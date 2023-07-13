Dior’s Limited-Edition Makeup Set Is a Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deal That’ll Simplify Your Beauty Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has no shortage of discounts on top beauty products, but the biggest markdowns come in the form of gift sets — particularly when they include full-size products. Dior’s The Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set is a shining example that we’re eyeing in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale preview, discounted 33 percent off.

This set is spot-on for guys and girls who love to focus their glam on their eyes and lips. Inside, you’ll get a travel-sized tube of Dior’s Diorshow Maximizer 3D Lash Primer Serum, which you can apply before mascara to protect your lashes and amp up the volume, or use as a nighttime treatment to keep your lashes soft and healthy. On the topic of lashes, this set includes a full-size Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara, which is one of the brand’s bestsellers for its ability to take your lashes from lightly defined to full drama, depending on how many coats you apply.

The star of this set is the highly popular Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm, which has 3.3 billion views on TikTok. Shoppers are enamored with this sheer, hydrating balm; one even posted a video scooping out the remnants of the bullet to get every last drop. The Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm comes in the reviewer-loved 001 Pink shade, an ultra sheer bubblegum hue that makes your lips look naturally flushed and hydrated. The included makeup bag comes in a similar pink shade, and it’s small enough for you to throw in your favorite canvas tote or weekend bag.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale opens to the public on Monday, July 17, but the best deals are going to fly off the virtual shelves first thing in the morning. Get set for shopping success by adding this kit to your wishlist so you can shop it quickly, and before it sells out.

