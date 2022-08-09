Dermstore Anniversary Sale: 7 Top Editor-Approved Beauty Deals to Shop Before Time Runs Out.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We love an end of summer sale. It’s the last hurrah of our warm weather favorites, but it’s also a time to think ahead to fall and what needs to be restocked in our medicine cabinet — and thanks to Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale, there’s no time like the present.

From now until August 17, Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale is offering up to 25% off selected products. For example, if you toss a NuFace, Peter Thomas Roth, R+Co, Elemis, Beautyblender or Tarte product into your cart, you’ll get 25% off. If you select Oribe, Dermalogica, Briogeo, Dr. Dennis Gross, DpHue or La Roche-Posay, you’ll pay 20% off the sticker price, while Dr. Loretta, Paula’s Choice, Herbivore Botanicals and Grown Alchemist are 15% off. All you have to do is add the promo code “CHEERS” at checkout and bam, you’ll watch the pricetag drop.

It’s rare that we see some of our favorite brands marked down this much, but since Dermstore’s down to celebrate their anniversary in a big way, so are we. Everything from the tried-and-true beauty products to the buzzy newcomers are included in the sale. Even better than the discounts, if you’re a Dermstore member, you can earn up to triple points on purchases for future rewards, meaning that your future self will be able to buy the latest and greatest for a fraction of the cost.

Whether you need to stock up on mascaras, moisturizers for oily skin, face serums, sheet masks or skin care tools, there’s truly something in this sale for everyone. Below are our top seven products from the entire sale that you won’t want to miss.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Julia Roberts love Oribe products and this dry texturizing spray expertly tossles strands into an enviable just-got-off-the-beach vibe.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $49 $39 Buy Now

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo from Living Proof is my personal favorite (and I’ve tried a lot). I’d even take with me if I had to move to a deserted desert island because it absorbs quickly, adds lift at the root and doesn’t leave a white or sticky residue.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo $41 $32 Buy Now

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette

This palette of 12 nudes, from light caramels to deeper chestnut and coffee, are buildable and blend easily. Plus, they’ll transition you from summer to fall in a shimmery snap.

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette $42 $32 Buy Now

Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge

If you use one of these little blenders every day, you’ll want plenty in your stash. Now’s the time to stock up and take advantage of their 25% off discount.

Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge $20 $15 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

At 20% off, you can get a set of 60 of these bestselling peels — which sell every two seconds around the world — for a cool $70, which is as low as we’ve ever seen it.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $80 $70 Buy Now

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush

For a blush so pretty you’ll hesitate using it at first, but once you see how beautiful each of the four Kevyn Aucoin pigments look on every skin tone, you won’t be able to get enough.

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush $38 $29 Buy Now

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

This weekly treatment majorly revives dry, damaged or just overall dull hair into glossy, strong strands with just one use.