Cyber Monday is finally here and it’s brought plenty of amazing beauty deals with it. As savvy shoppers already know, the sale holiday provides beauty lovers with ample opportunities to save big on a variety of products across the cosmetics, skin care, hair care and fragrance categories.

With impressive offerings from retailers such as Amazon, Ulta, Dermstore and more, it’s no surprise that shoppers have been narrowing their Cyber Monday searches towards the best hair tools — particularly hair straighteners. Known to cost a pretty penny on every other day of the year, this Cyber Monday, expect to see top-rated flat irons and hair stylers from brands including Dyson, T3, Hot Tools, Ghd and more on sale starting at 30% off. You have to act fast because these deals won’t last long. Read on to find the best Cyber Monday hair straightener deals of the season.

1. Furiden Professional Hair Straightener

Featuring an innovative directional switch design that creates salon-quality sleekness in one step, this hair straightener delivers silky-smooth strands in a fraction of the time and is currently 25% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Furiden Professional Hair Straightener $49 Buy Now

2. Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron

Equipped with slim ceramic plates to reach as close to the roots as possible for perfectly-polished strands, this fan-favorite hair straightener is currently 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Paul Mitchell Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron $95 Buy Now

3. Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron

Designed to style hair in only 10 minutes with its vibrating plates and rounded construction, this top-rated hair straightener delivers lustrous shine and sleekness while eliminating damage. Get it for 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron $161 Buy Now

4. TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Combining the smoothing effect of a flat iron with the functional design of a hairbrush, this game-changing straightener brush brings the joy back into at-home hairstyling and also combats frizz. Get it for 33% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush $45 Buy Now

5. T3 SinglePass Compact Styling Iron

Perfect for traveling and styling on-the-go thanks to its compact design, this 2-in-1 styling iron can be used as a straightener or curling iron when needed and is currently 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

T3 SinglePass Compact Styling Iron $63 Buy Now

6. Ghd Max Hair Straightener

A trusted brand among the industry’s top stylists, this hair straightener uses advanced ceramic flat iron heat technology to provide consistent heat throughout your strands for optimum styling. Get it for 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

ghd Max Hair Straightener $140 Buy Now

7. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set

A $565 value, this limited-edition gift set features the brand’s award-winning Corrale Hair Straightener, which enhances styling and minimizes damage using Dyson’s technology, Paddle Brush and Detangling Comb to ensure that all of your hair care needs are met.

Dyson Corrale Straightener Gift Set $500 Buy Now

8. Hot Tools 1.25 Digital Flat Iron

Created with a nano-ceramic surface that emits non-damaging infrared heat to help seal the cuticle and eliminate frizz, this powerful iron is suitable for all hair types and leaves strands with a silky, salon-quality finish. Get it for 30% off when you use the code “SHARETHELOVE” during Dermstore’s Cyber Monday sale.

Hot Tools 1.25 Digital Flat Iron $60 $42 Buy Now

9. Elchim Nature’s Touch Flat Iron Styler

Designed with hair health in mind, this expertly-crafted flat iron uses high and instant temperature settings to create immediate and constant heat while also preventing damage and tangles. Also great for creating soft, beachy waves, get it for 30% off during Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale.

Elchim Nature's Touch Flat Iron Styler $180 $126 Buy Now

10. Revlon Straight Smooth Brilliance 1.5” XL Flat Iron

Suitable for every hair type, texture and length, this affordable straightener is powered by ionic tourmaline and ceramic-coated plates that are extra long and extra wide to deliver quality sleekness and shine. Get it for 40% off during Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale.

Revlon Straight Smooth Brilliance 1.5'' XL Flat Iron $35 $21 Buy Now

11. Gold ‘N Hot Ceramic Straightening Iron

Fortified with ceramic plates that evenly distribute heat and offer seal-in conditioning technology for silky-soft results, this hair straightener guarantees effortless styling and is currently 30% off during Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale.

Gold 'N Hot Ceramic Straightening Iron $33 $24 Buy Now

12. Conair Infiniti Pro 1-in. Flat Iron

Featuring a fast, 15-second heat-up design and various temperature settings, this compact straightener is designed with oil-infused tourmaline ceramic plates to eliminate damage, frizz and static for perfectly-straightened hair. Get it for 40% off during the Kohl’s Cyber Monday sale event.