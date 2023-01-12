×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Sponsored Content

Curology Just Simplified My Skin Care Routine in the Smartest Way

Say goodbye to a tumble of tubes, tubs, and creams.

Curology skin care products, tested by the writer of this review
Courtesy of Curology

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing all — well, most — of us can agree on, it’s that 10-step skin care routines are so pre-pandemic. If you’re aiming to get in the less-is-more spirit this year, Curology may be your answer. For those looking to do a skin care detox this January, we tested out Curology’s services and products to see if the brand lives up to its hype.

Curology is known for their personalized prescription formulas, which are prescription creams that are made for you under the guidance of a licensed dermatology provider. You’ll take a survey that asks you about your skin type, skin concerns, medical history, and skin goals, then snap images of your skin for review by a licensed medical provider. Shortly after, you’ll receive details on your personalized prescription formula. Plus, Curology provides additional tips for changes to make in your routine for max benefits. If you’re after something to smooth away fine lines, fade dark spots, or put your acne era in the rear-view mirror, Curology’s personalized prescription formulas have clinically-proven ingredients to help make it happen. You can also choose to add on products like moisturizers, cleansers, and acne spot patches that work in harmony with your personalized prescription formula, making it straightforward to care for your skin like a pro.

Related Galleries

Beyond a personalized skin protocol, you’ll love Curology because the active ingredients for your skin are concentrated into one formula. (No more fussing over which products to apply when, or wondering if your latest face serum is actually working.) All you have to do is follow your licensed dermatology provider’s instructions on applying your personalized formula, and round out your routine with a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF 30 sunscreen.

Keep reading for our Curology review to see if it may be right for your new year, new skin care routine.

Curology Future-Proof Rx

  • Products tested: Curology Future Proof Rx, Gentle Cleanser, Cream Moisturizer, Micellar Makeup Remover, Lip Balm, and Emergency Spot Patches
  • Testing time period: Five days
  • Application method: I applied a pea size amount of the Curology Future Proof Rx formula every other night, following up with the brand’s moisturizer. I used the Micellar Makeup Remover and the Gentle Cleanser morning and night. I applied the Emergency Spot Patches and the Lip Balm as needed during testing.
  • Pros:
    • All products are non-comedogenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free
    • Simple, easy to navigate packaging
    • Access to licensed dermatology providers to answer any questions about the formulas
  • Cons:
    • Those with acne may experience skin purging a few weeks after treatment
    • When first starting out, personalized formulas should not be used with certain ingredients like glycolic acid and vitamin C
Curology Custom Formulas
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Future Proof Rx $59.90 per shipment Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology’s Ingredients

You can find many different ingredients in skin care products, which can overwhelm your skin and scramble your mind when you’re choosing new skin care goods. Curology offers clinically-proven ingredients like topical clindamycin and tretinoin to treat acne, rosacea, and signs of aging. Using information from your consultation, your licensed medical provider will choose a combination of three active ingredients for your personalized prescription formula. Here’s a breakdown of some ingredients you may be prescribed.

  • Tretinoin: This vitamin A derivative is a gold standard acne treatment that also helps treat dark spots, fine line, and texture.
  • Azelaic Acid: This ingredient fights bacteria and helps unclog pores, reduce redness, and fade dark spots.
  • Niacinamide: This form of vitamin B3 helps fight inflammation, target dark spots, and may help improve fine lines and skin elasticity over time.
  • Clindamycin: This topical antibiotic prevents the growth of bacteria in clogged pores and can help soothe inflammation associated with acne.
  • Metronidazole: An antimicrobial used to treat rosacea and periorificial dermatitis.
  • Zinc Pyrithione: Commonly used for dandruff, this ingredient also works against both bacteria and fungus that contribute to acne.
  • Tranexamic Acid: This synthetic amino acid derivative helps lighten dark spots caused by melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. It may also help reduce redness and improve skin barrier function.

How Does Curology Work?

The process begins with a simple survey that asks you questions about your skin, as well as pertinent medical information like medications you take, allergies, and medical conditions. You’ll also answer questions about your skin type, then select your top skin concerns such as acne, dark spots, wrinkles, clogged pores, redness or rosacea, skin texture, and firmness. (Fear not, you can choose multiple concerns.) After you’ve completed the quiz, Curology will prompt you to upload three images of your face, one front view, one of the left side of your face, and one of the right. Remember to take off any makeup before taking the photos. These images, along with all the information you submit, are safely and securely stored. Your medical provider will review the images, your medical history, and your skin concerns to identify which ingredients to include in your personalized prescription formula.

After reviewing your questionnaire and images, you’ll get a message via the secure website with all the details on your personalized prescription formula, including the strengths of each ingredient your medical provider selects. You can choose to add on additional products. Your simplified skin care routine should arrive within 7 to 10 days.

Curology Testing Review

After dropping my previous skin care routine to test six of Curology’s skin care offerings, the first thing I noticed is that I didn’t experience an ounce of redness or irritation, which is a common occurrence when I test new products. The workhorse in my routine is the Custom Formula Rx: My provider prescribed me a formula with 0.035% tretinoin, 5% tranexamic acid, and 4% niacinamide. Tranexamic acid is an ingredient I’m excited to cycle in; it can help you score an even skin tone by brightening dark spots and reducing redness. The Future Proof Rx came with plenty of advice about mitigating potential adverse side effects — your dermatology provider will spill the details when you sign up — but I had the advantage of a few months of consistent retinol use prior to Curology, which generally makes my skin less sensitive to new vitamin A derivatives I cycle in.

The additional products I tried were extra gentle on my combination skin. The moisturizer had a way of keeping my T-zone grease-free and preventing dryness on my cheeks (combination skin folks, you know this is hard to find). The micellar water feels similar to others on the market, but the eye drop-style dispenser let me apply the formula to cotton pads without making a mess on my bathroom counter. As for the lip balm, I was in love at first swipe. Simply slide the nub on the tube down to reveal the bullet — no need to worry about dropping a cap.

More Curology Products to Consider

Curology Emergency Spot Patches

Pop on one of these hydrocolloid patches when you’re experiencing a breakout — it’ll draw out oil and pus while maintaining a healthy environment that promotes healing of the blemish.

Curology Emergency Spot Patches
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Emergency Spot Patches $4.95 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Cleanser & Moisturizer Set

These non-comedogenic formulas go gentle on your skin. Both formulas contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid and are designed to be used with all skin types.

Curology Cleanser and Moisturizer Duo
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Cleanser and Moisturizer Set $20 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Lip Balm

Curology’s Lip Balm is offered in four flavors (including unscented). Each one keeps your lips smiling with shea butter and jojoba seed oil. They also offer the balm with broad-spectrum SPF 30.

Curology Lip Balm
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Lip Balm $4.95 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Everyday Sunscreen

Those with acne-prone skin can have a hard time finding sunscreen, as many feel heavy or greasy on the skin. This mineral sunscreen with SPF 30 has a minimal white cast and doesn’t clog pores.

Curology the Sunscreen
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Everyday Sunscreen $14 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover

With a few drops of Curology’s Micellar Makeup Remover, you can quickly remove makeup, even water-proof mascara.

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover
Courtesy of Curology

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover $8 per shipment with subscription Buy Now AT CUROLOGY

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. Sullivan tested Curology’s full line for this story, reviewing the process of getting a personalized prescription formula as well as the brand’s additional skin care products.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Curology Review 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Curology Review 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Curology Review 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Curology Review 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Curology Review 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Curology Review 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Curology Review 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Curology Review 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Curology Review 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Curology Review 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Curology Review 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Curology Review 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Curology Review 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Curology Review 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Curology Review 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Curology Review 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Curology Review 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Curology Review 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Curology Review 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Curology Review 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Curology Review 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Curology Review 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Curology Review 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Curology Review 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Curology Review 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Curology Review 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Curology Review 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Curology Review 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Curology Review 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Curology Review 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Curology Review 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Curology Review 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Curology Review 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Curology Review 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Curology Review 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad