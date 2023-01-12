Curology Just Simplified My Skin Care Routine in the Smartest Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing all — well, most — of us can agree on, it’s that 10-step skin care routines are so pre-pandemic. If you’re aiming to get in the less-is-more spirit this year, Curology may be your answer. For those looking to do a skin care detox this January, we tested out Curology’s services and products to see if the brand lives up to its hype.

Curology is known for their personalized prescription formulas, which are prescription creams that are made for you under the guidance of a licensed dermatology provider. You’ll take a survey that asks you about your skin type, skin concerns, medical history, and skin goals, then snap images of your skin for review by a licensed medical provider. Shortly after, you’ll receive details on your personalized prescription formula. Plus, Curology provides additional tips for changes to make in your routine for max benefits. If you’re after something to smooth away fine lines, fade dark spots, or put your acne era in the rear-view mirror, Curology’s personalized prescription formulas have clinically-proven ingredients to help make it happen. You can also choose to add on products like moisturizers, cleansers, and acne spot patches that work in harmony with your personalized prescription formula, making it straightforward to care for your skin like a pro.

Beyond a personalized skin protocol, you’ll love Curology because the active ingredients for your skin are concentrated into one formula. (No more fussing over which products to apply when, or wondering if your latest face serum is actually working.) All you have to do is follow your licensed dermatology provider’s instructions on applying your personalized formula, and round out your routine with a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF 30 sunscreen.

Keep reading for our Curology review to see if it may be right for your new year, new skin care routine.

Curology Future-Proof Rx Products tested: Curology Future Proof Rx, Gentle Cleanser, Cream Moisturizer, Micellar Makeup Remover, Lip Balm, and Emergency Spot Patches

Curology Future Proof Rx, Gentle Cleanser, Cream Moisturizer, Micellar Makeup Remover, Lip Balm, and Emergency Spot Patches Testing time period: Five days

Five days Application method: I applied a pea size amount of the Curology Future Proof Rx formula every other night, following up with the brand’s moisturizer. I used the Micellar Makeup Remover and the Gentle Cleanser morning and night. I applied the Emergency Spot Patches and the Lip Balm as needed during testing.

I applied a pea size amount of the Curology Future Proof Rx formula every other night, following up with the brand’s moisturizer. I used the Micellar Makeup Remover and the Gentle Cleanser morning and night. I applied the Emergency Spot Patches and the Lip Balm as needed during testing. Pros: All products are non-comedogenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free Simple, easy to navigate packaging Access to licensed dermatology providers to answer any questions about the formulas

Cons: Those with acne may experience skin purging a few weeks after treatment When first starting out, personalized formulas should not be used with certain ingredients like glycolic acid and vitamin C

Courtesy of Curology Curology Future Proof Rx $59.90 per shipment Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology’s Ingredients You can find many different ingredients in skin care products, which can overwhelm your skin and scramble your mind when you’re choosing new skin care goods. Curology offers clinically-proven ingredients like topical clindamycin and tretinoin to treat acne, rosacea, and signs of aging. Using information from your consultation, your licensed medical provider will choose a combination of three active ingredients for your personalized prescription formula. Here’s a breakdown of some ingredients you may be prescribed. Tretinoin: This vitamin A derivative is a gold standard acne treatment that also helps treat dark spots, fine line, and texture.

This vitamin A derivative is a gold standard acne treatment that also helps treat dark spots, fine line, and texture. Azelaic Acid : This ingredient fights bacteria and helps unclog pores, reduce redness, and fade dark spots.

: This ingredient fights bacteria and helps unclog pores, reduce redness, and fade dark spots. Niacinamide : This form of vitamin B3 helps fight inflammation, target dark spots, and may help improve fine lines and skin elasticity over time.

: This form of vitamin B3 helps fight inflammation, target dark spots, and may help improve fine lines and skin elasticity over time. Clindamycin : This topical antibiotic prevents the growth of bacteria in clogged pores and can help soothe inflammation associated with acne.

: This topical antibiotic prevents the growth of bacteria in clogged pores and can help soothe inflammation associated with acne. Metronidazole : An antimicrobial used to treat rosacea and periorificial dermatitis.

: An antimicrobial used to treat rosacea and periorificial dermatitis. Zinc Pyrithione : Commonly used for dandruff, this ingredient also works against both bacteria and fungus that contribute to acne.

: Commonly used for dandruff, this ingredient also works against both bacteria and fungus that contribute to acne. Tranexamic Acid: This synthetic amino acid derivative helps lighten dark spots caused by melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. It may also help reduce redness and improve skin barrier function.

How Does Curology Work?

The process begins with a simple survey that asks you questions about your skin, as well as pertinent medical information like medications you take, allergies, and medical conditions. You’ll also answer questions about your skin type, then select your top skin concerns such as acne, dark spots, wrinkles, clogged pores, redness or rosacea, skin texture, and firmness. (Fear not, you can choose multiple concerns.) After you’ve completed the quiz, Curology will prompt you to upload three images of your face, one front view, one of the left side of your face, and one of the right. Remember to take off any makeup before taking the photos. These images, along with all the information you submit, are safely and securely stored. Your medical provider will review the images, your medical history, and your skin concerns to identify which ingredients to include in your personalized prescription formula.

After reviewing your questionnaire and images, you’ll get a message via the secure website with all the details on your personalized prescription formula, including the strengths of each ingredient your medical provider selects. You can choose to add on additional products. Your simplified skin care routine should arrive within 7 to 10 days.

Curology Testing Review

After dropping my previous skin care routine to test six of Curology’s skin care offerings, the first thing I noticed is that I didn’t experience an ounce of redness or irritation, which is a common occurrence when I test new products. The workhorse in my routine is the Custom Formula Rx: My provider prescribed me a formula with 0.035% tretinoin, 5% tranexamic acid, and 4% niacinamide. Tranexamic acid is an ingredient I’m excited to cycle in; it can help you score an even skin tone by brightening dark spots and reducing redness. The Future Proof Rx came with plenty of advice about mitigating potential adverse side effects — your dermatology provider will spill the details when you sign up — but I had the advantage of a few months of consistent retinol use prior to Curology, which generally makes my skin less sensitive to new vitamin A derivatives I cycle in.

The additional products I tried were extra gentle on my combination skin. The moisturizer had a way of keeping my T-zone grease-free and preventing dryness on my cheeks (combination skin folks, you know this is hard to find). The micellar water feels similar to others on the market, but the eye drop-style dispenser let me apply the formula to cotton pads without making a mess on my bathroom counter. As for the lip balm, I was in love at first swipe. Simply slide the nub on the tube down to reveal the bullet — no need to worry about dropping a cap.

More Curology Products to Consider

Curology Emergency Spot Patches Pop on one of these hydrocolloid patches when you’re experiencing a breakout — it’ll draw out oil and pus while maintaining a healthy environment that promotes healing of the blemish. Courtesy of Curology Curology Emergency Spot Patches $4.95 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Cleanser & Moisturizer Set These non-comedogenic formulas go gentle on your skin. Both formulas contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid and are designed to be used with all skin types. Courtesy of Curology Curology Cleanser and Moisturizer Set $20 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Lip Balm Curology’s Lip Balm is offered in four flavors (including unscented). Each one keeps your lips smiling with shea butter and jojoba seed oil. They also offer the balm with broad-spectrum SPF 30. Courtesy of Curology Curology Lip Balm $4.95 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Everyday Sunscreen Those with acne-prone skin can have a hard time finding sunscreen, as many feel heavy or greasy on the skin. This mineral sunscreen with SPF 30 has a minimal white cast and doesn’t clog pores. Courtesy of Curology Curology Everyday Sunscreen $14 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover With a few drops of Curology’s Micellar Makeup Remover, you can quickly remove makeup, even water-proof mascara. Courtesy of Curology Curology Micellar Makeup Remover $8 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. Sullivan tested Curology’s full line for this story, reviewing the process of getting a personalized prescription formula as well as the brand’s additional skin care products.