The Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals from Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The countdown is on for you to shop the best beauty deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: After today, most specials will come to an end. But don’t feel discouraged — the good news is that you can still shop major discounts on top beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and Nars. Black Friday delivered big time this year: We saw discounts on everything from perfume sets to affordable and luxury jackets and skin care kits. So it’s no surprise that Cyber Monday is following suit with rare markdowns on beauty goods like Taylor Swift’s favorite red lipstick. If you’re trying to shop smart for the holidays, today’s your last chance to scoop up amazing discounts.

Where to Find The Best Cyber Monday Makeup Deals

Sephora is offering markdowns on Fenty Beauty until midnight: While you can’t shop Fenty Eau de Parfum on sale, you can find loads of discounts on the brand’s other bestselling cream blushes, makeup brushes, and blemish-covering concealers. Check Ulta’s discounts, too; the beauty retailer is still sharing specials on makeup, plus percentages off top hair tool brands like Bio Ionic and Drybar, and skin care favorites like Kiehl’s and Mario Badescu. You can also shop individual brand’s websites for specials — many are offering sales that’ll expire by tomorrow. While you’re scrolling through Cyber Monday deals for lingerie and home goods, don’t miss out on these rare makeup specials.

The Best Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The Best Nars Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The Best Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand This illuminating TikTok sensation sells out all the time, so count your lucky stars that it’s both in stock and on sale. You can also get 20% off the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand through the brand’s website if you buy two. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand $40 $34 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Filter Foundation Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Filter Foundation $46 $39.10 Buy Now

The Best Anastasia Beverly Hills Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The Best Glossier Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Glossier Cloud Paint A dot of Glossier Cloud Paint is plenty to deliver a flush of color to your cheeks. The eight available shades let you choose from a wash of pink, berry, or coral. Courtesy of Glossier Glossier Cloud Paint $20 $16 Buy Now