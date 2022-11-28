×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

The Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals from Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

Shop up to 50% off these popular brands before time runs out!

The countdown is on for you to shop the best beauty deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: After today, most specials will come to an end. But don’t feel discouraged — the good news is that you can still shop major discounts on top beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and Nars. Black Friday delivered big time this year: We saw discounts on everything from perfume sets to affordable and luxury jackets and skin care kits. So it’s no surprise that Cyber Monday is following suit with rare markdowns on beauty goods like Taylor Swift’s favorite red lipstick. If you’re trying to shop smart for the holidays, today’s your last chance to scoop up amazing discounts.

Where to Find The Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals

Sephora is offering markdowns on Fenty Beauty until midnight: While you can’t shop Fenty Eau de Parfum on sale, you can find loads of discounts on the brand’s other bestselling cream blushes, makeup brushes, and blemish-covering concealers. Check Ulta’s discounts, too; the beauty retailer is still sharing specials on makeup, plus percentages off top hair tool brands like Bio Ionic and Drybar, and skin care favorites like Kiehl’s and Mario Badescu. You can also shop individual brand’s websites for specials — many are offering sales that’ll expire by tomorrow. While you’re scrolling through Cyber Monday deals for lingerie and home goods, don’t miss out on these rare makeup specials.

The Best Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Fenty Beauty Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

As close to the perfect gloss as it gets, Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer delivers incredible light-reflecting shine without an ounce of stickiness. Choose from six sheer pink, clear, and brown shades.

lip gloss

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer at Sephora $20  $15 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer at Fenty Beauty $20  $15 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Even out your skin tone without feeling like you’re wearing makeup with Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. Unlike many tinted moisturizers, it won’t transfer or fade throughout the day.

foundation

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint at Fenty Beauty $32  $24 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint at Sephora $32  $24 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Double Cheek’d Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo

This limited edition cream blush duo gives you two brand new, universally flattering Fenty blush shades in one compact. The formulas are sweat-proof but lightweight on the skin — you’ll reach for this all the time.

cream blush duo

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Double Cheek'd Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo at Sephora $34  $25.50 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Double Cheek'd Up Freestyle Cream Blush Duo at Fenty Beauty $34  $25.50 Buy Now

The Best Nars Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm

With the subtlest tint and moisturizing ingredients like jojoba seed oil, Nars Afterglow Lip Balm is as comfortable as lip colors get. Wear it on bare lips for a touch of color, or over lipstick for some added shine.

lip balm

Courtesy of Nars

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm at Nars $28  $19.60 Buy Now

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm at Saks Fifth Avenue $28  $23.80 Buy Now

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Celebrity makeup artists swoon for Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, which brightens, color corrects, and camouflages the under eye area like no other. The moisturizing formula won’t cake or dry out during hours of wear.

concealer

Courtesy of Nars

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer at Nars $31  $24.80 Buy Now

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer at Saks Fifth Avenue $31  $26.35 Buy Now

The Best Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand

This illuminating TikTok sensation sells out all the time, so count your lucky stars that it’s both in stock and on sale. You can also get 20% off the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand through the brand’s website if you buy two.

highlighter

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand $40  $34 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Filter Foundation

foundation

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Filter Foundation $46  $39.10 Buy Now

The Best Anastasia Beverly Hills Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz’s superfine tip lets you fib real brow hairs for fuller, more defined arches. You can choose from over 10 shade options to match the exact shade of your brows.

brow pencil

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz at Amazon $23  $17.50 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz at Saks Fifth Avenue $25  $21.25 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette is a one-stop shop for your eyes and cheeks. The 12-pan palette has flattering pink undertones in nearly every shade for a soft glam look.

makeup palette

Courtesy of Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette at Sephora $55.50  $27.50 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette at Ulta $55  $27.50 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette at Nordstrom $55  $27.50 Buy Now

The Best Glossier Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Glossier Cloud Paint

A dot of Glossier Cloud Paint is plenty to deliver a flush of color to your cheeks. The eight available shades let you choose from a wash of pink, berry, or coral.

liquid blush

Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier Cloud Paint $20  $16 Buy Now

Glossier Lash Slick

With inky pigments and fibers that take your lashes to new heights, Glossier Lash Slick is a good mascara to keep in rotation. The tubing formula won’t smudge or flake throughout the day, and comes off easily with warm water.

mascara

Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier Lash Slick $18  $14.40 Buy Now

