strips is the same one used by dentists for in-office treatments. But instead of the hundreds of dollars you’d pay your dentist, you can get your whitening strips for the next two days at 35% off, for an incredible $29.99. Act fast, because this deal is bound to sell out fast!

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips Kit (44 Strips Pack) $45.99 $29.99 Buy Now

Our Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips Testing Notes:

“I sheepishly asked my dentist at my last check-up if she thought I might be a good candidate for in-office teeth whitening — just to brighten a few levels. She told me just to grab Crest Whitestrips, saying they brighten just as well as in-office treatments, but with much less sensitivity, and much, much less cost.” – Kristin Limoges, beauty writer

“I have sensitive teeth, and ever since I had a terrible experience testing out teeth whitening strips back many, many years ago when they first appeared on the market, I have avoided them for over a decade. After hearing about how great these affordable Crest 3D Whitestrips were from several people, I had to give them a try. After a month of using them, I can say they significantly brightened my teeth without any tooth aches or irritation to my gums.” – Adam Mansuroglu, WWD Director of Commerce

What Amazon Reviewers Say About Crest 3D Whitestrips:

“I cannot count the number of these I repurchased over the years. Probably a dozen. Every few months I use these to just refresh my smile and they are so effective. I find that I really don’t get much sensitivity from using these and they’re so convenient and easy to just slap on while I’m going about my day or my morning. I’ve tried other strips and I just don’t think any of them work as well as the Crest ones.”