The 18 Best Deals From Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s right around this time of year that the winter doldrums can feel never-ending and our spirits are in desperate need of a little pick me up. Well, Dermstore is here to the rescue with the retailer’s shockingly good Beauty Refresh Sale that is simply bursting with some of the hottest beauty products that are rarely, if ever, on sale. And the best part? The sale spans 9 days, ending on March 9, giving you plenty of time to mull a big-ticket purchase.

Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh event is offering huge discounts of up to 20% on bestselling beauty products, tools and devices. So if you’ve had your eye on a chic new hair styling tool, like one of the best hair dryers or hot brushes but couldn’t get past the sticker shock, now is your chance.

Whether you’re down to try something new, like a buzzy skin care sleep mask or you’re looking to stock up on the essentials, like a top-rated sunscreen for the summer season to come, this Dermstore beauty sale has all of our favorites and more. But perhaps the biggest steal of all are the seriously reduced facial toning devices and tools.

Out of all the great beauty deals available, we picked 18 of the very best beauty products and tools on sale now at Dermstore.

Foreo UFO

This bestselling skin care tool works in tandem with of solution-oriented masks, from hydrating to clarifying, which are packed with powerful actives. The UFO helps the mask’s ingredients penetrate deep into the skin via a variety of tech options, including LED light, thermo therapy, cryo therapy and t-sonic pulsations.

Foreo UFO $279 $223 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Good Genes

Good Genes is cult classic, do-it-all anti-aging skincare treatment that is tough on uneven texture, pigmentation and acne, but gentle enough for sensitive skin types, for brighter, clearer and more youthful looking skin.

Sunday Riley Good Genes $85 $68 Buy Now

NuFace Mini

This handy and travel-friendly NuFace mini skin care tool is just as powerfully effective as the original, which is also majorly on sale as well as the body firming device, NuBody, with stimulating circulation and toning facial muscles via microcurrent technology to give your skin a visibly noticeable lift in just five minutes.

NuFace Mini $209 $167 Buy Now

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

According to celebrity hairstylist, Larry Sims, a silk pillowcase is the key to maintaining healthy hair because it cuts down on the amount of friction the hair experiences overnight, letting you wake up with frizz-free hair that’s held the previous day’s styling, whether it’s a blowout or a set of curls.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase $110 $88 Buy Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Brimming with a cocktail of ultra-hydrating oils, including elderberry, starflower and a custom optimega blend, this Cleansing Balm immediately melts into skin and easily dissolves dirt and makeup, leaving skin soft with a natural, dewy finish.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $64 $51 Buy Now

Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer

Ghd‘s Helios Professional hair dryer is one of the most powerful options available, with several temperature options and a concentrated airflow zooming at 75 mph, but you’d never know it by the motor’s soft hum.

Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer $279 $223 Buy Now

DpHue ACV Hair Rinse

This apple cider vinegar-based rinse is a lightweight, color-safe shampoo substitute that focuses on hair and scalp health by gently removing oil and grime while retaining the hair’s natural oils, which are essential to maintaining soft, shiny, commercial-worthy hair.

dpHue ACV Hair Rinse $59 $47 Buy Now

Lancer Skincare Radiance Awakening Mask Intense

Formulated by dermatologist to the stars, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Seacrest, this overnight brightening mask immediately melts into the skin, targeting age spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone so you can wake up with a dewy and more evenly toned complexion.

Lancer Skincare Radiance Awakening Mask Intense $140 $119 Buy Now

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

This sunscreen is the perfect option for those who hate the look, smell and feel of traditional sunscreen. With red algae, frankincense and a complex derived from meadow foam seed, the oil-free formulation is colorless, fragrance-free and so feather light that you’ll forget you’re wearing sunscreen at all.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen $34 $27 Buy Now

Philip B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

It’s hard to pick just one reason why we like this chic shampoo: invigorating pure peppermint oil tingles the scalp and spurs circulation, the satisfying lather or the moisturizing avocado oil that gives hair next-level shine without coating and weighing down the strands. The scent is reminiscent of aromatherapy, so your shower becomes less of a chore and more of a spa experience.

Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo $36 $29 Buy Now

Ghd Rise Hot Brush

Chicago-based celebrity stylist, Alex Brown, swears by hot brushes to achieve a very bouncy blowout due to the radiating heat and dense brush that work in tandem to style hair. By using heat to style and the brush to pull through, curls are softened and volumized, even for those with thin or fine hair, in half the time as a traditional curling iron by combining two separate steps into one fluid motion.

Ghd Rise Hot Brush $189 $151 Buy Now

Philip B. Medium Round Hairbrush

Most of us are overdue for a hairbrush upgrade. Without a quality hairbrush, warns super stylist Sally Hershberger, you can count on damage, breakage and eventually, hair loss. This round hairbrush from Philip B. features boar bristles to glide easily through hair, reconciling tangles and creating lift at the root.

Philip B. Medium Round Hairbrush $110 $88 Buy Now

Hot Tools .75 inch – 1.25 inch Tapered Curling Iron

This tapered curling iron lets you form a wide range of smooth curls, from large or medium size curls to looser beach waves to bouncy ringlets, thanks to the barrel’s even and consistent distribution of heat to minimize damage. Its ceramic-coated barrel evenly delivers infrared heat to lock in moisture and shine to keep hair safe. What’s more, the curling iron comes with a thermal-resistant styling glove for extra precise styling without any accidental burning.

Hot Tools .75 inch - 1.25 inch Tapered Curling Iron $66 $52 Buy Now

Slip Pure Silk 5-Pack Midi Scrunchies

You can never have too many hair ties and while silk scrunchies may seem needlessly luxurious, they are actually vital to maintain and protect hair health by letting strands easily slip through, preventing breakage and split ends, unlike the regular hair ties that pull and tug.

Slip Pure Silk 5-Pack Midi Scrunchies $45 $36 Buy Now

EltaMD Broad Spectrum SPF 46

This dermatologist-approved sunscreen not only offers a high SPF of 46, along with UVA and UVB protection, it’s also lightweight and smooth, without the goopy feel of regular sunscreen, making it easy to layer over other skin care products. What’s more, the formulation has ingredients to reduce shine and moisturize.

EltaMD Broad Spectrum SPF 46 $37 $26 Buy Now

Raincry Large Detangling Paddle Brush

Regardless of hair type and texture, everyone needs a reliable paddle brush in their daily arsenal. This metal bristled brush can be used on wet or dry hair to untangle stubborn knots, plus it’s so gentle from the extra bouncy silicone base, even kids can use it.

Raincry Large Detangling Paddle Brush $80 $64 Buy Now

Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Intensive Firming Mask

A layer of Perricone MD’s Multi-Action Overnight Intensive Firming Mask before you hit the hay allows your skin to really soak up the concentrated ingredients, including vitamins C and E and DMAE, for an extended period of time to repair and replenish skin, with very little effort on your part.

Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Intensive Firming Mask $99 $79 Buy Now

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Summer is coming, and this jumbo size of broad-spectrum and sweat and water-resistant sunscreen is perfect for those who love stock up or spend long, sunny days at the beach.