This TikTok-Famous Dior Lip Glow Oil Is On Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Beloved by TikTok and celebs alike, Dior’s Lip Oil has made a name for itself as the best — and one of the hardest to find — makeup product in the game.

While it’s often sold out and hardly ever marked down, four of the most-beloved shades are currently 15 percent off at Nordstrom. This is a discount we haven’t seen since last fall, likely due to the product’s popularity. Dior Lip Oil has 793.5 million views on TikTok as of today, with users absolutely raving about the hydrating, color-enhancing effect it has on the lips. Its chubby doe-foot applicator evenly coats your lips in the formula with a single swipe. The luxe oil has also found its footing with celebrities, including Bella Hadid, who posted a TikTok last year using it as part of her morning routine. The model slathers it on as she’s finishing her routine before walking out the door, showcasing how the versatile color options pair well with anything.

The lip oil launched in 2020, so its reign at the top of the beauty charts has truly held up. The lip oil is full of nourishing ingredients. The formula contains cherry oil, a plant-based ingredient that delivers softening fatty acids and antioxidants to help protect your lips’ health in the long run. For an added dash of moisture, it also includes algae extract — an ingredient so nourishing, it’s often recommended for people with severely dry or irritated skin due to eczema or psoriasis.

The clear option is perfect for everyday lip conditioning and shine, but the tinted options are the most popular for the sheer wash of color they leave in their wake. The oil has a Color Reviver technology, which means that the intensity of the hue is determined by the moisture levels in your lips. This way, it creates a custom color tinged with the tones in the gloss of your choice.

This technology not only makes it a flattering choice for lots of different skin tones, it makes it a great option for layering over lipsticks and tints for added shine. The colors on sale at Nordstrom include a poppy pink, a coral with a slightly orange hue, a berry with a purple tint, and a universal clear that would look amazing over any lipstick shade.

The Dior Lip Oil has sold out multiple times since it debuted, so finding it in stock and on sale is super rare. With its nourishing formula, custom color technology and flattering sheer finish, the Dior Lip Oil is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their lip care routine — shop it now.

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Berry Courtesy of Nordstrom Dior Lip Glow Oil in Berry $40 $34 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Coral

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Coral $40 $34 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Rosewood

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Rosewood $40 $34 Buy Now at Nordstrom